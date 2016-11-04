First Looks
Melke SS23 Collection NYFW
Emma Gage debuted her SS23 collections for MELKE at The Sunken Living Room at Spring Studios. The collection was styled by Heather Newberger with footwear by Doc Marten. Melke’s SS23 collection ‘How To Act Like a Man’ is inspired by the 1966 Czech film DAISES which follows the chaotic antics of two women named Marie […]
Chiara Boni Spring Summer 2023 Runway Show
“Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow.” – John Lennon For her return to New York Fashion Week, Chiara Boni invited her guests to a joyful runway show on September 13, 2022, in the Gallery at Spring Studios in New York City. The collection was infused with the cheerful ambiance of a summer […]
Erigo X Spring Summer 23
Fine Indonesia craftsmanship met streetwear at Erigo-X’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, True Through You, at Spring Studios as a part of NYFW: The Shows. The True Through You collection is dedicated to those who strive to find their true identity and authenticity as an individual. Staying true to yourself means living unapologetically. It means embracing […]
Size Inclusive Designer, Gita Omri, Debuts at NYFW SS23 And Is Changing Standards of the Fashion Industry
“Not plus, not minus…just womenswear.” This is what the body positive, luxury collection from new size inclusive designer, Gita Omri, stands for. Gita made her New York Fashion Week debut on Friday, September 9th, 2022 where she showcased 37 looks for Spring/Summer 2023 with two models side by size in the same piece, one in […]
Cristina Nitopi Introduces A Collection Driven by The Influence of Color
Designer Cristina Nitopi once again returns to NYFW to present her latest SS23 collection featuring model, Lais Ribeiro (a Brazilian model most known for her work as a Victoria Secret Angel), photographed by celebrity photographer Jason MacDonald. In her collection, Nitopi noted that she was “Inspired by colors and the power behind them.” As a […]
Anthony Rubio – NYFW Dogs In Couture Take Over Catwalk At New York Fashion Week
I am so proud of my New York Fashion Week presentation for Spring Summer 2023. My collection included 20 creations for humans and 20 of my Canine Couture designs. The collection I sent down the runway was very eclectic. Normally I latch onto a theme presenting amore tightly cohesive collection but this time I wanted […]
Hellessy Presents The Spring/Summer 2023 Collection In New York During NYFW
Sylvie Millstein presents the HELLESSY Spring / Summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week. ‘Urban Escapism’ is how Millstein describes the new collection of 27 looks, which celebrates a woman who is seductive and self assured and conveys her nonchalant style through her updated wardrobe of day-to-night pieces. From Cannes to Miami, from Tokyo […]
Andrew Kwon SS23 Collection NYFW
Andrew Kwon debuted his eponymous RTW eveningwear collection for the SS23 season this afternoon. While he has presented on the bridal calendar in the past, this is the brand’s first presentation during NYFW. The collection was presented with a mixture of live models and mannequins at the Baccarat Hotel. For his eponymous brand’s SS23 debut […]
Private Policy Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
On Saturday, September 10th, PRIVATE POLICY showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear Collection, and guests found themselves teleported to the brand’s imaginative world once again. Consisting of 27 looks, PRIVATE POLICY went on a trail in search of Peace and discovered a heartfelt land of love and freedom for all. Titled “Noah’s Ark”, the collection emphasizes […]
Luar Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
On Sunday, September 11th, Raul Lopez showcased his Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection at THE SHED, consisting of 45 looks. POV: You are a young Raul Lopez, sitting cross-legged on the sofa in your family’s Brooklyn living room waiting for everyone to arrive at the family reunion. Your mom has insisted you button your starchy shirt […]
JaRule Delivers Surprise Performance at Supermodels Unlimited Magazine’s NYFW Show
The Supermodel Project Helped to Raise $5000 for Suicide Prevention Awareness Fashion and philanthropy collided on Saturday night at Supermodels Unlimited Magazine’s Fashion Week Show at HK Hall. The event was hosted by Jordan Kimball from Bachelor Nation and Lisa Opie, social media influencer and founder of LadyCode Cosmetics. The sold out benefit brought models […]
Indonesia Takes Over NYFW At The Indonesia Now Runway Show
Six groundbreaking designers took to the runway at Spring Studios to show New York why Indonesia is on the forefront of innovation, trend, and textile. Vivi Zubedi, Coreta Louise, Kimberly Tandra for Suedeson, Heaven Lights, lleira Carys Care X Amero Jewellery, and SPOUS by Priyo Oktaviano each poured their heart, souls, and heritage into the […]
The Best Beauty Launches of the Summer
The 11 beauty products that launched this summer we are seriously obsessed with and know you will be, too. We’ve rounded up our favorite beauty launches to hit the shelves and our carts this summer. Decadent fragrances that will leave you dreaming of those endless summer nights, viral TikTok serums (that work), beach-proof mascara, dreamy […]
“Spring Fling” by Tanner Fletcher Comes to NYFW
Based in Brooklyn, New York, Tanner Fletcher is a genderless fashion and lifestyle brand by co-founders Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell. Drawing inspiration from the nostalgia of a retro school dance, the latest offering from the brand celebrates carefree fun with a refined twist, once again seamlessly merging the worlds of decades past with Tanner […]
Puppets And Puppets SS23 Runway Show
This season Puppets and Puppets designer, Carly Mark was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, the illustrations of Dante’s Inferno by Gustave Doré, and parties in New York City. By weaving together these three themes Mark was able to tell a story about New York that is universal and also uniquely her own. Resin […]
Oxford Fashion Studio Opens The Door For Emerging Fashion Designers In New York
Emerge by Oxford Fashion Studio provided a platform for sixteen budding designers to showcase their work on the catwalks of New York this fashion week to a packed house. The brands displayed an array of talent with showstopping pieces ranging from menswear to home grown kombucha leather and wearable Indigenous art. Lillian Jenae Designs lillianjenaedesigns.com […]
Dauphinette Spring/Summer 2023 Presentation At St Mark’s Church-In-The-Bowery
Dauphinette’s SS23 collection Fragile, designer Olivia Cheng finds safety in art, interpreting nontraditional materials typically found in the forest or the kitchen into sculptural, armor-like clothing. A skirt constructed from four hundred real eggshells portrays fragility, and is repeated throughout the collection via handbags carved out of emu eggs. A mini dress features over two […]
New York Fashion Week: Tadashi Shoji Premiers Spring 2023 Collection
Tadashi Shoji, a global woman’s formal wear and bridal brand known for its effortlessly feminine designs, premiers Spring 2023 collection at NewYork Fashion Week. On Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 2 pm EST, Tadashi Shoji will debut his Spring 2023 collection with IMG as part of New York Fashion Week. The digital-only presentation will launch […]
Fashion Vibes Presents Spring-Summer Collection 2023 in “Geometria”
Milan Fashion Week is back: a series of events that combine creativity, work and beauty will confirm the key role of Milan among the world capitals of fashion that nowadays pay great attention to issues like sustainability, ethics and circular economy in the fashion supply chain. Among the glamorous appointments scheduled for this edition, the […]
Fried Rice SS23 Collection NYFW
FRIED RICE was a finalist in the 2022 Fashion Group International Rising Star Award in the all-gender category. In the past year, the brand opened their first flagship store in New York and participated in the MADE Festival. Every day of the year, the most fundamental FRIED RICE inspiration is the diversity of creative and […]
Double Take: An SMA My Way Initiative
The spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) community has partnered with the non-profit organization Open Style Lab (OSL) to develop a first-of-its-kind runway show, Double Take, that aims to increase authentic disability representation in the creative sphere and spotlight the need for adaptive design in fashion. SMA is a progressive neuromuscular disease that can impair walking, dexterity […]
Cancer and Beauty Disruptor Christine Handy is back at NYFW
Model, Cancer and Beauty disruptor Christine Handy is back at NYFW, making greater strides each day to show her spirit of courage for the breast cancer community. It was one year ago that Handy showed up pushing down doors to model in New York fashion week at the age of 51 and a concave chest. […]
In Earnest by Byron Lars SS23
The Reigning King of Mash-Ups Takes on 1940’s Harlem for Spring 2023 Byron Lars makes a long-awaited return to New York Fashion Week showcasing IN EARNEST, a brand he founded with business partner Sheila Gray in 2020. The studio is based in Harlem while IN EARNEST’s Spring 2023 collection is based ON Harlem, taking cues […]
Win Tickets to the Official Christian Cowan x FWO Pre-Show Party
Fashion Week Online is pleased to be co-hosting the official Christian Cowan pre-show party during NYFW with Serhant on September 13. Although the event is by invitation only, one FWO VIP member will be drawn at random to score an invite to this exclusive party. Not a member? Sign-up here. With love, FWO
Here’s What You Should Know About the Cutting-Edge Producer Behind NYFW hiTechMODA
After more than two years of waiting for the strict Covid protocols to end, here’s what we know about the 2022 September NYFW: this season will see the first complete, no rules, in-person show produced by the award-winning production house, hiTechMODA. The pioneering runway production house is in the vanguard of fashion trend and continues […]
How CBD and Cannabinoids Fit into Cosmetics
The beauty industry has experienced immense growth over time, and now more than ever, users are becoming more aware of the things they should or should not use on their skin and hair. CDR or cannabidiol is becoming a sought-after ingredient in beauty products these days, even though it is yet to be regulated in […]
Dennise Carranza’s ONxSET to Host 3rd Annual Fashion Show During New York Fashion Week
Fifteen high-profile designers to showcase their 2023 fashion line at Canoe Studios on September 9 Set to take place during the high-paced New York Fashion Week, Dennise Carranza’s ONxSET – a fashion platform for Mexican and Latin talent –will be hosting another glamorous fashion show featuring fourteen highly-acclaimed Mexican and Latin designers. The event will […]
Fernanda Sosa Launches New “My Life” Series
She’s the ultimate Miami insider, with more than two decades of experience as a model, influencer, and media personality. On Tuesday, August 30th, Fernanda Sosa launched her new series named MY LIFE. In each episode, Fernanda will highlight fashion, beauty, culinary artists, hoteliers, grand-openings, philanthropy and much more! She’ll interview celebrities while also giving viewers […]
Independent Designer Showcase to Champion Inclusivity During London Fashion Week 2022
Renowned company Fashions Finest has announced that they will be holding their next exclusive showcase during this year’s London Fashion Week to help champion independent designers. Open to ticket holders on Saturday 17th September from 6pm until 8pm at St John’s Church, Hyde Park in London, the event will be held to showcase independent and […]
CENTRESTAGE Brings together Global Brands to Showcase Inclusion and Diversity
CENTRESTAGE 2022, one of Asia’s most anticipated annual fashion events, will be held from 9 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Hall 1A-C. More than 240 fashion brands and designer labels from 15 countries and regions will take part in the three-day fashion presentation, promoting a wide variety […]
Stylish Advice For Buying Fashion Online
As remote working, video conferencing, and home deliveries have become more commonplace than ever, it’s not hard to see why an increasing number of people have considered online alternatives to their regular shopping habits. Yet when it comes to shopping for fashion online, it may seem that you’re at a disadvantage. After all, until we’re […]
SMA Community and Open Style Lab Debut “Double Take Runway Show”
One in four people in the U.S. lives with a disability. Yet, people with disabilities often struggle to find functional clothing to express themselves as unique individuals. To spotlight the need for adaptive fashion design and increase disability visibility in the creative sphere, the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) community has partnered with non-profit organization Open […]
Exciting Fashion Support Roles You Can Join
All across the fashion industry, there are many fashion support roles throughout retail, management, and the creative sectors. Like all businesses, fashion relies on the foundations of leadership, HR, and admin. But of course, there are many roles in artistic design. Buyer and Assistant Buyer Roles Shopping for a living sounds like a dream come […]
Scarce, The Mystery Box Gears Up For Labor Day Drop
Scarce, The offset of Designer & Creative Yossi Shetrit and Co Founder of renowned Grailed Jacob Metzger. The curation of the innovative company is rather simple but yet enticing. There are different price ranges of the boxes you are able to purchase, then you will be asked which brands & designers you are interested in. […]
Why Cannabis-Infused Clothing is Trending
Cannabis-infused clothing is becoming a popular trend. Celebrities and everyday people alike are sporting a trendy new look. While there are many skeptics, those who have tried cannabis-infused clothing say it provides a host of benefits. From reducing inflammation to improving relaxation, cannabis-infused clothing seems to have something to offer everyone. Whether you’re looking for […]
An Outfit Guide for the Mother of the Bride
In all the excitement of helping to plan your daughter’s wedding, it’s possible that deciding your own choice of outfit for the big day has been relegated to somewhere near the bottom of the list of “to-do”s. If this is the case, this guide to mother of the bride attire is for you Generally speaking, […]
Is Red Leather Jacket in Style in 2022?
Red is a bright, shiny color that makes your look instantly appealing. It is a color that is popping all over for 2022. If you think whether red is the color in trend for coats and jackets this year, it definitely is. Have you been looking for an alternative to your black leather jackets? Trust […]
Summer Colors and Styles You Need in Your Drawer of Intimates
At the start of summer, sit back and examine the colors in your closet. If you usually switch to vibrant summer shades, don’t overlook doing so for your drawer of intimates. Choosing bras and underwear for summer is excellent for building a coordinating wardrobe while helping you stay on top of innovative upgrades to demi […]
Talking Fall Trends and Laidback Luxury with Ivy Moliver
Fashion industry veteran Ivy Moliver recently launched her own brand of luxury leather goods and lifestyle accessories. Based out of the picturesque seaside town of Montecito, CA, the brand is inspired by laidback luxury, wanderlust, and freedom. We chatted with the owner herself to discuss the collection and picked her brain on the latest trends […]
COSMODA Returns to New York Fashion Week with Another Cosplay Runway
COSMODA will showcase their signature brand of “Cosplay Couture” at New York Fashion Week. Cosplayers will again strut their stuff as they walk the COSPLAY RUNWAY this Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 4:00PM at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square. Known for innovative fashion experiences, COSMODA has established themselves as a pioneer in the merging of […]
Centrestage Set to Open in September
Moving into an inclusive and diverse new fashion world empowered by interactive technologies Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong* (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), CENTRESTAGE returns to the spotlight from 9 to 11 September. The three-day event will open […]
Buffalo London Presents: Buffalo Studio Art Foundation
On the evening of August 24th, 2022, footwear brand, Buffalo London launched Buffalo Studio Art Foundation while debuting their SS23 shoe collection. The foundation is set to function as a support program for some of the most gifted esoteric American artists. Last night’s celebration highlighted the first artist, Raul de Nieves while showcasing the latest […]
Gil Dezer And Bentley Residences Hosted Private Supercar Saturdays With Over 60 Exotic And Luxury Cars Displayed
Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development hosted a private Supercar Saturdays Florida event on Saturday, August 13 at the Bentley Residences Sales Gallery in Sunny Isles Beach, FL. The event displayed over sixty exotic and luxury cars including the Bentley Continental GT W12, the Lamborghini Aventador, the Ferrari SF90, and the Bugatti Chiron. Among the […]
New York City’s Best Beauty & Wellness Treatments
Walk two blocks in New York City and I bet you pass at least one place offering some sort of beauty service. There are constantly new spots claiming to have the best new treatment to cure your beauty ailments popping up in the city, so how can you tell which place to trust with your […]
Gaucho – Buenos Aires Fall Trends for Her
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall! It’s time to spice up your wardrobe by visiting Gaucho – Buenos Aires, a luxury fashion brand internationally beloved for its luxury leather goods, ready-to-wear fashion for men and women, and elegant accessories. The brand carries wool leather trimmed hats at $165, distinctive, Argentine goatskin suede biker jackets at $895, chic […]
Discussing the Past, Present and Future of PR in Miami with Dana Rhoden Baran
Named one of “8 of Miami’s Coolest Entrepreneurial Women” by the leading female lifestyle publication PureWow, Dana Rhoden Baran has managed the reputations of more than 500 luxury lifestyle brands over the last 20 years working in Los Angeles, New York and Miami. Dana started her PR career working with LA’s entertainment industry so she […]
Runway 7 Kicks Off New York Fashion Week For Spring / Summer 2023 At Sony Hall With Three Days Of Can’t Miss Fashion Shows On September 9, 10 And 11
Runway 7, the fashion industry’s only true vertical platform, offers a world class platform and fashion incubator for independent designers and renowned brands alike to showcase their collections each season at NYC FW. They not only give a platform for designers to show but also offer production and manufacturing services to their designers. Runway 7 […]
Loop Earplugs Launches The Elements Edition, A Limited-Edition Color Drop Curated For The Here And Now.
Loop, the Disruptor earplug brand, has dropped its first limited collection, the next step in a push to make innovative, comfortable earplugs a fashion staple. For a limited time, cornerstone products Loop Experience and Loop Quiet are available in a palette of four eye-catching colors currently making waves in the worlds of art and fashion. […]
Wearing a Summer Dress All Year Round
We all know the downsides of fast fashion, and how we should do more to reduce our carbon footprint by buying less and making more use out of the items we own. But when it comes to certain pieces, you might struggle to see how they can be used for more than one season. Take […]
5 Fabulous Fashion and Cannabis Collabs
Habits, lifestyles, and customs have always served as a source of inspiration for fashion. Rap, skateboarding, and artwork have been influencing streetwear businesses for years, and companies that originated in those cultures have certainly become major players in the fashion industry. However, cannabis, which has long been a favorite pastime of the same skate and […]
How To Ship Clothing: 6 Useful Tips
One of the most lucrative businesses that you can start is a clothing business. People are always going to need clothes. While it can be difficult to stay ahead of fashion trends, as long as you have a good brand name and reputation, you should be able to shift and pivot when trends begin changing. […]
Dur Doux to Show its Joie De Vivre SS23 Collection at NYFW On Monday, September 12 On NYC Rooftop Terrace
Mother / Daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt of Dur Doux to show the SS23 Collection titled Paradis Palmiers inspired by majestic palms, tropical culture and bold colors on Monday, September 12th at 8PM at Midtown Loft & Terrace at 267 5th Avenue in NYC. Returning to NYFW, Dur Doux is a women’s accessible luxury […]
French Knot Fills Our Holiday Hearts With Love, Color, and Warmth
French Knot is a small business with a big heart. Its sustainable knitwear is handmade by artisans in Nepal, resulting in high-quality, long-lasting warm wool accessories unlike anything else on the market. As we approach fall, winter, and the holidays, founder and designer Lindsay Mason takes us on a journey where love, color, and warmth […]
Ksubi X Slumpy Kev First-Ever Collaboration Debuts in New Miami Store and Online
Global streetwear brand Ksubi is launching a collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Slumpy Kev. The limited-edition capsule collection is the first clothing collaboration for Slumpy Kev and features brand-new original characters from the much-loved graphic artist who has amassed a loyal following across the world. Counting celebrities such as Billie Eilish and J.Balvin amongst his fans, […]
NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8 Biggest Runway Event to be held at the Elegant Edison Ballroom and Rooftop at Edison Ballroom
Coming up in September for New York Fashion Week, hiTechMODA is hosting their biggest show yet with over 50 designers and hundreds of models. These designers are from all over the world, bringing in their culture and traditions to the runway. Hosted at the iconic Edison Hotel Ballroom and Rooftop at Edison Ballroom, hiTechMODA is […]
House of Ikons Fashion Week London September 2022
HoI Fashion Week London live shows have pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests. Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be […]
Flying Solo’s Miami Swim Week 2022 Show was a Glimmering Presentation of Emerging Talent in Accessories
Flying Solo showcased Resort collections of over 69 designers from all over the world at La Sombra Garden in Miami Beach. Adorned bodies strutted through Miami’s heat, presenting innovative and flattering accessory collections. MSW 2022 Accessory Molly Wonu Adeshina is twenty seven years old, and the talented mind behind the new footwear brand MOLLY. This […]
Flying Solo’s Miami Swim Week 2022 Show was a Glimmering Presentation of Emerging Talent in Clothing
Flying Solo showcased Resort collections of over 69 designers from all over the world at La Sombra Garden in Miami Beach. The clothing designers showcased their latest works of craftsmanship and the wearability of their fabrics. MSW 2022 Clothing Photos: IMAXTREE Movement Eleanor Quach is the founder of Movement Official, also known as Movement Swim/Movement. […]
At Home Fashion Tip: Get A Brighter Smile Without Leaving Home
Are you looking for a way to get your teeth whitened without leaving home? Home teeth whitening kits are becoming increasingly popular. This popularity is likely because they are more affordable than professional teeth whitening treatments. Home teeth whitening kits allow you to control the level of bleaching that you want to achieve. If you […]
Say “I Do” With The Million Roses
We know there’s a good amount of pressure that comes with planning the perfect proposal. It’s one of the most pivotal moments in a relationship. Not only does the way you pop the question set the tone for your engagement, but it’s also a story you’ll continue to tell year after year! To help make […]
Kids “Cancel Cancer” Event Raises Nearly $100,000 For Pediatric Cancer Research
Event Created By Teen Advocates Will Benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation More than 175 kids (and parents) attended the Kids Cancel Cancer fundraiser benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF). The event, created and organized by four teen advocates – Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, and Hayley Silvers, raised very close […]
Leather Blazers Are Trending | Here’s Why You Need One
In the world of fashion, leather has always been a coveted material. It is strong, durable and has a luxurious feel that is hard to replicate with other fabrics. In recent years, leather has become increasingly popular for blazers. This is due in part to the fact that they are extremely versatile. They can be […]
The Wood Wood SS23 Collection Escape To Paradise Copenhagen Fashion Week
This season’s collection introduces garments meant to be used frequently and for different situations in life. The range is designed to transform from daywear through to the evening, suggesting a notion of freedom to act throughout the day. In this way, functionality is not only in focus on a practical level but, most importantly, is […]
Protect Your Bags And Make Life Easier With A Bag Hook
If you’re someone who loves to have their bags with them at all times, then a bag hook is the perfect solution for you. A bag hook is designed for everyday use, so you can bring your bag with you wherever you go. Bag hooks are made from durable materials that can withstand the weight […]
Rivieras Launches E-Commerce in US
Renowned shoe brand Rivieras has recently launched their E-Commerce in the US. Created in 2009 by Dan Amzallag and Fabrizio Corveddu, The classic loafer was designed with the ideal take on a chic, comfortable and laid back silhouette. With prior experience working with brands such as Chevignon, Calvin Klein and Swatch, Designer and creative director […]
South Asian Fashion Destination Pops Up in New York
The leading South Asian fashion destination, KYNAH, recently held a pop-up in New York bringing their carefully curated collection of authentic South Asian designs from top designers in India that includes bridal gowns, guest attire, resort wear, accessories and more! KYNAH, meaning female leader, has been at the forefront of Indian luxury fashion, offering accessible […]
Spoil Your Dog With These Luxury Items For National Dog Month
As if we needed a reason to splurge on our little pups, what better time than August as National Dog Month to treat our favorite canine companions to all the best accessories that, let’s be honest, they definitely need! From luxury collars, leashes and harnesses to chic poop bag holders (yes, that’s right!), carriers and […]
How To Curate a Perfect Travel Wardrobe for 2022
If you’re someone running a travel blog and want to look presentable in your photos, you probably always pack heavy. This is understandable – while you want to capture the beauty of the natural wonders, you also want to sport fashionable attire in line with the current trends. In predicaments such as these, packing can […]
How to Be a Trendy, Fashion-Forward Chef
Being a chef is all about cooking. As a chef, you need to create delicious foods that everyone can enjoy. So, as you can imagine, many chefs do not worry too much about their fashion style and clothing when they enter the kitchen. However, did you know that what you wear can make a massive […]
How to Always Show Up In Style
Style is more than just the clothes on your back. Style is a way of life. From where you live, how you live, what you eat, what you drive, and how you think, style is everywhere all at once. Many people feel that when they show up to an event what they are wearing says […]
5 Top Tips To Travel To A Fashion Week In Style
Fashion weeks have long been a staple to travel to, no matter whether you’re local to the city they’re in or if you’re traveling in from somewhere else. If you’re coming from another city, it naturally means putting in a lot more effort. When you’re doing so, you’ll need to know how to travel to […]
The Importance of Comfortable Kids’ Clothing
Children before were happy to put on whatever their parents picked for them. However, now children are more aware of what they like to wear. This is due to the influence of social media and television. As a result, parents need to be more careful when choosing clothes for their children. The following are some […]
Tired Of Your Tedious Skin-Care Regime? Consider A Skin-Care Diet
The recent boom in the skincare industry can be attributed to its aggressive positioning across advertising channels. Some of these include the rising demand for self-care and health-promoting products, the interest in regimens and routines, and the ability of social media to inform and empower consumers. However, the mainstream 10-step skincare routine has been transitioning […]
Feeric Fashion Week’s 14th Edition Presented An Array of Outstanding International Designers
The 14th edition of Feeric Fashion Week took place between July 20st and 24th in Sibiu/Transylvania/Romania and its surroundings. Since 2008, Feeric Fashion Week has been a meeting point to explore new trends and an important national and international showcase for creatives of the fashion world. This season the focus was on designers and fashion […]
How To Plan The Perfect Itinerary For Your Awesome Summer Getaway
Planning a summer trip can be a tricky thing. You might have a few activities in mind that you want to do or you might have heard of a couple of places that you want to visit while on vacation. Without a good plan, it can be hard to manage time and money and get […]
10 Casual Look Ideas For the Upcoming Season
Look beautiful in the coming season with these ten women’s fall outfit ideas! Every woman needs some casual fall outfit ideas in her wardrobe. Whether you’re grabbing brunch with friends or running errands around town, being dressed to the nines isn’t always practical. Sometimes, you just need some casual clothes that match comfort with trendy […]
Bridal Fashion Designer Tran Phuong Hoa Brings Vietnamese Bridal Fashion to the World
Designer Tran Phuong Hoa, the founder of Eleven S, has been in the bridal industry for over ten years. While attending the prestigious National University of Economics in Hanoi, she discovered her strong passion in the design field, which led to the foundation of the fashion brand “Eleven S.” Choosing bridal fashion as a means […]
Want to Connect with an Audience Using NFTs? Learn About Hypernet’s Solutions for Creators
Fashion Week Online has been following companies that are providing internet creators with tools to succeed in the world of crypto and Web3. Read our blog post on NFT l NYC and the future of NFTs here. In this interview, Ivan Ravlich, founder of Hypernet Labs, invites creators to use Hypernet tools to create connections […]
Benefits Of Investing In a Trending Hooded Leather Jacket
Customizing your leather jacket can be a fun and exciting experience. You can get creative and add as much embellishment as you want. It is the perfect choice for all who want to look unique, stylish, and classy simultaneously. The custom leather jacket is a prevalent type of clothing. But it’s not just another ordinary […]
Interview with Influencer Emil Levin
Emil Levin is a 27-year-old style influencer born with the rare disease called SMA 2 (Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2). As a burgeoning Instagram influencer (@mrlevino), Mr. Levin has been invited to Pitti Uomo and continues to explore his interests in media, history, and language while staying true to his philosophy to “focus on what […]
Interview with Artist Ken “Tsunami” Shep
Born Kenneth Wells Jr., He Went from Being a Designer to an Overall Artist Artist Ken “Tsunami” Shep; born Kenneth Wells Jr., transitioned from being a unisex designer into an overall artist. He began with the his clothing brand known as Underground Market; inspired by his British & Cuban roots. Backed by sponsorships and collaborations […]
Look Good, Feel Great: Top Health And Beauty Hacks
Taking good care of yourself can help you to look and feel great. If you’re on a mission to supercharge well-being and boost your confidence, this guide contains some top health and beauty hacks. Sleep and rest Did you know that around a third of US adults don’t get enough sleep? Most of us are […]
Joe San Antonio Shows Timeless Taste in Intricate Designs for Latest Collection
Fashion and bridal designer Joe San Antonio presents her latest collection inspired by Swan Lake, one of the most popular ballets of all time. Joe, who specializes in couture and custom bridal gowns, delivers an eight-piece collection that will make any wearer feel like a ballerina out on a romantic stroll. “I was inspired by […]
Why You Should Wear Sunglasses Frequently
Sunglasses are such a cool accessory. It will definitely up your style game. There are various types of sunglasses available differing in frame, color, and much more. Have you ever thought about how beneficial sunglasses are? When you buy trendy sunglasses in the market, you are not only improving your style but also benefiting your […]
SwimShow Celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a New Look-and-Feel, Stellar Activations and Top Brands in Swimwear on Miami Beach
The renown swimwear trade show celebrated its commitment to foster and support the growth of the swim community, while celebrating face-to-face interactions and a new look-and-feel with an updated branding. The first and most prominent swimwear industry platform, SwimShow, celebrated the full return of the in-person buying experience that started in Miami 40 years ago. […]
Orlando Swim Week with Fashion Chic Swimwear
Orlando Swim Week, produced by hiTechMODA, delivered an event to rival the best in Swim Week, on Friday, July 22, 2022. Poolside at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, to a sold out audience, designers showcased their latest swimwear collections. The models walked through a water wall poolside wearing sleek ponytails to create a chic […]
Prof. Jimmy Choo’s JCA announces Inaugural London Fashion Week Show which will feature Patrick McDowell and its first graduating MA Designers.
Prof. Jimmy Choo’s Mayfair based JCA | London Fashion Academy announces plans to host its debut London Fashion Week show on the evening of Monday 19th September alongside its Designer in Residence, Patrick McDowell. Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of the JCA comments: ‘‘Our upcoming London Fashion Week show is a momentous occasion for us […]
Mon Coeur Prepares to Launch Newest Collection at Neiman Marcus
Mon Coeur is excited to announce an expansion to their collection with their newest line of sustainable children’s clothing at select Neiman Marcus locations across the country. Mon Coeur was born to imagine a world where the planet comes first, making kinder clothing for earth-loving kids, and now you have the chance to shop their […]
A Simple Guide on Building Self-Confidence in The Workplace
Workplace confidence is key to success. It can be the determining factor between getting a job and landing an interview, or impressing your boss and being seen as a valuable employee. Unfortunately, many people struggle with feelings of self-doubt and insecurity in the workplace, which can hold them back from achieving their goals. This guide […]
Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Makes A Splash With a Massive Week of Shows at 6 of Miami’s Most Iconic Locations
Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion debuted a week of runway shows and VIP events from July 10th through July 17th at 6 of Miami’s most iconic venues. The main run of shows taking place at the Faena Forum were complemented with VIP and private events at Joia Beach, Strawberry Moon, Mammoth Gardens, […]
Interview with Chris Sealey and Alex Alpert of OneOf — Creativity and Community in NFTs
Chris Sealey, Creative Director at OneOf, stresses the importance of retaining the artistry and community at the heart of NFT culture. OneOf prioritizes accessibility and ease for creators to maintain creativity and culture within the world of crypto. Chris posits that centering the cultural purpose of NFTs (connecting creators with their communities) and making that […]
Camilla Opens Up Miami Swim Week 2022 With Show At Faena Forum
From the famed sands of Bondi Beach, global print house and luxury lifestyle label, CAMILLA put on a show to remember to kick off Swim Week in Miami Beach at the Faena Forum. The brand presented its 2203 ‘Our Natural Lore’ collection, bringing to life beautiful swimwear and ready-to-wear designs with a special runway production […]
Dressed to Kilt Returned to Mill Neck Manor Full of Scottish Fashion, Two Ms. Scotlands And A Britain’s Got Talent Alum, Edward Reid
Charitable Organization, Friends of Scotland, brought back the famed celebrity fashion show Dressed to Kilt to the gorgeous estate at Mill Neck Manor Saturday, July 23, 2022, filled with kilts, kitsch, and heroes walking the catwalk. The fashion show featured designers from Scotland as well as outfitters for outdoor adventure matching the theme “Dress for […]
The Deadly Warning Signs That Your Stress Level Is Rising
Do you worry that you’re under a lot of stress? In that case, you need to make sure that you are able to identify the warning signs that it is starting to become too much for both your body and your mind to handle. Here are a few of the most common signs of stress […]
How to Choose the Best Women’s Running Shoes for Your Feet
About 50 million Americans participate in some sort of running or jogging exercise. Despite this being a common hobby, however, not everyone is doing it in the best and safest way possible. If you’re a woman who’s going to take up running as a hobby, you need to know how to find the best women’s […]
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach Makes History
The highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during PARAISO Miami Beach made history as iconic fitness expert Denise Austin, 65, and SI Swimsuit Rookie Katie Austin, 29, were the first mother-daughter duo to walk a runway together. Held at the W Hotel South Beach last Saturday night, the annual fashion extravaganza also featured model […]
Monfrère Spring/Summer 2022 Trends For Men
The hottest time of the year has arrived and luxury men’s fashion brand MONFRÈRE has exactly what you are looking for this summer season! From colorful tie dye denim shorts, pants and jackets to pastel color denim washes, the MONFRÈRE Spring/Summer 2022 Collection also includes velvet, coated and stretch linen looks perfect for any summer […]
VLOV Designer Qingqing Wu Creates Charitable NFT Collection
Fashion brand VLOV has announced the release of their first NFT collection by founder Qingqing Wu, which is inspired by their collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. Mr. Wu was the head designer of the official commemorative outfits for major world leaders attending the 2014 APEC, and the VLOV NFT collection will be […]
Daniela Uribe Celebrates Miami Swim Week with a Gender Inclusive Flying Solo Runway Show
Gender Inclusive footwear brand, Daniela Uribe, celebrated Miami Swim Week with Flying Solo on Monday, July 18th at La Sombra Garden in Miami Beach. Founded by Colombian native designer, Daniela Uribe Lopez, the brand is deeply rooted in inclusivity and re-establishes the paradigms of beauty and comfort offering styles in extending sizing to fit every […]
10 Trends Seen At Miami Swim Week
Paraiso Miami Swim Week shows were a great place to take in swimwear trends. Here are 10 of our favorite trends as seen on the runway. 1 Aqua Blues What better swimsuit inspiration than the ocean and we saw a lot of jewel tone aqua suits and cover ups on the runway this season […]
LILIANA MONTOYA’s Mermaids & Goddesses Walked The Runway at Miami Swim Week
On Saturday night, LILIANA MONTOYA Swim fiercely closed off the days festivities at MIAMI SWIM WEEK “THE SHOWS” debuting the brand’s new swim collection for the 2023 season with her show LILIANA MONTOYA Swim x KIMERA Labs “LA DIOSA”. As a model turned swimwear designer, Liliana Montoya walked down the runway alongside her team of […]
Flying Solo Presented More Than 60 Designers at Miami Swim Week Show
Flying Solo showcased a curated collection of over 69 designers from all over the globe at Sola Miami Beach in a stunning runway show. The presentation show featured collections of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and shoes amid a packed house of top media, influencers, stylists, and industry mavens. Flying Solo’s unique collective show has become a […]
Miami Sustainable Swim Week with Bravo’s Lisa Nicole Cloud Collection Benefits Advocacy Against Youth Violence
Bravo’s Married to Medicine Star, Lisa Nicole Cloud headlined Miami Sustainable Swim Week, “One Night in Tangier” with The Lisa Nicole Collection at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel on July 17th. The show kicked off with a pre-event Cocktail & Networking Reception for BOSS Women for Fashion, Networking & Sisterhood in the hotel bar area, hosted by […]
Swim The Globe powered by Miami Fashion Collective comes to Miami Swim Week
On July 16th, Swim The Globe powered by Miami Fashion Collective and Sky Yard Music Bar partnered for Miami Swim Week with a bang— a fashion event featuring top swim and resort wear designers. Celebrating its 6th year at the heart of Lincoln Road, Swim the Globe showcased sizzling designers at the swanky rooftop venue, […]
Cryptocurrency, NFTs, The Savage Meltdown of June 2022: Who Emerges Successfully? Observations from NFT | NYC 2022
Since the massive ten-times growth of cryptocurrencies market capitalization from ~$300b in June 2020, to nearly $3T in late 2021, blockchain-supported technologies have been touted as a solution for an increasingly wide swath of applications. With any adaptable emerging technology, there is a tendency by product marketing teams to give it silver-bullet qualifications to fix […]
Novados Swim Weekends in the Water Collection Summer 2022 Runway Presentation
Miami-based black-owned eco-luxe swim and resort collection, Novados Swim made their first appearance at Miami Swim Week on July 16th. Sponsored by AKC, Cocera, Yacht Direct, and Opuluxe Realty Novados debuted the Weekends in the Water Summer 2022 Collection on the runway which featured a mix of handmade cotton crochet swimsuits, recycled nylon swimwear, and […]
4 Summer Hair Care Tips for a Variety of Beachy Hairstyles
There’s something about the summer sun that brings out everyone’s playful sides. Why not take this vibe and extend it to more carefree hairstyles, too? It’s a great time of year to embrace the hair you have while trying new things with it. From romantic weddings to poolside hangs, it will be fun to create […]
A Beginners Guide to Shopping for Fine Jewelry Online, Including Custom Jewelry
Shopping for fine and custom jewelry is an investment, and you always want to ensure that you invest in the forever-lasting pieces of jewelry you love. When it comes to buying fine jewelry online, it can feel a little overwhelming trying to find the right site to buy from, especially if you haven’t purchased jewelry […]
The Top Moments and Events On-And-Off The Runway at Paraiso Miami Beach for Swim Week
PARAISO Miami Beach Swim Week 2022 held a four-day jam-packed roster of exciting shows featuring collections by swim, ready-to-wear, and the resort industry’s leading brands. Acacia, Beach Bunny, Just Bee Queen, Luli Fama, MONDAY Swimwear, One One, Riot Swim, Sinesia Karol, over 10 Colombian brands, and dozens of other swimwear brands showed their latest collections […]
Interview with Nicole Doswell of Models of Color Matter
Models of Color Matter (MOCM) was founded by former modeling agent Nicole Doswell in 2018. Her current role as a casting director, producer and publicist at The Riviere Agency has provided a unique position allowing her to see multiple sides of the industry as a woman of color. She founded the organization as an initiative […]
Interview with Buki Ade of BFyne
Buki Ade is the Nigerian American fashion designer behind BFyne, which recently had a yet another stand-out show at Miami Swim Week. By utilizing culturally inclusive designs, she has transformed and revolutionized the swimsuit industry. BFyne is a contemporary swim and resort-wear brand. Every hand-sewn garment has been conceptualized for the fiercely fashion-forward, cultural aficionado […]
BFYNE & Models of Color Matter return to showcase Black Beauty On The Runway at Paraiso Miami Swim Week
The Models of Color Matter presents Bfyne show started with a beautiful and emotional fashion editorial video narrated by the brand’s designer, Buki Ade with a love letter to Black Women. Next the lights dimmed and guests were transported into a garden of Eden as the first look hit the runway. BFYNE’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, […]
The Optimal Shape and Construction of a Luxury Work Satchel
You’re going to work. You’re going to the gym. You’re taking your kids to the park. You’re writing the next great female empowerment novel in your local coffee shop down the street. You’re a modern woman, and the only thing in the way of your success is a disorganized, impractical bag. Before investing time into […]
Acacia Makes Miami Swim Week Comeback With An Ocean-front Runway Show Debut of Resort 2023 Collection
On Friday, July 15th, Hawaii-based brand, ACACIA, debuted their Resort 2023 swim and ready-to-wear collections with an ocean-front runway show at Miami Swim Week. Designed by Naomi Newirth, Acacia is known for creating feminine, innovative and effortless swimwear for the modern woman using buttery soft fabrics, unique prints and flattering fits made for seamless comfort. […]
Breakout Star of Miami Swim Week: JMP The Label, styled by SATC famed customer + opened with Miss USA’s Elle Smith
This past Saturday, breakout star and cast favorite Juliette Porter of MTV’s Siesta Key and designer of body positive designer swimwear and apparel brand JMP The Label brought the heat and ferocity to the runway during this year’s Miami Swim Week at the Paraiso Tent at Collins Park. The show opened with Miss USA, Elle […]
Charlotte McKinney, Hayley Hasselhoff and Marsha Elle Celebrate All Bodies with Cupshe at Miami Swim Week
Celeb-loved Cupshe brought light and magic to Miami for their first runway show at Miami Swim Week. Sunday afternoon, the beachwear lifestyle brand tapped models Charlotte McKinney, Hayley Hasselhoff and amputee model, Marsha Elle to showcase Cupshe’s top pieces in their “Beauty in All Forms” fashion show highlighting Cupshe’s premise and brand goal of offering […]
Icon Swim Brought Down the House with their Western Glamour Show Featuring a performance by Shenseea
Western Glamour permeated beyond the catwalk at Icon Swim’s iconic runway show in the Paraiso tent today, The Atlanta based swimwear brand modernized western fashion by mixing old with new and introducing unexpected textures like mesh, studs, and rope to their latest collection available now. Colors popped with sexy yet sophisticated silhouettes in brown, orange, […]
The Next Generation of Design Talent in Swimwear Debuted Stunning Collections in the Paraiso Tent at Miami Swim Week
Origin of Oceans, KBSWIM, Message in the Bottle-The Label, LainSnow, and Megan Mae Five designers debuted stunning collections in the Paraiso tent on Sunday night giving a glimpse into the next generation of talent in the swimwear industry. The curated collection of designers featured a sustainable brand, Origin of Oceans; a brand using eco-friendly fabrics, […]
VDM The Label Fashion Show
Celebrity and influencer-loved, Australian line VDM the Label brought the Amalfi Coast to Miami this evening under the bright lights of the Paraiso catwalk. VACANZA, the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, just rose to the top of everyone’s vacation shopping list. Quality, timeless yet trendy swimwear pieces met their exotic match with inspiration pulled from iconic […]
Cupshe Brings Inclusiveness And Celebration Of All Bodies To The Runway At Miami Swim Week
Cupshe brought light and magic to the runway Sunday afternoon showcasing two collections in the 42 look runway show. The runway show featured hot and haute influencers carrying their self confidence and self love down the runway in The brand debut two celebrity capsule “See Now, Buy Now” collections to a packed house. The first […]
Kittenish Brings the Heat to PARAISO Miami Beach with Epic Runway Presentation
Jessie James Decker brought the cool and the country to PARAISO Miami Beach, where she debuted the brand’s latest swimwear collection for Kittenish to a packed audience and with a runway of some of the elite swim week influencer models including Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins, Angele Babicz, Skyler Simpson, Kylter Green, Leidy Amelia, Vanessa Christine, […]
Luli Fama Presented See-Now, Buy-Now, Italian Inspired Collection on the Runway for Miami Swim Week
The Miami-based brand most admired for its eccentric prints, colorful styles and hip-hugging silhouettes was the most-raved about fashion show at Swim Week on Miami Beach. Known best for its original prints, body hugging silhouettes and unique construction throughout hundreds of its swimwear styles, Luli Fama has been on the swimwear scene for over 15 […]
ONEONE Swimwear Brand Joined the Swim Week Roster with its Colorful and Sporty Collection at Paraiso Miami Beach
Ethically made in Colombia, ONEONE prides itself on ethical production, sophisticated tailoring and a retro fitted vibe made for any of the world’s beaches. The brand presented on the runway at Paraiso Miami Beach on Saturday, July 16th. Flocking from the vibrant city of Medellin, Colombia with founding principles: sustainability, design – and a lot […]
Miami Swim Week 2022 Makes A Splashy Finale with After Party Runway Show Featuring the Summer LUXE Resort Collection by LUXE ISLE
In a city where a swimsuit is an essential wardrobe staple, it’s no wonder crowds will be flocking to this week’s 2022 Miami Swim Week to take in all the fashions of the world’s largest swimwear event. Among the many designers and brands featuring their best beach-worthy looks is Luxe Isle, the “dreamy bohemian glam” […]
PrettyLittleThing Premiered At Miami Swim Week With A Star – Studded Runway Show
PrettyLittleThing premiered at Miami Swim Week for a second time with a star-studded runway show at the extraordinary 1111 Lincoln venue, designed by acclaimed Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron. Transporting guests to a tropical beach paradise where their #EveryBODYinPLT campaign was heavily championed by 18 models including transgender star Tokyo Styles, Social media […]
Abyss by Abby with Fetty Wap
Abyss by Abby brought endless energy to Miami this evening with her latest swimwear collection, “Let’s Party Like it’s 2019”. And party they did by showcasing bright, shiny, head turning colors on the runway with a special performance from rapper Fetty Wap for a packed house at the oceanside, Paraiso Miami Beach tent. A runway […]
Todd Patrick SS23 “Small Town, Big Dreams”
The latest collection from Todd Patrick highlights the feeling of growing up in a small town with your whole life ahead of you. From the old school cars to the houses that all look the same. There’s a certain aesthetic that comes with being from a town. Light color palettes, a plethora of textures. This […]
Ema Savahl Couture Debuts First-Ever Swimwear Fashion Metaverse Experience
Wednesday night Miami’s very own, Ema Savahl Couture, debuted a new swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week featuring 36 new looks and a matching NFT collection like never seen before. The runway show marked Miami Swim Weeks’ first-ever swimwear fashion-centric Metaverse experience. Ema’s collection is inspired by a goddess’ love for nature through exquisite, hand […]
10 Colombian Designers Flocked to Miami for the 3rd Annual Destination: Colombia Runway Show at Paraiso Miami Beach during Swim Week
Colombian swimwear brands Alma Arena, Bahia Maria, Bahamamama, Palmacea, Smeralda, Mar de Lua, Mola Mola, Puntamar, PQ Swim and Praia came together on Thursday, July 14th for a panel discussion on sustainability before it’s runway show on Miami Beach. For the third year in a row, 10 of the most sophisticated Colombian swimwear brands presented […]
How To Choose A Lingerie That’s Both Sexy and Comfortable
by Armughan Zaigham “I am a passionate blogger who loves to write on relationships as well as Automotives. Besides being a keen observer of human behavior towards various aspects of life and its impact on our daily lifestyle, I am also a sincere pet-lover. I have learnt through loving my pets that life is nothing […]
Meet Cayetana Uranga, Disability Advocate and Designer
Cayetana was born in 1985 in Lima, Peru during the Shining Path insurgence. Unpredictable circumstances resulted in her being born with cerebral palsy (CP); the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck in such a way that she lost oxygen to the brain. As a disability advocate, she says: “Having CP has not stopped me […]
Timeless and Elegant Velvet Bridesmaid Dresses This Season
There is so much to love about velvet itself and velvet bridesmaid dresses. Velvet adds fantastic texture and variation to a bridal party. It’s soft and even lends a little bit of extra warmth. It is incredibly eye-catching and the perfect option if you want to make a statement! Velvet bridesmaid dresses are the perfect […]
Vintage vs. Second-Hand Clothing: Key Differences
The words ‘second-hand’ and ‘vintage’ are pretty popular in the fashion industry and are often interchangeable. During the past few decades, buying second-hand clothes and finding stunning vintage hidden gems in charity shops has become the norm. Yet, many people are puzzled about these terms and unsure of their distinctions. Vintage and second-hand clothes mean […]
Cindy Prado, Influencer and Entrepreneur, Heads to Miami Swim Week 2022
Hailing from Miami Florida, model, fashion and fitness influencer, and entrepreneur Cindy Prado, is headed to Miami Swim Week 2022. Known for being one of today’s most recognizable media personalities through her fashion and modeling and her fitness program, the Prado Program, Prado has shown that she is ready to take Miami Swim Week by […]
AKILA launches first flagship in NYC – establishing AKILA on the East Coast
AKILA is an independent eyewear brand from Los Angeles that focuses on handmade, limited-run eyewear. The brand chose New York’s Lower East Side for the neighborhood’s rich and diverse history with the local art and music scenes. AKILA’s first storefront will establish its East Coast hub and provide a community platform for exclusive launches, collaborations, […]
Just in Time for Miami Swim Week: Miami Swimwear Brand Launches New Mykonos Moments Collection
Igniting a desire to travel this summer, the collection debuts with a selection of 18 new pieces, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with matching shirt dresses and neckline dresses from its beachwear collection, available in eye-catching Bougainvillea pink, vivid white and vibrant floral prints inspired by the Greek islands. The new collection includes adjustable and […]
Cannabis Fashion: The Newest Trends
The cannabis plant has been used for centuries for its medicinal and psychoactive properties. In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in cannabis, and it is now legal in many states. Cannabis can be smoked, vaporized, or ingested in food or drink. It is also available in Oil form. Cannabis is used […]
It’s Getting Haute in the Hamptons!
Hamptons Fashion Week celebrates Runway On Jobs Lane, Fashion Icon Awards and features Nicole Miller Celebrating 40 Years In Fashion as the Show Finale! DDCG Media is returning this August to bring together their annual upcoming fashion week to remember. Packed with designers, cocktails, and sophisticated fun with a lineup of top sponsors, celebrities, designers, […]
Interview with “The Melanin Therapist”
The Melanin Therapist is a professional makeup artist dedicated to empowerment, inclusion and education of melanated skin in the areas of beauty and makeup artistry. The Melanin Therapist takes makeup beyond the surface by educating and empowering people of color about the specific nuances and undertones of melanated skin. The 3-part makeup empowerment course series […]
“Epilepsy Isn’t Gonna Stop Her:” How Epilepsy Led Derra Howard To Her Goals
Derra Howard is a social media maven influencer and 6-time WeGo Health epilepsy award nominee/survivor, journalist, founder of Saving Grace Epilepsy Foundation and creator of the hashtag #Louisianacreatives. Her focus is to empower those with epilepsy and show that you can live a normal life and look fabulous doing so. At 9 years old, Derra […]
A Chat with Miami’s Own Luli Fama Before the Brand’s Swim Week Fashion Show
Luli Fama is known best for its original prints, body hugging silhouettes and unique construction throughout hundreds of its swimwear styles. The brand has been on the swimwear scene for nearly 15 years and we are so excited for the upcoming collection and must-see runway show at Paraiso Miami Beach for Swim Week. From solid […]
Elevating Your Brand with hiTechMODA
With followers in the tens of thousands and a reach of millions, hiTechMODA can proactively elevate your brand to the next level. And isn’t that the goal of every serious fashion designer? hiTechMODA is an independent, award-winning fashion show producing high-profile stages to maximize exposure for its sponsors, designers, stylists, and models. hiTechMODA is helmed […]
Charlotte Reardon, A New Kind of Leading Lady, to Walk Cupshe in Miami
Could the next-up “it” leading lady be the in-between-size, mid-thirties girl next door? After an 8-year stint, working actively in both production & fit, British model Charlotte Reardon transitioned to runway and everything about her “look” – early 30s with a fit tattooed physique — is resonating with audiences. Could this reflect a real-time, dynamic […]
Types of Cellulite: How to Treat Them
Cellulite. Few words are as evocative, and few topics are as polarizing. Some people seem to think that cellulite is the mark of a woman who doesn’t take care of herself, while others see it as simply a part of the natural aging process. While cellulite is not a dangerous condition, it can be unsightly […]
Sinesia Karol Celebrates 10th Anniversary At Paraiso Miami Beach 2022
The Brazilian swimwear designer is back with a brand-new collection inspired by her garden Sinesia Karol will launch her Resort 2023 “Garden Collection” on Friday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. at PARAISO Tent at The Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139. The inspiration for the new collection is of Sinesia’s own garden […]
Choosing The Right Blue Light Reading Glasses That Are Comfy & Fit Your Face
If you are like most adults, chances are you are spending most of your time watching a digital screen. Of course, many of us have been tethered to our digital devices for years, but after the pandemic hit, nearly every aspect of life went online. It didn’t take time for people to be concerned about […]
Luxury Resort Wear Designer Marie France Van Damme’s Latest Collection
The new campaign was shot at a Moroccan-inspired oasis, that legendary photographer Philip Dixon designed to capture natural light throughout the day – paying homage to the brand philosophy of always chasing the sun. Dressing with confidence lies at the heart of fashion designer Marie France Van Damme’s latest looks. The luxurious lifestyle collection empowers […]
Li-Ning X Wade – Wade 10th Anniversary
Survival of the Fittest The Origin of Species Evolution is never about following in the footsteps of others, but about transcending oneself and becoming a better being. Always stay competitive and pushing boundaries, that is build in our DNA. MAKE YOUR OWN WAY Faithful to the evolutionary gene that the Wade brand has always adhered […]
Juana Martin Fall Winter 22 Couture
The first show of Juana Martin as a guest member of the Haute Couture official calendar with the support of her dear friend and brand ambassador Rossy de Palma. “Andalucía” is a tribute to its land and its culture. With the aim of bringing all the essence of Andalucía to Paris, the designer has once […]
Ottolinger Launches First Pre Collection – Resort 23
In the rot, there is still a will to riot and Ottolinger resort 2023 is loaded like a spring; ready to release. The roads may be littered with debris, and the storm still hovers, but in head to toe ottolinger, you have suspension. You are the motorcycle. You are the energy hurdling forward. And you […]
Rami Al Ali – Fall Winter 2022/23 Couture Collection
Rami Al Ali unveils his Autumn/Winter 2022/23 Couture collection, taking inspiration from the timeless glamour and youthful spirit of the iconic 1960s era. Exploring the multiple perspectives and dualities that constitute the golden age, the unique 26-piece collection is the perfect illustration of seamlessly fusing both past and present. Inspired by the covetable blend of […]
Destree Opens Its First Flagship Store In Paris
After the successful fund raise this Spring with a female-led round of investors composed of diverse influential personalities, (Jessica Alba, Beyoncé, Gisèle Bündchen, to name a few), DESTREE continues its growth with the exciting new opening of its flagship store in the heart of the first arrondissement of Paris. This central location is situated in […]
PROJECT New York Previews Men’s Contemporary and Gender-Fluid Brands Shaking up Fashion and Cultural Expectations
Informa Markets Fashion, leading industry connector and host to premier fashion trade events including PROJECT, MAGIC, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC, previewed the agenda of experiences and daily happenings confirmed for PROJECT New York. PROJECT New York offers retailers and buyers, plus consumers for the first time ever, the rare opportunity to connect fashion and […]
ENLY Brings Candles, Coffee, And Style To The Nolita Neighborhood
The Nordic inspired coffee shop will be the first brick-and-mortar location of the brand. Model and entrepreneur Enly Tammela is taking her business from online to IRL with her coffee and candle shop hybrid ENLY. What originally launched as an online effort is now manifesting itself in New York’s Nolita neighborhood on May 24th, 2022. […]
Leandro Cano Couture FW22 Collection
Welcome to The Dance of the Excluded, where the masks stay at home and the dress code is exempt from armor and frills. Here we come to dance open-hearted, with our lights and our shadows. Our most absolute, purest “I”… for which we have been rejected and excluded, but for which we come today to […]
How to Get Long & Voluminous Hair Like Celebs
It’s a habit we’re all guilty of: sitting on our phones and endlessly scrolling through post after post as we wistfully take a glimpse into the celebrity world. How is it that they always seem to have perfect hair, without a single strand falling out of place? It’s easy to imagine they have a team […]
Model, Social Media Influencer, Breast Cancer Survivor and Beauty Disruptor Christine Handy Comes to Miami Swim Week
Handy @christinehandy1, best known as The Cancer Disruptor, has a new title, The Beauty Disruptor. Handy, a print model of 40 years, showed up on the runway in New York Fashion week modeling with a concave chest. When she arrived at her first runway show, a younger model asked Handy if she was part of […]
Rahul Mishra Haute Couture AW22 collection
Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, trembling of a leaf.” —Albert Schweitzer Growing up in India, we witness numerous instances of worshipping trees. This inherent part of our culture manifests in different ways during the harvest festivals […]
Vaishali Couture Fall Winter 2022 Collection
Vaishali Shadangule draws inspiration from her ability to observe and listen, allowing her designs to speak for themselves. Born in the small town of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vaishali realised her passion at a very young age and has been experimenting with hand-woven textiles and designs for almost two decades now. A creative powerhouse, the designer […]
Jil Sander Men’s Resort 2023 Collection
A new beginning, that’s the idea behind the collection. The feeling of 1960s California, freedom, fresh starts, a brand new world, which is what we think many of us want right now. Stylistically we mixed the geometric pattern cutting of workwear with the nonconformist glamour of Hollywood and the West Coast. We wanted the feeling […]
Didit Hediprasetyo Definition of Infinity Couture Fall/Winter 2022-23
This season, Didit Hediprasetyo invites us to explore our mind and draw inspiration from the infinity of our inner world, and capture it as it is. In this sense, the collection sparks a conversation between nostalgia as a safe place and the adventurous celebration of the unknown. Familiar elements, such as long sheath dresses with […]
7 Essentials You Need To Know About Skin Care
Skin care is a sensitive matter. Skin is as soft as a baby when we are born, and it becomes dryer, harsher and limper as time passes. Chemicals can make pores clog, which will bring about pimples and skin inflammation. Age makes skin hang and flaw. Climate and life decisions, for example, smoking can promote […]
Meet Phyllis Emelda “45 Eldridge” | Female Black Entrepreneur of Today
Meet the NYFW hiTechMODA Designer whose love for Fashion molded her into the Female Black Entrepreneur who took charge This September, Phyllis Emelda will show five collections during NYFW on hiTechMODA Season 8 runways. The Phyllis Emelda Collection spans the generations, from a tasteful Streetwear Collection to an all-new Wardrobe in a Box—designed for women […]
Hit PLAY: Maaji Presents “Rewind For Good Times” Spring 2023 Collection At Paraiso Miami Beach 2022
The Colombian swimwear designer returns to the official swim week with a brand-new collection inspired by carefree 90s days, VJs and beach days. Maaji will launch her Spring 2023 “Rewind for Good Times” on Sunday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m. at The Plymouth Hotel South Beach, 336 21st Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Remember the […]
How to Rock the Pyjamas Look: The Chic Way
What could be more comfortable than slipping into a pair of pyjamas at the end of a long day? Pyjamas can be worn in so many different ways and can be just as chic as any other outfit. This blog post will discuss how to rock the pyjamas look without looking like you just rolled […]
The Top 5 Items to Buy for a Professional Look
When you’re looking to create a professional look, there are certain items you need to buy. You might be tempted to go out and buy the most expensive clothes and accessories, but that’s not always necessary. This blog post will discuss the top 5 items you should buy for a professional look. These items will […]
PRADA Drops Second Timecapsule NFT After Sellout Debut
Prada announces the release of its second Timecapsule NFT Collection, which is linked to both a gender-neutral physical product and a gifted NFT. This NFT drop follows the launch of the first Timecapsule NFT Collection on June 2nd in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst. The Timecapsule NFT Collection debut resulted in an immediate sell-out of […]
LỰU ĐẠN Presents Collection 3 | Spring Summer 2023
LỰU ĐẠN is pleased to announce the release of its third collection which will feature 24 looks and be available tentaively in November 2022. The collection will be available DTC and at select global retailers including SSENSE, H. Lorenzo, Addition Adelaide, SND, amongst others. He’s not the hero in any story but his own. People […]
TG Botanical Special Drop 2023
Ukraine is a country that the whole world is talking about now. Unfortunately, because of the terrible war that Russia unleashed on our land. Nevertheless, we continue to be strong and steadfast, and believe in the victory of good over evil, truth over lies, light over darkness. From the first days of the war, legends […]
Reinventing The Sneaker In The Age Of Sustainability: Ethical Luxury Footwear Brand Adar Launches A Kickstarter To Fund The Production Of Its Vegan Italian Made Sneaker.
New Italian ethical footwear brand ADAR launches its debut vegan and sustainable sneaker on Kickstarter on the 5th of July. Founded by Zurich based Fashion entrepreneur and creative, Luca Matteo Manuzzi and Florence based fashion designer, Willy Anne Wijnja, ADAR (About Designing Abstract Realities) combines ethical design with luxury quality to create new-era premium high-fashion […]
Nanushka Resort 2023 Collection
Nanushka’s Resort 2023 collection embodies a diverse range of artistic expressions and philosophies. Celebrating the beauty of imperfection plays out across the collection in both materials and silhouettes. Resort 2023, entitled Analogy, delivers a continuation of the previous season’s exploration of functional and intuitive design. Analogy rejects the conventional notions of gender, physique and proportion […]
Agnès b. Homme Spring Summer 2023
For this summer 2023, agnès b. presents a men’s collection through four major themes dear to the designer: In the street, Parisian elegance, workwear and Paris Rock ‘n’ Roll. The street looks in the collection are inspired by the photos and artistic eye of agnès. In particular with the “rain” photoprint jacket and the & […]
Miami Swim Week 2022: Global Restaurant Brand Chotto Matte Partners with Aguaclara Swimwear for Exclusive Pop-Up
Miami’s iconic fashion festival Miami Swim Week, is kicking off on July 14 and global restaurant brand, Chotto Matte will be celebrating in style. The Nikkei themed restaurant is partnering with Peruvian-based, global swimwear brand, Aguaclara to feature an exclusive pop-up for locals and visitors alike to view and purchase the brand’s newest collection right […]
Poupette St Barth Resort 2023
Resort 2023 pays tribute to the essence of travel. Inspired by its warm weather roots, Poupette St Barth continues to design pieces that are meant to be worn wherever the sun shines. Fabrics this season are light and ethereal, brought to life by their always vibrant colorways and rich patterns. Maxi and minis elegantly flow […]
Trendy Outfit Ideas To Implement For Looking Stylish, But Comfortable
When it comes to fashion, comfort should never be sacrificed. Sure, you may want to try out the latest trends, but you don’t want to do so at the expense of feeling good in what you’re wearing. This blog post will discuss some trendy and stylish outfit ideas that will keep you looking your best […]
Sébline – Summer 2023 Collection
Summer 2023 brings to life the surfer that’s in everyone of us; the hibiscus print was dreamt up for a hawaiian shirt, and has crept it’s way onto signature styles – painting a fun summer vibe on to Sébline stripes. Driven by his passion for making clothes Charles Sébline’s namesake collection focuses on a tightly […]
7 Pieces Of Jewellery You Should Definitely Own
While we all have our own style and taste, there are certain pieces of jewellery every woman should have in their jewellery box. These are timeless pieces, which will never go out of fashion, and you will get a lot of use out of them because they complement many outfits. Keeping that in mind, read […]
Cover Story of the Day: Simonetta Lein “Celebrity Media Personality and Influencer of the Year” at Cannes 2022
Radiant supermodel, television host couturier and monumental influencer, Simonetta Lein has recently returned from Cannes 2022 with the well-deserved “Celebrity Media Personality and Influencer of the Year” award via “The World Influencers and Bloggers Award.” The celebrated host of “The Simonetta Lein Show” has focused and labored hard in recent years making her celebrity talk […]
Oteyza Spring Summer 2023
AIR” is a new progression in the firm’s `Street à Couture` approach, where lines continue to modify their formal axes to offer a message of freshness and street full of functionality, colour and sophistication. On this occasion, OTEYZA reflects on `air’ as a true vector and form creator in an exercise of constant balance, rhythm […]
Sankuanz Spring/Summer 2023
The cycle of life and death never stops, and this constitutes the order of the universe. SANKUANZ SS23 continues the speculative exploration of life and death from its last season, realizing deep integration of street style and high fashion in multiple ways. The sacred peak of Kangrinboqê (Mount Kailash) is the theme for this collection. […]
Natasha Zinko Queen of The Boxes Vol.3 Spring Summer 2023 Show
I’m Ukrainian, I was born in Odessa on the Black Sea. All my mind — and my heart — is with Ukrainians, my family and friends there. I could not make a collection without Influence of the war. Focusing on this collection helped me to regain mental stability and to feel hope.” — Natasha Zinko […]
Walter Van Beirendonck Spring Summer 2023
Welcome to WIRWAR Where a million false promises echo at ear-piercing volume And chaos is attacking from all sides Welcome to WIRWAR Where we put on grand-feathered performances pretending not to see ourselves fall from the skies Walter Van Beirendonck WOW. NO! Let’s regroup/rephrase and rewind end times Welcome to WIRWAR Where we uncover […]
Arturo Obegero Spring Summer 2023
“Song to the siren” by This Mortal Coil, 1984. This collection is a love letter to my beautiful hometown, Tapia de Casariego, in Asturias, Northern Spain. My town has always been an inspiration in my work, but this season, I want to pay homage to it more than ever, to show its endangered beauty to […]
The Fashion Industry Impacted Greatly by World Events in 2022
It was thought that the industry could, in some ways, go back to pre-COVID time, in analyses that were made in 2021. However, it did not go as planned, to say the least. A few events around the world came in and affected fashion suppliers, asking them to find new solutions, once again. Here is […]
Mariane Bechara: From Beirut to the World
We sat down with Mariane Bechara and discussed the fashion world in Beirut and how things are changing. As one of the top designers in Lebanon she gave us an insight into what’s happening and what she’s doing with her designs. Her expressions are clear and evident through her eccentric silhouettes and bold colors. She […]
LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi – Spring/Summer 2023 – Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Reflecting Louis Gabriel Nouchi’s lifetime passion for reading, each collection pays homage to a book or a writer who has inscribed their vision on the world. Inspired by the book “Dangerous liaisons” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos (1782), the collection is like the memory of a quick shot, of love made in a hurry, between […]
TreeTrunk Releases Powerful Decentralized Platform to Change the NFT Economy for Artists, Collectors and Influencers
TreeTrunk empowers every artist to embed and sell their work directly on any website, collect and distribute royalties on-chain, and leverage the power of community marketing. This week, the cutting-edge and highly decentralized NFT platform TreeTrunk makes its ground-breaking debut, using a powerful new NFT draft standard that enables any creator to turn original artwork […]
Haute Fashion Meets Hospitality: Stan Herman
The Stan Herman Interview with Fashion Week Online As part of the celebration to commemorate Sandals Resorts 40th anniversary they commissioned renowned fashion designer Stan Herman to reimagine the brand’s uniforms across its illustrious resort portfolio starting with their first venture into the Dutch Caribbean and their 16th property, Sandals Royal Curacao. Herman is acknowledged […]
Archipelago.art Takes Aim at the Growing On-Chain Generative Art Market with Launch of Premium NFT Marketplace
Archipelago.art Takes Aim at the Growing On-Chain Generative Art Market with Launch of Premium NFT Marketplace Archipelago.art Launches Marketplace Focusing on High-Quality NFT Generative Art Collections In an open sea of options, Archipelago offers an oasis for both experienced and casual NFT collectors. Archipelago, a startup formed in late 2021, is announcing the launch of […]
NFT Fashion and Gaming: Will the Two Find a Relationship Outside of the Metaverse?
If you look at a decade ago, you may have thought that the idea of a metaverse sounds like something that is right out of a sci-fi movie. That being said, this is no longer the case. It is interesting to see that the metaverse is now becoming just as real as the material world. […]
Stage11 Debuts A Glimpse At Their First Music Metaverse Experience Featuring David Guetta
Stage11 Debuts A Glimpse At Their First Music Metaverse Experience Featuring David Guetta Stage11, the Paris-based technology startup reimagining music for the metaverse released today a sneak peek of its first music metaverse experience featuring world-renowned DJ and music producer David Guetta. Revealed at VivaTech in Paris and MET AMS in Amsterdam, the David Guetta […]
Interview with Sylvie Millstein of HELLESSY
Interview with Sylvie Millstein of HELLESSY Sylvie Millstein launched Hellessy in 2012 from her Soho studio, where she has since captivated women with her signature designs. Born and raised in Paris, Millstein moved to NYC with her family after wrapping a 10+ year career as a senior merchant, working with institutional houses including Chanel, Givenchy, […]
Hellessy Presents The Resort 23 Collection In New York
Hellessy Presents The Resort 23 Collection In New York A true return to the concept of Resort, with a touch of tropical spirit” is how Millstein describes the new HELLESSY collection, approaching resortwear more literally and traditionally than ever before. With this in mind, Resort 23 serves as the perfect occasion wardrobe, for women who […]
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Maaji, Kittenish by Jessie James Decker, and Sinesia Karol coming to PARAISO for Miami Swim Week
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Maaji, Kittenish by Jessie James Decker, and Sinesia Karol to preview Resort 2023 collections at PARAISO Miami Swim Week PARAISO Miami Beach swim week is back this summer and better than ever, Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17. We are excited to invite you to attend and cover the following shows […]
hiTechMODA on Tour First Stop Charlotte North Carolina Presents: City to City
hiTechMODA on Tour First Stop Charlotte North Carolina Presents: City to City hiTechMODA takes their award winning fashion show on the road. The first stop was the award-winning venue, Merino Mills Center, a short drive from Charlotte, North Carolina. The two-day event was filled with aspiring models and designers looking for a production company to […]
8 Tips for Looking like a Model in All of Your Social Media Photos
8 Tips for Looking like a Model in All of Your Social Media Photos Today, almost everyone has a social media account. If you’re reading this, chances are you have one too! Social media has become the number one way for people to meet potential new friends, partners, and business partners. You could be sitting […]
Body Beautiful: Tips To Boost Your Confidence This Summer
Body Beautiful: Tips To Boost Your Confidence This Summer Summer is on the horizon. While many of us are looking forward to sun-drenched days and long-awaited vacations, some people may be nervous or anxious about the arrival of warmer climes. The prospect of wearing bikinis or showing off more flesh than usual can make many […]
6 Must-Have Dresses for Every Season
6 Must-Have Dresses for Every Season Many people think that staying stylish has to cost a small fortune, but this isn’t always the case. Sometimes staying on-trend can become expensive because people assume that they need to refresh their outfits for every season, but there are other options available. Finding an outfit that is suitable […]
9 Fashionable Methods To Hide Your Belly
For most of us, it is our belly that we feel most self-conscious about. The fact is that as we get older, we all get that dreaded “spare tire” around our bellies. That so-called middle-age spread becomes a part of who we are because our metabolism starts to slow down. Some people get it later […]
How To Accessorize A White Dress?
How To Accessorize A White Dress? Summers and white colors are quite complementary to each other. Talking about fashion, a white dress is classic summer wear that looks perfect regardless of the occasion. Every woman’s wardrobe wouldn’t be complete with some variation of a white-colored dress. So, with summer approaching quickly, it’s time to get […]
PS Privette Receives the Modern CEO 2022 Award
PS Privette, the Modern CEO CEO of the independent, award-winning fashion production company, hiTechMODA, PS (Pamela) Privette, receives the Modern CEO 2022 Award. Started in 2018 by PS Privette, hiTechMODA has reached millions of fashion enthusiasts and guided multiple designers in making their dreams a reality. hiTechMODA has guided multiple designers in making their dreams […]
Tips for Smelling Good Without Breaking the Bank
Tips for Smelling Good Without Breaking the Bank When shopping for perfume, it can be tempting to spend lots of money on a designer scent that’s not necessarily worth it. It’s important to remember that several different factors determine the right perfume for you. For example, the time of year, your body chemistry, and even […]
Cheap But Effective Ways to Freshen Up Your Looks
Cheap But Effective Ways to Freshen Up Your Looks Bored of how you look and want to make some changes on that front? If you’re stuck on ideas, don’t worry – you often just need to take a step back and reevaluate your situation from a different perspective. It’s often possible to freshen up your […]
Fashion NFTs Are Dressing Up The Metaverse
Fashion NFTs Are Dressing Up The Metaverse What do you wear to the metaverse? That’s a question that has been on many people’s minds lately, as fashion-focused NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are gaining popularity. One can use these tokens to represent everything from clothes to accessories, and they are quickly becoming a staple virtually. We will […]
Preparing a Wedding Budget: Easy Tips to Stay On Track
Preparing a Wedding Budget: Easy Tips to Stay On Track Amidst the excitement of being engaged, you can easily start planning for a wedding without knowing how much it will cost. Planning for a wedding becomes enjoyable if you create a wedding budget. On average, weddings in the UK cost £17,300. However, you shouldn’t necessarily […]
London Fashion Week Presented By Clearpay June 2022 Opens This Week
London Fashion Week Presented By Clearpay June 2022 Opens This Week The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce the launch of London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay (LFW), which will run from Saturday 11th June to Monday 13th June 2022. The schedule includes over 30 confirmed participating designers and organisations activating across a […]
Parisian Showroom Launches Boutique Trade Show LA PLAGE MIAMI during Miami Swim Week
Parisian Showroom Launches Boutique Trade Show LA PLAGE MIAMI during Miami Swim Week The former showroom La Plage Miami announced its formal presence as a boutique trade show at this year’s Miami Swim Week in July. My Fashion Agent founder, Marc Merklen is working with the French government’s Choose France this season to expand the […]
Exclusive Q&A with Bridal Designer Dana Harel
Exclusive Q&A with Bridal Designer Dana Harel Strong, powerful, feminine, and sexy… The Dana Harel woman will be enamored by the 2023 wedding dress collection, with a total of 11 pieces, each more alluring than the next. Combining royalty and Mediterranean feels, her silhouettes will lavish modern and self-assured brides. Below is an exclusive interview […]
A Look Into The Luxurious Eyewear Industry
A Look Into The Luxurious Eyewear Industry We sat down with Rosario Disalvo from Luxury Eyewear Brands (LEB) to discuss the eyewear industry and how it has evolved since pre-pandemic. As fashion changes so does the business model for business owners and their strategies on how to expand their business. These were a few key […]
Fashion Trends To Inspire An Interior Revamp
Fashion Trends To Inspire An Interior Revamp Catwalk trends don’t just inspire us to get creative with putting new looks together and freshening up our wardrobes. The hottest fashion trends can transcend glossy magazines and runway shows, providing inspiration for our homes. In this guide, we’ll explore the trends that are making waves in the […]
The Best Way to Wear a Mullet Haircut for Men
The Best Way to Wear a Mullet Haircut for Men A mullet haircut is a type of hairstyle that is characterized by short hair on the front and side of the head and long hair at the back. Some even call it the hairstyle with business at the front and party at the back. Mullets […]
Alicia Perrillo: Designer, Artist, and Storyteller
Alicia Perrillo: Designer, Artist, and Storyteller Fashion designer and artist Alicia Perrillo is firstly a storyteller, but instead of written words, she uses fabrics and silhouettes to share her narrative. Her work is wearable art, a piece of the larger story, and her clients and models are her canvas and heroines. She loves building the […]
Paraiso Miami Beach Returns July 14 – 17, 2022, With The Biggest Swim Week To Date
Paraiso Miami Beach Presents A Fresh Roster Of Swim Experiences And First-time Events For Resort 2023 PARAISO Miami Beach is returning once again with in-person events, brand activations, new designers, and four jam-packed days of unparalleled programming, July 14 through 17. PARAISO Miami Beach, the official industry platform of swim week, is thrilled to announce […]
Everything You Need to Know About SI Clarity Diamond Before You Buy
Everything You Need to Know About SI Clarity Diamond Before You Buy If you’re looking for a relatively affordable diamond that looks flawless, SI diamonds are a great choice. However, there are certain intricacies that you should know about before investing in an SI diamond. With that said, here’s everything that you need to know […]
Here Are the Shoe Styles You Need This Summer
Here Are the Shoe Styles You Need This Summer There’s nothing like a good pair of shoes to make a girl feel beautiful. With warm summer days come shopping trips, tropical vacations, date nights, and more. You need the right pair of shoes for every occasion. This summer’s shoe trends promise to make you stand […]
These Style Tips Will Make You Look More Trendy
These Style Tips Will Make You Look More Trendy Style tips can be incredibly valuable for anyone who wants to look their best, but following them can be a little daunting. After all, there are so many different styles to choose from, and it can be hard to know where to start. If you’re looking […]
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet: Seven Unforgettable Dresses
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet: Seven Unforgettable Dresses The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and the dress code – “Gilded Glamour.” The phrase “Gilded Age” was coined by Mark Twain and refers to the industrial age that saw a cultural shift in the U.S. The age was […]
Applications Open For International Digital Fashion Week Season 5
Applications Open For International Digital Fashion Week Season 5 International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) Season 5 for Spring/Summer 2023, hosted exclusively by the FNL Network, is set to premiere on October 5th, 2022. As the most accessible fashion week available, IDFW continues to change the landscape of fashion. By being the first and only International […]
Beatnic and Big Gay Ice Cream Partner on Ice Cream Sandwiches for Pride Month
Beatnic and Big Gay Ice Cream Partner on Ice Cream Sandwiches for Pride Month The two new flavors are vegan and will help benefit the Ali Forney Center In celebration of Pride, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE.) haspartnered with NYC institution Big Gay Ice Cream to develop their first vegan collection, which will be sold at […]
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Announces New Curated Digital Platform Targeting New Customers and Category Growth
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Announces New Curated Digital Platform Targeting New Customers and Category Growth VS&Co-Lab will feature a diverse collection of unique brands with a focus on championing those that are women led Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is launching VS&Co-Lab, an inclusive shopping experience for all customers. This curated digital platform connects […]
Top 5 Gluten-Free Recipes for Weight Loss
Top 5 Gluten-Free Recipes for Weight Loss Take the most advantage out of gluten-free diets. Many people are gluten intolerant, and they do not even realize this fact. Others choose to go gluten-free because people believe that it is healthier for them. Whatever the reason, going gluten-free is a great way to improve your health! […]
7 Fashion Items That You Need To Have
7 Fashion Items That You Need To Have Are you looking to update your wardrobe but don’t know where to start? Like most people, you probably enjoy keeping up with the latest fashion trends. However, doing this can be expensive – especially if you’re constantly buying new clothes. This blog post will discuss seven fashion […]
4 Benefits Of Tape In Hair Extensions As Compared To Their Counterparts
4 Benefits Of Tape In Hair Extensions As Compared To Their Counterparts Hair extensions are the newest and the most popular beauty trend of this decade. Long luscious locks give you a sense of confidence that you cannot achieve anywhere else, and the fact that you can have longer, thicker hair in a matter of […]
The Lexicon of Fashion: How Language Can Unlock the Secrets of Style
The Lexicon of Fashion: How Language Can Unlock the Secrets of Style Tastes and trends in fashion might differ from country to country, but the love of style is universal. That’s why fashion shows are a mix of local ideas and international influences. It doesn’t matter whether you attend Paris Fashion Week, the Milano Men’s […]
The Heart of Couture – A Clothing Revolution
The Heart of Couture – A Clothing Revolution You cannot deny it – the LGBTQ community has an unimaginable influence on mainstream fashion. Over the decades, we have come to experience a wonderful relationship between fashion and sexuality. Although marketing and advertising have a significant effect on fashion trends, we cannot ignore the impact LGBTQ […]
4 Tips To Make Your Hair Extensions Last Longer
4 Tips To Make Your Hair Extensions Last Longer Hair extensions are widely growing in their popularity especially as many celebrities and beauty influencers continue to promote them. If you have ever gotten hair extensions, you would know that good quality hair extensions do not come cheap, and that you are supposed to take great […]
Metallic Trends Are Back: Here’s How to Style Them
Metallic Trends Are Back: Here’s How to Style Them Whilst probably once a part of your staple Christmas or New Year’s Eve outfit, the metallic trend is back and here to stay. Having appeared at the likes of the Paris and Milan fashion weeks, metallic is no longer just a staple of your winter wardrobe […]
New, Made-in-Miami Swimwear Collection by Black Designer Drops Today
New, Made-in-Miami Swimwear Collection by Black Designer Drops Today Black designer Juanita Carmet is bringing diversity to the industry with the launch of Elspiri, a brand that pays tribute to distinct cultural influences by embracing all ethnicities and body types. With a selection of vibrant florals, bright solids and eye-catching animal prints inspired by island-minded […]
Meet Belle Le Chic, Coming to NYFW and hiTechMODA
Belle Le Chic Every model dreams of gracing the runways of New York Fashion Week, and a mother-daughter duo is making this a reality for 20 Australian models. What started as a glamorous shopping expedition to some of the most prestigious suppliers in New York and Los Angeles in January of 2020 has become a […]
Prepare for Your First Date: Style Secrets for an Older Woman Which Even Celebrities Follow
Prepare for Your First Date: Style Secrets for an Older Woman Which Even Celebrities Follow Hollywood is a notoriously conservative place when it comes to depicting queer relationships, and Hollywood’s most famous lesbian couples have cliches written all over them. But things have certainly changed over the last decade or so, and you can find […]
Useful Tips on Choosing the Jewelry Like a Professional Model
Useful Tips on Choosing the Jewelry Like a Professional Model The right choice of jewelry can transform a simple outfit into an extraordinary staple in your everyday wardrobe. Wearing jewelry is a fun way of expressing yourself, diversifying your image, and showing off your status. Human beings have been decorating their bodies with jewelry as […]
Spinner Ring Origins And Uses
Spinner Ring Origins And Uses Do you fidget with your hands a lot? Do you find yourself tapping your foot or biting your nails when nervous or stressed? If so, then you may be interested in learning about spinner rings! Spinner rings are rings with an inner band that rotate around the outer band. They […]
ReGen Runway Eco Bohème Couture Designer Bèl Blàk Couture Ltd.
ReGen Runway Eco Bohème Couture Designer Bèl Blàk Couture Ltd. Dr. Làtifah Qawishabazz-Muhammad is an Eco Bohème Couture Designer and CEO of Bèl Blàk Couture Ltd, whose passion for art, history, and social research— from elementary school through college—naturally led her to today. Whether the cultural subjects, social studies, or art history— they all appealed […]
Update Your Style Without The Stress: 5 Strategies To Use
Update Your Style Without The Stress: 5 Strategies To Use It’s not uncommon for someone to want to update their style every once in a while. As common as it is, however, many people still believe that it needs to be a stressful experience. Far from it; it’ll be much easier than you’d think. Once […]
Understanding Hyperpigmentation – How to Correct & Prevent Uneven Skin Tone
Understanding Hyperpigmentation- How to Correct & Prevent Uneven Skin Tone 5 essential ways to help reduce discoloration, according to experts. We all dream of glowing, bright, clear skin that doesn’t need any foundation to look flawless. But almost all of us struggle to attain the skin of our dreams because of stubborn dark spots and […]
hiTechMODA Announces “City to City” Fashion Show Charlotte, North Carolina
hiTechMODA Announces “City to City” Fashion Show Charlotte, North Carolina On Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, 2022, hiTechMODA, an NYC-based production company, takes their award-winning production on the road to Charlotte, North Carolina. Producer PS Privette says, “There is so much talent in our country; we went out on the road to find […]
DZHUS, Extinct And Resurgent
DZHUS, Extinct And Resurgent This special project, consisting of a photo series and a fashion film, was created by a team of Ukrainian artists in the space of Kharkiv State Natural History Museum, involving DZHUS ethical transformer outfits, Lada Legina 3D-printed jewellery and House Martin cruelty-free footwear. It is an allegoric story about extermination and […]
5 Surprising Culprits for Your Breakout
5 Surprising Culprits for Your Breakout As if adult breakouts weren’t irritating enough on their own, identifying the factors that cause them and effective ways to prevent them often feels like an uphill battle. You might try all the usual remedies like managing your stress, washing your face more often, and getting more sleep, only […]
Living Luxe: Stay Stylish on a Budget
Living Luxe_ Stay Stylish on a Budget The cost of living is increasing, and prices for everything are going up: and that includes the cost of beauty and fashion. And for those of us who strive to stay on trend and look stylish this can be a huge problem when you don’t have an unlimited […]
Top 5 Engagement Ring Trends of 2022
Top 5 Engagement Ring Trends of 2022 If you’re looking for engagement ring trends that will be everywhere in 2022, then you’re in the right place. By now, you already know that trends change over time, and there are some gorgeous new looks to consider when shopping for your dream ring. The classic solitaire diamond […]
8 Great Ways To Boost Self Confidence in 2022
8 Great Ways To Boost Self Confidence in 2022 Everyone understands that eating correctly will improve the appearance of your physique. Whether you want to lose weight or put on muscle, the food you eat can make a big difference in how you look. But there are other things you could do to get the […]
Everything to Know Before Cutting Your Hair and Rocking Short Haircuts
Everything to Know Before Cutting Your Hair and Rocking Short Haircuts Most women cut their hair because they see a fellow woman looking beautiful with short haircuts. However, although the desire and the urge to cut the hair can be too much, it might take time to do the actual cutting. Some women are afraid […]
Meet Tonia Fouseki, Founder of Athens Xclusive Designers Week
Interview with the Founder of Athens Xclusive Designers Week The FWO team recently had the opportunity to attend Athens Xclusive Designers Week (AXDW) and meet with its founder, Tonia Fouseki, as they celebrated their 30 edition. AXDW, the the official international fashion week of Greece, was held at the historic Zappeion Megaron, and included an […]
5 Tips And Tricks To Stay Stylish With Vintage Clothes
5 Tips And Tricks To Stay Stylish With Vintage Clothes Dressing vintage is the go-to style today for many women. But, it’s not always something that comes naturally. Unless you have your grandmother’s dresses as hand-me-downs, you’ll have to learn a few tricks here and there to work with the clothing you have in your […]
All Eyes On Your Hands
All Eyes On Your Hands What do your hands say about you? Scientists and psychologists talk about interesting connections between hand ratios and our abilities and personalities. For example, the digit ratio, which refers to the ratio of the length of the index finger to the ring finger length, is sometimes used as an athletic […]
Fashion Designer Resumé Tips
Fashion Designer Resume Tips As a fashion designer, your career is about cultivating the style and flair that set you apart from the competition. Whether you work at a high-end boutique or collaborate with popular designers to create must-have collections, every aspect of your work is focused on capturing the essence of style and then […]
3 Cannabis-Friendly Fashion Brands to Check Out
3 Cannabis-Friendly Fashion Brands to Check Out Are you a big advocate for cannabis and want to find more and more ways to support the movement of legalizing cannabis around the world? Do you want to know more about cannabis-friendly fashion and which brands would offer this kind of fashion? The cannabis industry is rapidly […]
BòCàPhê’s New Location has Sprung in Chelsea
BòCàPhê Has Expanded to Chelsea Soho’s beloved French-inspired Vietnamese restaurant has opened a second location, just in time for spring. Owners Raphael Louzon and Jeremie Mouyal are excited to announce the opening of the second location of BòCàPhê at 104 8th Avenue, in the heart of Chelsea and across from Google Headquarters. The original Lafayette […]
Marist Fashion’s 36th Annual Silver Needle Runway
Marist Fashion’s 36th Annual Silver Needle Runway Marist Fashion’s ever-evolving Silver Needle Runway Show is entering its 36th year, and it just keeps growing. What was once just a fashion show has evolved into a multimedia brand. This year’s theme, Dream, is meant to evoke a release from today’s social stressors that plague our society, […]
Fine Strokes of Color: IG MODA’s Apparel Collection
Fine Strokes of Color: IG MODA’s Apparel Collection Smooth swirls of calm, imaginative color decorate the canvases Irina Gorbman brilliantly paints. Known as a genius colorist and artist, Irina has delighted viewers with her talents for years. Most popular, however, is Irina’s ability to transform her paintings into wearable art. With her own fashion line– […]
6 Tips To Help You Make A Statement With Your Outfit
6 Tips To Help You Make A Statement With Your Outfit In a world where brands and price tags are the talk of the town, if you really want to stand out, you need more than money. If you don’t know how to stylize yourself correctly, it won’t matter how expensive your leather jacket is […]
Athens Xclusive Designers Week Celebrates 30 Amazing Years
Athens’ Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week Completes Another Amazing Season The 30th anniversary of Athens Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week which took place from 9th to 13th of April 2022 at Zappeion Megaron was completed with great success. Renowned Greek fashion designers, favorite fashion brands, a famous international Guest Designer but also new […]
Ines Di Santo Spring 2023 Collections
Ines Di Santo Spring 2023 Collections Last season I shared my love of family and our Italian roots. In this new season, I drew inspiration from my formative years and the integral cities from around the world that have nurtured my growth as a designer. Join me as I look to my childhood in Buenos […]
Five Ukrainian Designers to Know and Support
Five Ukrainian Designers to Know and Support Internet-based fashion publication Fashion Reverie has posted a feature story about 5 Ukrainian Designers we should all know about & support. The publication has a reputation for discovering note-worthy designers long before other publications take notice of their talents & with this story, Kristopher Johnson-Hoyle brings us his […]
Sheila Frank Victorian Modernism 2022 Bridal Collection
Sheila Frank Victorian Modernism 2022 Bridal Collection This season, Sheila Frank, an all-inclusive, bespoke bridal and evening wear designer based out of Mechanicsburg, PA, took inspiration from pre-Victorian menswear spanning from 1830s to late 1890s. Each piece in her collection is designed with a garment in mind from the frock coat, waist coat, shirt variations […]
Wearable Trends for Men Summer 2022
Wearable Trends for Men Summer 2022 This season has seen all kinds of weird and wonderful trends emerge in menswear, from bold cutout pieces to effeminate ruffles, skirts and lace, vivid colour blocking and so much more. These are of course striking and interesting from a runway perspective, but in terms of wearability are something […]
How to Do Fashion Well on a Budget
How to Do Fashion Well on a Budget One minute midi dresses might be in, and the next thing you know it’s minis and short shorts hitting the catwalk. While ever changing trends might be exciting to try out, they do nothing for your bank balance. This can be particularly tough if you’re trying to […]
Making Your Dog’s Instagram Account a Social Media Success
Making Your Dog’s Instagram Account a Social Media Success The Instagram profiles for people’s pets are nothing new, but let’s be honest: the dog accounts are typically more successful – and who doesn’t look forward to reading frequent updates about a super gorgeous dog and his/her antics? Everyone is catching the craze now, although certain […]
Blockchain Technology and How It’s Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry
Blockchain Technology and How It’s Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry When blockchain technology started becoming mainstream, people only used it to trade and purchase cryptocurrency. People would buy crypto with credit cards or debit cards through the blockchain. Crypto exchanges would allow them to convert cryptocurrency (fiat) to USD or other local currencies. That was happening […]
Rami Kadi: Interview at Athens Xclusive Designers Week
Interview with Rami Kadi Rami Kadi — who recently lit up the catwalk at the 30th Year Anniversary of Athens Xclusive Designers Week — is fast-becoming a leading name in couture. The Lebanese-American fashion designer’s innovative couture and distinctive creations came to Paris in 2014, and since then he’s made a name for himself by […]
Heads of State Hats Founder/Designer: Gwendolyn R. von Rahn
Heads of State Hats Founder/Designer: Gwendolyn R. von Rahn We’re Heads Of State Hats, a woman-founded, woman-owned modern made-to-order hat company based in Brooklyn, NY. Gwendolyn R. von Rahn Q: Please introduce yourself and your brand We’re Heads Of State Hats, a woman-founded, woman-owned modern made-to-order hat company based in Brooklyn, NY. Our brand […]
Oleada Will Launch Special 100% Sustainable Tote in A Collab with How Bottle
Oleada Will Launch Special 100% Sustainable Tote in A Collab with How Bottle Oleada, the luxury handbag brand developed by two friends who left corporate America to pursue a career in fashion came together to create workplace friendly bags – most of which fit a laptop, tablet, books – perfect for the working woman and […]
How To Choose The Right Pieces Of Jewelry To Propose To Your Chosen One
How To Choose The Right Pieces Of Jewelry To Propose To Your Chosen One When you are ready to propose to your chosen one, you want to make sure that you have the right pieces of jewelry to do it with. The right ring and earrings can make all the difference in how she feels […]
How to Accessorize the Right Way
How to Accessorize the Right Way The right accessories can make any outfit much more interesting than it previously was and elevate even the simplest styles to something far more special. However, so many people do not know how to accessorize well. They either overdo it snd end up looking too try-hard or a bit […]
Blending Chic Styles With Tradition: Rumah Rakuji
Blending Chic Styles With Tradition: Rumah Rakuji As a shelter for Indonesian culture, art, and craft, Rumah Rakuji has been promoting Indonesian artistry for years. Rocking the international stage with yet another stunning collection, Rumah Rakuji shines a light on more beautiful traditional textiles and crafts. “The theme of my collection is an Ode to […]
VI MMXX AW2022/23
VI MMXX AW2022/23 Aversatile, evolving image, ready for transformation: this is where Valentina Ilardi starts for her next autumn-winter collection, exploring a sensuality that knows no gender limits. Through the reemergence of a primal and feminine strength, she rediscovers the pleasure of a physical and tactile dimension, in different materials, in the deep and warm […]
Lumières MODA
Lumières MODA Produced by International Indigenous Fashion Week and hiTechMODA Productions During Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2022 – October 1, 2022, at the Normandy Le Chantier, two producers from North America will combine with their team to create a fashion showcase like no other in one of the fashion capitals of the world. PS […]
Scorcesa Bridal Spring 2023
Scorcesa Bridal Spring 2023 Scorcesa is pleased to announce the launch of its ready-to-wear bridal collection, “Sea Siren, A Modern Pearl” via CFDA Runway360 and in partnership NoMo Soho, located in the heart downtown Manhattan. Sea Siren – A Modern Pearl. Scorcesa Photos: JD Barnes This season, I drew inspiration from Haiti’s famous shorelines, […]
Inbar Freiman NYFBW Interview
Inbar Freiman NYFBW Interview Represented by Oda PR Inbar Freiman’s spectacular collection caught our eye this past Bridal Week in New York. Founded in 2015, Inbar Freiman is a luxury bridal brand based in Kfar Rut, Israel. Inbar’s designs are an extension of her elegantly feminine aesthetic and reflect both simplicity and sophistication. We sat down to learn […]
A Bold Awakening: Zooonek’s Unek Collection
A Bold Awakening: Zooonek’s Unek Collection Walking amidst a faded world, models move fearlessly with the self-assurance that can only come from being cloaked in beautiful armor. Zooonek’s Unek collection provides such armor, as it shields the wearer in a stunning ray of light and wonder. Such strikingly gorgeous designs can only come from Zooonek’s […]
Flying Solo Hosted Incredible Runway in the Snow for NYFW
Flying Solo Hosted Incredible Runway in the Snow for NYFW Flying Solo hosted its winter show this past weekend with 87 designers from 20 countries showcasing over 400 looks, constituting the largest number of designers in a single event of the 2022 NYFW winter season. Once again, this year’s show was hosted on a Soho […]
Flying Solo’s 500 Look Paris Fashion Show Showcases Talent from all over the Globe
Flying Solo’s 500 Look Paris Fashion Show Showcases Talent from all over the Globe Flying Solo hosted over 65 designers with a 500 look show Monday featuring designers from all over the globe. The show was held steps away from the Arc de Triomphe and had guests queuing outside all day to catch a glimpse […]
hiTechMODA Announces Gotham Hall for NYFW Seasons 9 and 10
hiTechMODA Announces Gotham Hall for NYFW Seasons 9 and 10 Gotham Hall is the most extraordinary and iconic venue in the Heart of New York City. It is the location where many famous designers such as Christian Siriano, Sherri Hill, and Moncler Grenoble have showcased their collections and the location where the Council of Fashion […]
Dining Chairs for Every Budget
Dining Chairs for Every Budget Moving into a new home can be an exciting time as you get to decorate each room to your liking. Redecorating existing spaces is also fun as you reimagine the room and all the ways you’ll utilize the space. The dining room is one of the rooms that get the […]
Best Sunglasses Trends for Spring-Summer 2022/2023
Best Sunglasses Trends for Spring-Summer 2022/2023 People wear many fashionable accessories to look trendy. Eyewear is a game-changing accessory as it can help you to alter your look the way you want it: glamorous, geeky, funky, classy, you name it. Unquestionably, eyewear is the most personal accessory. Moreover, it’s one of a few add-ons able […]
How to Repair Damaged Hair
How to Repair Damaged Hair Does your hair feel like straw? Have your locks lost their shine? You have likely been overprocessing your hair in the same way as millions of other women. In our common struggle to look our best for the world, we are doing unspoken damage to our hair. Hair comes in […]
Reem Acra See Now, Buy Now Collection
Reem Acra See Now, Buy Now Collection Love From Above Love dusts us all, sent from above when we need it most. It calls to us and blesses us with joy. – Reem Acra Romance and modernity are blissfully wed to create gowns of stunning beauty. In order to address the needs of today’s brides […]
Morilee Madeline Gardner – F22 Rhapsody Collection
Morilee Madeline Gardner – F22 Rhapsody Collection Featuring couture artistry, these gowns embody the poetic nature of a devoted love. Both fanciful and romantic, I’ve designed a collection of free-flowing silhouettes with a mix of blooming embellishments and sheer details; putting an emphasis on each bride’s unique style. Inspired by the whimsical yet sophisticated style […]
Lost Pattern-Born to Redefine Silk (New NYC Brand)
Lost Pattern-Born to Redefine Silk (New NYC Brand) Lost Pattern is a New York City-based designer accessory brand that redefines silk to be modern, fun, and accessible for every identity and expression. In 2021, Lost Pattern introduced a vibrant and colorful collection of square scarves, bandanas, twillies, and shawls that transformed the designer’s stories into […]
Galia Lahav is Taking NYC – Our 5th Flagship Store is Coming To Soho!
Galia Lahav is Taking NYC – Our 5th Flagship Store is Coming To Soho! Luxury bridal and fashion house Galia Lahav is excited to announce the opening of a 3rd Flagship store in the US and the 5th Worldwide. After Los Angeles and Miami – Galia Lahav is now taking on New York. The store […]
Inbar Freiman Fall 2022 Collection
Inbar Freiman Fall 2022 Collection Our new collection “Fairy Dreams” was born at a much different time than our last, where our circumstances became an easier burden, the world had begun to move on, and we began dreaming about a brighter future. In Hebrew you would call this Atid Varod, a “pink future,” this term […]
Cannabis Couture: The New Wave of Fashion
Cannabis Couture: The New Wave of Fashion Nobody thinks about fashion and cannabis together but these two can co-exist. Cannabis is an ancient and popular herb that can be consumed for recreational or medical purposes. Before, it was standard to consume cannabis by smoking a joint, but today shops like Grasscity offer a wide variety […]
Sachin & Babi Bridal Collection
Sachin & Babi Bridal Collection Sachin & Babi made a glorious return to runway this season, featuring bride, mom, and bridesmaids in a variety of elegant silhouettes and styles. According to the brand: “Our collections are and will be inspired by the women we adore, we admire and we aspire to dress for the important, […]
How to Nail The Glass Hair Trend, Even With Dry and Damaged Hair
How to Nail The Glass Hair Trend, Even With Dry and Damaged Hair We’ve seen a whole slew of trends that are pretty damaging to our hair recently like the super tight micro braids and crimped hair of the ‘90s. Thanks to the runways, TikTok, and social media, our healthy hair goals are being taken […]
Lihi Hod Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
Lihi Hod Spring/Summer 2023 Collection The new collection by Lihi Hod, Mystic Flower, is an invitation to celebrate life; to appreciate its richness, to treasure true craftsmanship, and to be inspired by the beauty of nature with its constant reminder that there’s always hope for a renewed, better future. The inspiration behind the collection was […]
30th Anniversary Athens Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week Opens Its Doors at Zappeion Megaron!
The Anniversary 30th Athens Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week Opens Its Doors at Zappeion Megaron! Few days are remaining for the ultimate fashion show that will take place from 9 to 13 April 2022 at the Zappeion Megaron. The longest-lived institution of the fashion industry in Greece, after 29 successful events, comes with the […]
Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal Spring 2023 Collection
Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal Spring 2023 Collection This season as I was planning my own wedding, I began to explore the significance and mystique surrounding wedding rituals. Mexican brides typically wear big ball gowns, which I gave a modern twist with removable puff sleeves and a detachable train. The Dahlia, Mexico’s national flower, is also […]
Rami Al Ali White Bridal Spring 2023
Rami Al Ali White 3 Collection Rami Al Ali White unveils its latest collection, marking its third season of offering readyto-wear bridal and formal evening looks. Exploring the essence of modern femininity infused with classic elements and minimalistic design, the enchanting 16-piece collection perfectly illustrates the true craftsmanship and creativity of the renowned designer. […]
Anne Barge Spring 2023 Bridal Collection
Anne Barge Spring 2023 Bridal Collection The Anne Barge Spring 2023 collection was inspired by the beauty and enchantment of an English garden, bursting with flowers and the promise of a joyous new season. “I envisioned a bride in one of these lush topiary gardens, beneath a trellis of roses, looking breathtaking,” said Shawne Jacobs, […]
Honor NYC Bridal Spring 2023
Honor NYC Previewed Its Spring 2023 Bridal Collection HONOR’s Bridal Spring 2023 collection explores with delicate embroidery and appliqués, proportions and subtle color details for the bride attracted to unconventional style. Giovanna Randall, President and Head Designer of HONOR, explored volume and romance when designing taffeta gowns with bubble skirts, and gauzy silk gowns with […]
Dana Harel SS23 – Acqua
Dana Harel SS23 – Acqua Dana Harel’s SS/23 Collection is a celebration of life, creativity, freedom, and the renewal of creation. Originally inspired by royalty, Acqua was designed using classic European figures twisted with a mediterranean feel reflecting the power of the sea. The campaign was shot on a natural reserve beach in Israel, the […]
Costarellos Spring 23 Bridal Collection
Costarellos Spring 23 Bridal Collection The neo-romantic aesthetic of the Costarellos Spring 23 Bridal Collection comprises dream, grace and lightness while tastefully incorporating iconic vintage references and the timeless beauty of the past into the present. It consists of a diversified array of multi-occasion gowns and separates that exude a pure and effortless romance. The […]
Enter the Metaverse: Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag
Enter the Metaverse: Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag Dundas and Grey Goose have teamed up to create the one-of-a-kind “Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag” embellished with 3,404 Swarovski crystals, as seen on the red carpet at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The Martini Bag will be available as an NFT created by DRESSX […]
Peter Langner Spring/Summer 2023 Bridal Collection
Peter Langner Spring/Summer 2023 Bridal Collection The Spring/Summer 2023 Collection is especially important to me. This time I did not have a theme or story in mind for its creation, but instead a zealous desire to follow my instincts. The collection speaks to the extraordinary spirits of women and the power of beauty and elegance […]
Enaura Bridal Fall 2022
Enaura Bridal Fall 2022 Introducing “Among the Wildflowers” – the new Fall 2022 collection from Enaura Bridal that is inspired by the raw beauty of the natural world. From dandelions and violets to daffodils and magnolias, this curated collection is effortlessly brought to life by our India-based artisans. Hand-beaded cutwork designs reflect pressed flowers and […]
The World’s Most Exquisite Womenswear Brand: Tadashi Shoji
The World’s Most Exquisite Womenswear Brand: Tadashi Shoji Dazzling sequins, delicate lace appliques, and immaculately innovative styles—what’s not to love about Tadashi Shoji? Known for the most elegant and stunning silhouettes, Tadashi Shoji inspires women around the world with an impeccable sense of style. Pioneered by Japanese-American designer Tadashi Shoji, the fashion label has been […]
Mira Zwillinger Wonders 2023 Bridal Collection
Mira Zwillinger Wonders 2023 Bridal Collection Unity enhances the potential of our strength, courage, and growth as individuals. Together we are better, and only together can we accomplish something with a lasting impact. Our SS23 “Wonders” couture collection explores the importance of staying united amidst a newfound disconnect. We understand more than ever how valuable […]
What is Body Shaping? What You Need to Know
What is Body Shaping? What You Need to Know Many people express a desire to improve the shape of their body, often by losing weight. There’s a great deal of focus placed on looking slim and shapely, but it can be difficult to achieve. It is possible to lose weight and get more toned using […]
Elie Saab Bridal Spring 2023
Elie Saab Bridal Spring 2023 She is the heart of the masterpiece, heavenly as she breathes light and pulse into her surroundings, yet ever so earthly in her gentle grace and ethereal appeal. ELIE SAAB BRIDAL SPRING 2023 embodies such fleeting moments of transcendence, drawing from the ideals of nature, the enchantment of the past […]
Theia Bridal Spring 2023 Collection
Theia Bridal Spring 2023 Collection The Spring 2023 Bridal Collection for THEIA continues to push boundaries, balancing angular and organic elements to create signature looks for today’s modern bride. The season’s design inspiration intersects with that of another artist, local photographer Eva Grall. Grall, along with our designers, are drawn to the “Mother of American […]
Hair Care: A Thorough Guide
Hair Care: A Thorough Guide Since the dawn of human existence, hair has played an important role in society. It has routinely been used as an indicator of social and professional status, it has long been tied to notions of beauty and virility and has even been worn in different styles to denote religion. Over […]
Taipei Fashion Week FW 2022: Designers Envision the Future of Fashion
Taipei Fashion Week FW 2022: Designers Envision the Future of Fashion Now in its 5th year, Taipei Fashion Week is proud to have concluded the Autumn/Winter 2022 season with the fashion shows of 10 promising designers. Organized by the government, Taipei Fashion Week was a collaboration across the Ministry of Culture and the fashion industry […]
How To Start A Freelance Fashion Business
How To Start A Freelance Fashion Business Are you ready to launch your freelance fashion business? If you’re ready to take your fashion expertise into a freelance role then you’re not alone. Demand for freelancers has seen a significant rise since 2020, with the need for design-based freelancers like graphic designers increasing by almost 15%. […]
Bárbara Castellanos Dazzles with Pasarellas at Arab Fashion Week
Bárbara Castellanos Dazzles with Pasarellas at Arab Fashion Week After the successful global launch of her brand Passarellas in Miami, businesswoman Bárbara Castellanos revealed her collection to the most renowned designers from across the world from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas during Arab Fashion Week. Bárbara Castellanos Dubai, the capital of […]
Harris Reed & Klarna Team Up to Launch Fashion Design Competition Championing Gender Fluidity and Sustainability
Harris Reed & Klarna Team Up to Launch Fashion Design Competition Championing Gender Fluidity and Sustainability Harris Reed, the emerging British-American inclusive fashion designer, in collaboration with leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service that helps consumers save time, money, be informed and in control, Klarna has launched a competition to find emerging talent […]
Dana Harel Bridal Spring 2023
Dana Harel Bridal Spring 2023 Dana Harel’s SS/23 Collection is a celebration of life, creativity, freedom, and the renewal of creation. Originally inspired by royalty, Acqua was designed using classic European figures twisted with a mediterranean feel reflecting the power of the sea. Dana Harel Dana Harel’s muse for this collection, Daniella Halfon is […]
Mira Zwillinger Bridal Sketches, SS23 “Wonders”
Mira Zwillinger Bridal Sketches, SS23 “Wonders” Unity enhances the potential of our strength, courage, and growth as individuals. Together we are better, and only together can we accomplish something with a lasting impact. Our SS23 “Wonders” couture collection explores the importance of staying united amidst a newfound disconnect. We understand more than ever how valuable […]
5 Popular Weave Styles For 2022
5 Popular Weave Styles For 2022 One of the best things about weaves is that they are incredibly versatile. There are hundreds, if not thousands of weave styles out there. Styles also change with the times and it can be hard to keep up. So what’s popular in 2022? We’ve got you covered. Check out […]
Customize Your Look With These Eleven Essential Strats
Customize Your Look With These Eleven Essential Strats Looking to unlock your best look, but having a hard time finding what’s really “you?” If you’re not finding your style elsewhere, it might be time to make it yourself. This can include putting together your own look or even customizing your own clothes. Whatever works for […]
Sheila Frank SS23 – Victorian Modernism
Sheila Frank SS23 – Victorian Modernism Designer Sheila Frank says: “This season I explored Victorian Menswear from pre-Victorian 1830s to late 1890s. Each look is designed with a garment in mind from the frock coat, waist coat, shirt variations to the cravat. Sheila Frank Fabrics include matte and shiny satin, crepe, tulle, and beaded […]
NYBFW Designer Sketches
NYBFW Designer Sketches Bridal Fashion Week is here and we couldn’t be more excited! Next week, the latest and greatest bridal designers are set to debut their new collections. Even more, the collections will establish the top fashion and accessory trends for brides to follow this year and beyond. If you haven’t experienced the glitz […]
This Atlanta Based Bridal & Couture Designer is Helping Brides Add More Sparkle to Their Special Day
by Ashley-Victoria Smith To help celebrate Bridal Fashion Week this April 6 – 8, I think it’s equally important to highlight bridal designers who aren’t showcasing. One is Atlanta based couture bridal designer, Stacie A. Martin Sanders, bridal & couture dress designer of Sparkle and Sass by Stacie. Currently celebrating her new showroom and atelier, […]
Francesca Liberatore Arab Fashion Week Dubai Collection Runway Show AW 2022/23
Francesca Liberatore Arab Fashion Week Dubai Collection Runway Show AW 2022/23 After a special entry of the brand Francesca Liberatore in the Arab Fashion Week schedule, during the past Digital Fashion Week of February 2020, this is the first time that the official schedule hosted the live show of the Italian designer in Dubai, right […]
Highlights of Day Five of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Ready-To-Wear Fall Winter 2022/23
Highlights of Day Five of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Ready-To-Wear Fall Winter 2022/23 The fifth day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week – RTW – Fall Winter 2022/23 kicked off with the Polish brand Poca & Poca followed by the Italian designer Francesca Liberatore who is a member of Milan Fashion Week’s official calendar, American label […]
Highlights of Day Four of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Ready-To-Wear Fall Winter 2022/23
Highlights of Day Four of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Ready-To-Wear Fall Winter 2022/23 The fourth day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week – RTW – Fall Winter 2022/23 kick-off with the Lebanese sustainable brand Emergency Room followed by Algerian label Ilyes Ouali, Dubai-based label American Rag, German label ALL’S, Polish designer Gosia Baczynska, Saudi designer Sara AlTwaim, […]
Highlights of Day Three of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Ready-To-Wear Fall Winter 2022/23
Highlights of Day Three of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Ready-To-Wear Fall Winter 2022/23 The third day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week – RTW – Fall Winter 2022/23 kick-off with the renowned Dubai-based French/Algerian brand Bouguessa followed by Lebanese label Aboud Jammal, Dubai-based Lebanese label Lili Blanc, French label Weinsanto presented the Federation de la Haute […]
Highlights of The Second Day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Couture Calendar Spring-Summer 2022
Highlights of The Second Day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Couture Calendar Spring-Summer 2022 The second day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week – Couture – Spring Summer 2022 kick-off with the renowned Indonesian label HIAN TJEN, Russian HUMARIFF, British label LULU LIU, Polish label DOROTA GOLDPOINT, and Dubai based MICHAEL CINCO. Magical, Layers, and Euphoric […]
Highlights of First Day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Couture Calendar Spring-Summer 2022
Highlights of First Day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week Couture Calendar Spring-Summer 2022 The first day of Women’s Arab Fashion Week – Couture – Spring Summer 2022 kick-off with Egyptian couturiere, Maram Borhan, Lebanese-Dominican Giannina Azar, and Palestinian Ihab Jiryis. Fantasy, Reflective, and Royal are the keywords of Day-One. Curvy Ambassador of Arab Fashion Council, […]
Why Expensive Isn’t Always Better With Engagement Rings
Why Expensive Isn’t Always Better With Engagement Rings Over the past few decades, weddings have become an increasingly contentious topic. Beloved old customs are now considered outdated and problematic. Traditions that have remained have had to adapt, bringing parity to both parties, whether man and woman or same-sex partners. One tradition that has managed to […]
Hot Summer Swimwear Trends
Hot Summer Swimwear Banana Moon Trends With summer around the corner, chances are you have your summer vacation booked and are counting down the days. Perhaps you have numerous days out to the beach and the pool scheduled too, not to mention pool parties and plans for sunbathing in the garden once the warm weather […]
What is Miami Swim Week and How to Spot a Scam?
It is that time of year again where brands start planning for swim week and run into the confusion created by different producers all laying claim to ownership of Miami Swim Week singularly. We have been covering Miami Swim Week for over 10 years and have an aggregated calendar of shows and events every year […]
Hogan Partners Up with Exclusible And Boson Protocol for The First Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentraland
Hogan Partners Up with Exclusible And Boson Protocol for The First Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentraland The inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week is taking place in Decentraland, from March 24th to 27th 2022, where Exclusible and Hogan will debut the brand’s first NFT drop at a celebrity-filled afterparty, with a virtual pop-up store in partnership with […]
Fashion Takes Center-Stage in the Metaverse at Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week
Estée Lauder, Philipp Plein, DKNY, Hogan, Selfridges, Dolce & Gabbana, AUROBOROS, Tommy Hilfiger, SHOW studio, DUNDAS, Karl Lagerfeld, Vogue & Hype, Fresh Couture, Placebo, Forever 21, Perry Ellis America, D-CAVE and others join an all-star lineup to mark the world’s biggest Metaverse Fashion Week The Metaverse – Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW22) unveils to the […]
Ukrainian Conceptual Brand Dzhus Evacuated Its SS22 Drop to Donate 30-50% of Sales Profit to Army and Animal Shelters
Ukrainian Conceptual Brand Dzhus Evacuated Its SS22 Drop to Donate 30-50% of Sales Profit to Army and Animal Shelters For DZHUS team, February 24 began with explosions all over the horizon, as Russia started its attack against Ukraine. “I got petrified with terror. In 5 minutes, I was packing an emergency bag. We called our […]
The Vogue Metaverse Experience
Into the Fashion Metaverse Vogue Business will host The Metaverse Experience, a first-of-its-kind, immersive experience, designed to explore fashion’s new terrain. The event invites guests to join informative panels and keynote sessions, all within the metaverse. During the two-hour experience, attendees can learn from a range of experts on how to make sense of fashion’s […]
Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo 2022 A/W
Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2022 A/W Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO (hereinafter indicated as Rakuten FWT) 2022 A/W” (governing body: the Japan Fashion Week Organization, hereinafter indicated as JFWO), welcomed its third day. Rakuten OSAKA INSTITUTE OF FASHION SUPER CREATIVE ACT (12:00～) “SUPER CREATIVE ACT”, an incubation project of OSAKA INSTITUTE OF FASHION, to transmit up-and-coming […]
The Tourist’s Guide to Milano Centrale: Discover the Amenities
The Tourist’s Guide to Milano Centrale: Discover the Amenities Milano Centrale is one of the largest train stations in all of Europe. This massive facility is a common hub for travel and sees more than 300,000 passengers and tourists move through it on a daily basis. It not only services the great city of Milan […]
What Are the Best Fashion Tips?
What Are the Best Fashion Tips? Everyone has an opinion on what to and what not to do in fashion. The world is changing fast, and more people are venturing into fashion. Everybody desires to wear cool clothes, but not all can blend their style correctly. Most people are turning to famous clothing brands like […]
ANINE BING Signs Model Irina Shayk to Support Classics Collection
Campaign to Support 10 Year Anniversary campaign In honor of ANINE BING’s 10 Year Anniversary, the brand has partnered with actress and supermodel Irina Shayk to serve as the face of their 2022 brand campaigns. The collaboration will support the relaunch of ANINE BING’s best-selling Classics Collection, as well as the debut of ANINE BING’s […]
How To Look Effortlessly Stylish At Your Wedding
How To Look Effortlessly Stylish At Your Wedding Whether you have been dreaming about your wedding day since you were a toddler playing dress-up or never considered marriage until later in life, your wedding day is a day where you deserve to feel special. While feeling special and loved will likely derive from the event […]
The Secret Fashion Rules of Britain’s Biggest Race Day
The Secret Fashion Rules of Britain’s Biggest Race Day Britain is no stranger to pomp and ceremony, with the inhabitants of these isles jumping at any chance to dress up and put on a fashion show. Nowhere is this more apparent than at the heart of that most treasured of British sporting traditions – horse […]
Kevan Hall FW22 Collection
Kevan Hall FW22 Collection My inspiration for TRADING POST! was based on the 1400-1500 trades that happened in Mali, Morocco, and Tarshish, which is a period of antiquity said to be the place where King Solomon acquired the gold, ivory, and all the beautiful textiles used to build his temple. It was the convergence of […]
Get To Know Avori Henderson: Pageant Queen Turned Professional Gamer and Streamer
Get To Know Avori Henderson: Pageant Queen Turned Professional Gamer and Streamer A professional model at a young age, Avori Henderson went on to take home three titles in the Miss America organization. As Avori continued her modelling career, she began exploring her other passion, gaming, as she began creating unique and engaging lifestyle and […]
Get To Know Britanni Johnson: One of Gaming’s Most Fashionable Industry Leaders
Get To Know Britanni Johnson: One of Gaming’s Most Fashionable Industry Leaders It’s clear the gaming and fashion worlds are merging, with major luxury brands creating custom digital items for gamers as well as these companies establishing and curating their own virtual “in-game” / metaverse worlds and stores. Building on this trend, last year, legacy […]
Metaverse Fashion Week: FWO Interviews Tokens.com CEO and Metaverse Group Executive Chairman, Andrew Kiguel
Into the Metaverse of Fashion with Tokens.com CEO and Metaverse Group Executive Chairman, Andrew Kiguel The enthusiasm train for metaverse and NFT commerce in fashion continues to build steam as we emerge from a month of physical fashion shows across the globe and surge toward the end of March and the first Metaverse Fashion Week […]
Beautiful Engagement Rings That Aren’t Flashy or Over the Top
Beautiful Engagement Rings That Aren’t Flashy or Over the Top If you’re in search of beautiful engagement rings that aren’t flashy or over the top, you’ve come to the right place. If she loves sparkles, look no further than Jessica Biel’s stunning ring. The 6-carat center stone is accented by aquamarine gemstones on either side, […]
hiTechMODA – Finding The Silver Lining
hiTechMODA- Finding The Silver Lining HiTechMODA is an award-winning high-profile preparatory runway that assists their models in moving from the hiTechMODA stage to becoming full-time professional models, actors, entertainers all while creating exposure for their fabulous designers. Models and Designers are given the platform – they do the work, with a full production that allows […]
How to Rock the Ripped Leggings Trend
How to Rock the Ripped Leggings Trend If you’ve been staying up to date with the latest fashion trends, you might have noticed the growing popularity of ripped leggings. Many famous actresses, singers, and models have been spotted wearing these chic clothing pieces during their daily activities. Of course, this widespread attention makes a lot […]
Maserati Grecale is the Everyday Exceptional
Maserati Grecale is the Everyday Exceptional Here comes Maserati Grecale, the new SUV to make everyday life exceptional. This is the Maserati style, the perfect, bold synthesis of avant-garde and passion, innovation and timeless design. An SUV to be driven anytime, anywhere, by anyone, to turn journeys into something extraordinary. Maserati Grecale Grecale, the […]
How to Start a Skincare Routine that Works
Caring About Skin Care Although there is no such thing as a proper skincare routine, there is an ideal manner of applying your products. Whether you’re a minimalist who loves keeping to a three-step routine or the type of person prepared to undergo ten steps daily in search of glass skin, the manner you layer […]
Your Guide To Eyebrow Threading
Your Guide To Eyebrow Threading If you’re a first-timer, then eyebrow threading can be an unfamiliar process for you. You might be afraid that the threading process would cause pain and discomfort. But the thing is, the threading sessions are not as scary or painful as you may assume them to be. You must be […]
Behind the Seams: Q and A with the Grand Dame of Indonesian Fashion, Eski Fatima
Behind the Seams: Q and A with the Grand Dame of Indonesian Fashion, Eski Fatima Fashion Week Online is committed to profiling top industry professionals who are at the top of their game and well respected in the industry. Today we dive into the woman behind the rise of Indonesian Fashion at the major fashion […]
Dubai Design District Celebrates Arab Fashion Week Women’s Fall, Winter 2022/23 This Month
Dubai Design District Celebrates Arab Fashion Week Women’s Fall, Winter 2022/23 This Month Arab Fashion Week (AFW) Women’s is back with a bang and is bigger than ever. The Dubai-based Arab Fashion Council© (AFC), in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative hub dedicated to design, art and culture, is delighted to […]
The Metaverse Awaits as the World Learns More about a Future Built on Smart Eyewear
The Metaverse Awaits as the World Learns More about a Future Built on Smart Eyewear The metaverse may have been the word on everyone’s lips in 2021, but it may have contributed to a more muted reception of Meta’s self-appointed first generation of smart glasses: Ray-Ban Stories. Although the product may not be the finished […]
Unplanned Paths: A Metaverse Fashion Week Exhibition
Unplanned Paths: A Metaverse Fashion Week Exhibition United by an openness towards experi-mentation, photographer Andrew Boyle and fashion designer Jenny Lai have been making images together for the past eight years. Their works embrace the tension between the handmade and the digitally made, between improvisation and structure, and derive from an exploration of movement whether […]
Rowing Blazers’ Jack Carlson And LeSportsac Collab For Retro-Style Bags
Rowing Blazers’ Jack Carlson And LeSportsac Collab For Retro-Style Bags Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson and LeSportsac are forming a creative partnership with a new line, Arc En Ciel by LeSportsac. The new collection is the product of Rowing Blazers’ CEO and creative director Jack Carlson’s vision for a line that embodies LeSportSac’s own energy: […]
6 Things You Need To Keep In Mind When Shopping For Clothes
6 Things You Need To Keep In Mind When Shopping For Clothes The world has changed dramatically in the last few decades. Clothes are no exception. Gone are the days of being limited to drab and boring clothes, now you can find anything from a plain white shirt with jeans to an elegant ball gown […]
Three Ways the Online Casino Sector Mirrors the Fashion World
Three Ways the Online Casino Sector Mirrors the Fashion World There are far more parallels between casinos and fashion than you ever might have guessed. Of course, there are the obvious ones to start with. For example, they’re both very glitzy and glamorous worlds. And, with so-called bricks and mortar casinos, for many players, a […]
Andrew Gn AW22 Collection – “Promised Land”
Andrew Gn AW22 Collection – “Promised Land” This collection is a tribute to migrations. More than ever in human history, there is a huge upheaval of people moving across the earth in search of a new life. From a creative standpoint, migrations bring the pollination of civilizations, the mixing of cultures and traditions transforming our […]
Flying Solo’s 500 Look Paris Fashion Show Showcases Talent from all over the Globe
Flying Solo’s 500 Look Paris Fashion Show Showcases Talent from all over the Globe Flying Solo hosted over 65 designers with a 500 look show Monday featuring designers from all over the globe. The show was held steps away from the Arc de Triomphe and had guests queuing outside all day to catch a glimpse […]
Rianna + Nina Present Kosmima AW22 Collection
Rianna + Nina Present Kosmima AW22 Collection RIANNA + NINA present KOSMIMA AW22 collection presented at Paris Fashion Week, KOSMIMA, Greek for ‘jewelry,’ is a collection influenced by the renowned history of Greek craftsmanship Rianna + Nina Every sophisticated look is crafted in subtle hues, allowing for a versatility and grace that makes a wearer […]
Behind the Seams: A In-Depth Look at Designer Alexandra Popescu-York
Behind the Seams: A In-Depth Look at Designer Alexandra Popescu-York We sat down with New York based designer Alexandra Popescu-York for a little Q and A to learn more about her Fall Winter 2022 Collection, her designs and plans for the future. Q: Your collection seemed to have a 1920’s inspiration. Can you tell us […]
The Frntal Souls For Peace
The Frntal Souls For Peace Inspired by the spirit of the Ukrainian people & the incredible power of the web3 tech and community to come together for good, we are honoured to announce “The Frntal Souls For Peace”. We have partnered with Ukrainian celebrities, influencers, and international artists who are donating their artwork for the […]
Women’s History Month / International Women’s Day: Products, Charity Initiatives and Boss Babes!
Women’s History Month / International Women’s Day: Products, Charity Initiatives and Boss Babes! In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day passing along information for some great products, charitable initiatives and the fabulous women behind a handful of brands in the beauty, fashion and lifestyle space. Gorjana x Richer Poorer Capsule collection for […]
Oh Polly’s Int. Women’s Day LA Event with Celeb Attendance
Oh Polly’s Int. Women’s Day LA Event with Celeb Attendance On Sunday 6th March 2022, global fashion house Oh Polly celebrated International Women’s Day with their own exclusive event. The event was held at The Revery in Los Angeles and lasted from 1.30pm-5pm. During this time they held 2 power panel sessions, hosted by Denise […]
Help Ukraine Defend Peace in Europe
Help Ukraine Defend Peace in Europe On February 24, about 6 o’clock in the morning, Russia launched a devastating attack on Ukraine by land, sea, and air. Troops have commenced the invasion through the borderline with Belarus, the annexed Crimean Peninsula, and from the side of the Donbas region where the Russian army conducts regular […]
Akris Fall 2022 Collection
Akris Fall 2022 Collection SQUARE, Grid and Play. Discover the Akris Fall 2022 collection by Albert Kriemler, unveiled in an exclusive film shot at SQUARE, the University of St. Gallen’s new forum for the future of learning. Inspired by the colored squares and geometric patterns of German artist Reinhard Voigt, the collection evolves around the […]
Shiatzy Chen AW2022/2023 Collection
Shiatzy Chen AW2022/2023 Collection Genesis SHIATZY CHEN AW22/23 runway show is unveiled online at 18:00 pm on March 7th. With GENESIS as theme, Design Director Chen Tsai-Hsia strikes a match in the originally pitch-black darkness, lighting up the fire and radiance. Exploring the meaning of the ancient saying "obscure thy radiance, blend with the dust", […]
8 Female Owned Fashion Brands To Follow This Women’s History Month
8 Female Owned Fashion Brands To Follow This Women’s History Month Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. The month is set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history and women are making history each and every day. 8 Female Owned Fashion Brands Bad A#& Women are making major strides […]
Espero Presents Espero Atelier Saturday March 4, 2022
Espero Presents Espero Atelier Saturday March 4, 2022 During the week of fashion shows in Paris, the non-profit association, Espero France has exhibited the talents of the Espero Atelier, a dedicated fashion studio which provides training to people far from employment and allows them to acquire new techniques, professional experience, and sensitivity to the creative […]
More than Fashion in Mind as Fashion Week Studio Introduces New Beauty Partner Alaffia
Fashion Week Studio Introduces New Beauty Partner Alaffia Yesterday was an incredible day at the Ritz Paris, made even more so by a new partnership with Alaffia – a beauty brand that has impacted over a quarter of a million lives for the better. Upon arrival at the Ritz Hotel’s Salon Vendôme, guests were given […]
House of iKons Fashion Week London February 2022
House of iKons Fashion Week London February 2022 House of iKons (HoI) Fashion Week London was back again February 19th 2022. The event was held at the Leonardo Royal St Pauls London Hotel. This was their first February season since lockdown. Last February 2021 a Fashion Film “Uniting the World of Creativity’ was released, this […]
Florentina Leitner FW22
Florentina Leitner FW22 Florentina Leitner is thrilled to unveil her Fall/Winter 2022 collection ‘Der Zaurberberg’. A playful concoction of femininity and elegance, Leitner’s fifth collection transforms trash to treasures in a commentary about sustainability and waste in today’s climate. Florentina Leitner Born in Austria, Florentina Leitner rose to success after graduating from the Royal […]
Straight-From-The-Runway Women Shoe Trends
Straight-From-The-Runway Women Shoe Trends We enjoy discussing outfits on the runway, but let’s not forget about the shoes. After all, shoes spice up our outfits — and the sky’s the limit when it comes to the trendy styles available on the scene. No matter your heel-height taste, vibrant hues and luxury accessories are this year’s […]
Modest Swimwear Options for Women
Modest Swimwear Options for Women Summer is arguably the best season for women’s fashion and, for many, the opportunity to show some skin is exciting and alluring. However, that’s not the case for all of us. Whether you practice modesty for religious reasons or you just prefer to keep yourself covered, it can be difficult […]
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2022
ISSEY MIYAKE AUTUMN WINTER 202223 from Genki Hidaka on Vimeo. Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2022 Sow It and Let It Grow The ISSEY MIYAKE AUTUMN WINTER 2022 collection Sow It and Let It Grow premiered online on Friday, March 4. This collection looks at the wild nature of plants and the beauty of their forms, […]
Ukrainian Fashion Week Appeals to all Partner Communities
A message from Ukrainian Fashion Week: UFW Appeals To All Partner Communities Ukrainian Fashion Week is the oldest Fashion Week in Central Europe, founded in 1997. In the year of our 25th anniversary, instead of celebrating, we are sitting in the bomb shelters, instead of helping young designers, we’re helping our soldiers. On February 24, […]
Atelier II by Oh Polly is Live and Selling Out!
Atelier II by Oh Polly is Live and Selling Out! Oh Polly has launched their new ‘Atelier II’ collection following the success of ‘Atelier’ in October 2021. The variety of beaded and embellished styles form Oh Polly’s most premium collection, with some of the pieces already selling out. Atelier II by Oh Polly In […]
Alter Reveals its Fall-Winter 22-23 Collection Along Paris Fashion Week
Alter Reveals its Fall-Winter 22-23 Collection Along Paris Fashion Week The 22 collection, imagined in a dystopian universe, is an incentive to reflect on our way of life in interaction with nature. It invites us to stop and think about the future we wish to create, about the new forms of social interactions, in harmony […]
Situationist Reveals its Fall-Winter 22-23 Collection Along Paris Fashion Week®
Situationist Reveals its Fall-Winter 22-23 Collection Along Paris Fashion Week® SITUATIONIST is showing its FW 22/23 collection in Paris during very disturbing times, especially politically. Being a Georgian brand requested to stay true to your own identity, to persevere and defend creativity. Situationist For the very first time, the brand is presenting one of […]
Dialogue Between East and West Salone Degli Affreschi at Società Umanitaria February 28th 7.00 pm
Dialogue Between East and West Salone Degli Affreschi at Società Umanitaria February 28th 7.00 pm What Fashion Vibes brought to stage at the Società Umanitaria was a painful poem, the necessary awareness of a humanitarian crisis which is close enough to allow us to hear the echo of the war in progress. The show also […]
Leanne Marshall Makes Triumphant Return to the Runway
Leanne Marshall Makes Triumphant Return to the Runway Represented by The Riviere Agency. Leanne Marshall made a return to the runway after a hiatus in a stunning post-covid show in Paris steps away from the Arc de Triomphe. The collection featured gorgeous silhouettes in silk chiffons that cascaded down the runway with ethereal ease. […]
Emerging Talents Milan Fall-Winter 2022/2023
Emerging Talents Milan Fall-Winter 2022/2023 For the Fall-Winter 2022/2023 season Emerging Talents Milan brings together global design talents to present collections with sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation. Driven by passion, joy, and the invention of brilliant creative minds, we become part of fascinating theatrical performances together once again in Palazzo Visconti. Emerging Talents Milan We take […]
Luxury Beauty and Bridal Experience by VOR Make-up
Luxury Beauty and Bridal Experience by VOR Make-up Art Director and Key Make-up Artist Valeria Orlando using VOR Make-up and Gloria Natural Cosmetics Key Hair Stylist Antonio Iengo We are pleased to present the “Luxury Beauty and Bridal Experience” event powered by VOR Make-up under the artistic direction of the founder and beauty director Valeria […]