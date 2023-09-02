FWO
FWO

Vivienne Hu Launches Hyaluronic Acid Daily Facial Serum

Established in 2012, Vivienne Hu is a luxury brand based in New York. Recently, Vivienne Hu utilized cutting-edge technology to launch products that are in highest demand by women based on years of experience in the fashion industry- Hyaluronic Acid Daily Facial Serum Capsule.

Vivienne Hu Daily Facial Serum（VHDFS）will leave your skin smooth and supple. However, VHDFS is not an ordinary hyaluronic acid; it represents the crystallization of the most advanced hyaluronic acid technology INFIHA-HYDRA. Studies have shown that VHDFS not only moisturizes, but also plays a prominent role in repairing and anti-aging. VHDFS can promote the synthesis of dermal collagen and stimulate the production of hyaluronic acid.

According to experimental data, VHDFS can increase the expression of hyaluronic acid synthase by 1.45 times, thereby increasing the expression of hyaluronic acid synthase by 1.27 times, multiplying the endogenous hyaluronic acid content. In addition, VHDFS can activate the activity of “aquaporin AQP3”, flexibly distribute moisture to all parts of the skin, and invigorate the skin’s water channels. This not only improves the transdermal absorption rate of exogenous supplementation of hyaluronic acid, but also significantly promotes the production of endogenous hyaluronic acid in the skin, external supplementation + growth promotion, realizing dual-source supplementation of hyaluronic acid, building a three-dimensional hydrating ecosystem, and promoting hyaluronic acid Skin care has entered the “micro-nano era.”

Vivienne Hu has been insisting on co-creating with users for many years and constantly tapping the real needs of users while innovating in science and technology. It has attacked six skin problems and solved the core problems of consumers’ different skins, from hydrating, repairing, brightening, oil control, Tightening and lightening wrinkles, solving all levels of skin problems in all aspects, and meeting the functional needs of different consumers, and providing solutions that exceed expectations.

##

Learn More

viviennehu.com/hyaluronic-acid-facial-serum

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

The Luminous Runway of Kevin Rojas at CRFW: A Tribute to Daniela Ruiz

FWO FWO -
In the vast world of fashion, where each runway show aims to leave an indelible mark, Kevin Rojas's presentation at the Costa Rica Fashion...
Read more

Seta X Daniela Uribe Exclusive NYFW Pop-up Store

New York FWO -
The fashion world is about to witness an exciting and elevated partnership of elegance and empowerment as SETA apparel and Daniela Uribe luxury shoes...
Read more

Award Winning hiTechMODA New York Season 10 Designers Announced

HiTechModa FWO -
Designers Runway of Choice Experience NYFW with hiTechMODA   With hiTechMODA at the forefront of any fashion event, it is promised their captivating presence as a...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.