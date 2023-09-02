Vivienne Hu Launches Hyaluronic Acid Daily Facial Serum

Established in 2012, Vivienne Hu is a luxury brand based in New York. Recently, Vivienne Hu utilized cutting-edge technology to launch products that are in highest demand by women based on years of experience in the fashion industry- Hyaluronic Acid Daily Facial Serum Capsule.

Vivienne Hu Daily Facial Serum（VHDFS）will leave your skin smooth and supple. However, VHDFS is not an ordinary hyaluronic acid; it represents the crystallization of the most advanced hyaluronic acid technology INFIHA-HYDRA. Studies have shown that VHDFS not only moisturizes, but also plays a prominent role in repairing and anti-aging. VHDFS can promote the synthesis of dermal collagen and stimulate the production of hyaluronic acid.

According to experimental data, VHDFS can increase the expression of hyaluronic acid synthase by 1.45 times, thereby increasing the expression of hyaluronic acid synthase by 1.27 times, multiplying the endogenous hyaluronic acid content. In addition, VHDFS can activate the activity of “aquaporin AQP3”, flexibly distribute moisture to all parts of the skin, and invigorate the skin’s water channels. This not only improves the transdermal absorption rate of exogenous supplementation of hyaluronic acid, but also significantly promotes the production of endogenous hyaluronic acid in the skin, external supplementation + growth promotion, realizing dual-source supplementation of hyaluronic acid, building a three-dimensional hydrating ecosystem, and promoting hyaluronic acid Skin care has entered the “micro-nano era.”

Vivienne Hu has been insisting on co-creating with users for many years and constantly tapping the real needs of users while innovating in science and technology. It has attacked six skin problems and solved the core problems of consumers’ different skins, from hydrating, repairing, brightening, oil control, Tightening and lightening wrinkles, solving all levels of skin problems in all aspects, and meeting the functional needs of different consumers, and providing solutions that exceed expectations.

##

Learn More

viviennehu.com/hyaluronic-acid-facial-serum

With love,

FWO