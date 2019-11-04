Conference and gala create a bond between French and American cultures

In celebration of New York Fashion Week Bridal, World Bride Magazine (WBM) and the Wedding District collaborated to host the first of many conferences and galas to create a bond between two cultures–the French culture and the American culture.

It was a shared French background that brought the two allies together. Myrdith Leon-McCormack (Publisher, WBM and member of The Bridal Council) has Haitian roots and for 17 years has used WBM as her vocal piece to promote diversity. Her desire to build bridges between cultures and support women in business was echoed by the passion behind the Wedding District’s founders, Florence Croizer and Amandine Taravellier.



Atelier 2B

“Since its inception, World Bride Magazine has made it our mission to promote diversity and inclusivity through the pages of our magazine,” said Myrdith Leon-McCormack, publisher of WMB. “So it was totally natural for us to forge this partnership with French wedding company Wedding District. The goal of this collaboration was to bring together experts from both sides of the ocean and offer our readers expert advice and services as they plan their nuptials. We were successful in those goals, and this was the networking event of the season.”



Gisèle et Simone

The conference and gala were made possible by beverage sponsor Chambord Liquor and event sponsor Manhattan Manor, and allowed French delegates to converse and engage with American industry experts and see how both parties can provide the level of excellence that couples are looking for in this day and age of bridal. Among the participating panelists at the conference were Ron Ben Israel, Claudia Hanlin, Ayesha Bibi, Myrdith Leon-McCormack, Isabelle Canel, Samantha Goldberg, Yemi Osunkoya of Kosibah, Jan Freire, Florence Croizer, Amandine Taravellier, Donnell & Courtney Baldwin (author of Mr. Baldwin Style), celebrity makeup artist and founder of Fairweather Faces Andrea Fairweather, De’Anna Moore (Lancôme Paris at Bergdorf Goodman, and hair beauty expert Vassilis Kokkinidis.



Jessica Martin Mariage

The day was capped with a gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate the official opening of a week of fashion shows and bridal presentations at the New York Fashion Week Bridal. During the evening, a fashion segment showcased four French designers who traveled from France to show their work at the most important bridal market in the world: Atelier 2B, Gisèle et Simone, Maison de couture Aurélie Mey, and Jessica Martin . The show was made possible by makeup lead Lilly Rivera (sponsored by Bridal Gal Beauty) and hair was done by Kheli French (sponsored by Le Pink Shampoo).

Guests for the event were by invitation only, and included wedding professionals, wedding experts, vendors, designers, advertisers and sponsors plus press, journalists, bloggers and influencers.



Maison de Couture Aurélie Mey

