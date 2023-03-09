L/Uniform Opens a New Boutique in Paris

It is in St Germain des Près district, 1 Quai Voltaire, where L/UNIFORM will open its new Parisian boutique on

March 6th, 2023.

A new 100 square meter space imagined as an intimate place propitious to the discovery of the Maison creations so genuinely rooted in everyday life. You will discover L/UNIFORM timeless and colorful creations such as daily bags, travel bags, accessories, or day- to- day objects. A first space is dedicated to personalization, a service part of brand signature. A second space is designed as a working space where you feel like lingering over to immerse yourself in L/UNIFORM rich and refined universe. The place is worth visiting to experience brand uniqueness.

L/Uniform

Photos: Ludovic Balay

We are inspired by the way Jeanne / L/Uniform works in a very sensible way with the design, materials and details of their products resulting in something very self-evident and self-conscious. We wanted to bring that approach into the store. We have been working with simple, yet crafted, natural materials such as hammered stone, different type of wood, wicker and of course canvas mixed with some more colorful elements that can be also found in smaller details of their products.

The store is about exploration through its different spaces with something new to discover when you turn around the corner. It reminds the feeling of discovering all the different details, pockets etc. in L/Uniform’s bags. A journey more than the classic retail. We also used some elements from different places that we thought reflected the way Jeanne described what she likes and what inspires her, such as elements from Japan blended with French culture. To this we added our Scandinavian mindset which I think goes nicely with the refined simplicity of the L/Uniform products.

