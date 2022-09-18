Kevan Hall Spring Summer 2023: Hotelito

As a designer who is known for his lush inspirations and designing richly storied collections, Kevan Hall lives his life on a visual safari of sorts. For Spring 2023, the designer took his sketchbook south of the border to Todos Santos, Mexico, where he found himself enthralled by the burgeoning community of local artisans that call the region home.

Hall’s inspiration took final form when he checked into Hotelito, where he was surrounded by a feast of vibrant colors, textures, and clean architectural lines that define the décor of the hotel. The saturated palette of persimmon, fuchsia, yellow, azure, and violet all of which are just a stone’s throw away from the crystal-clear turquoise ocean, are the final ingredients in the fashionable feast of the collection that was sent down the runway for the season.

Hall set out to create a collection that his customers can wear as they go about every aspect of their busy lives. “These are clothes that women can wear effortlessly for day…cotton embroidered dresses, neon brights, summer tweeds, graphic-printed georgettes are casual & chic,” says Kevan Hall. “There are also cocktail dresses and evening ensembles in textured jacquards, taffeta, silk organza, beaded laces and fringe that are at once sophisticated and sexy providing the perfect balance for the modern woman… the woman for whom I design.”

Kevan Hall

Photos: Arun Nevader

Spring 2023 also saw the launch of a capsule handbag and belt collection, all created in Italy with the interlocked “KH” monogram logo that will be a signature of the collection going forward. The bags are made of some of the finest Italian leathers on the market, some with perforated detailing. The belts are reversible in vibrant color combinations like chartreuse/turquoise, persimmon/yellow, pink/coral, and black/white for a graphic, more classic statement.

The collection all came together in a salon-style showing where models were encouraged to stop, turn, pivot, and pose at a less-than-standard runway pace. The effect was at once classic and “old school” in feel, and yet wholly modern with more than one in the audience smiling with delight as the models of all ages made their way through the breezy, white space that evoked a feeling that truly complemented the inspirational roots of the collection.

Ken Downing, Creative Director of Halston was on hand for the show and summed up his feelings about the collection as, “A shared love of femininity and sensuality, Halston alum Kevan Hall gives women a reason to get dressed up this coming Spring. Fresh florals and ribbon infused tweeds in saturated shades of pinks, coral, yellow, and more, will move effortlessly from day to evening. Graphic black and white brilliantly blocked to contrasting perfection or as an artisanal print came together with shocking pink belts.” Downing concludes, ”I’m in love with Kevan’s cargo pocket ball skirt in pink with a white eyelet blouse and equally as crazy about his candy rainbow beaded fringe on a lagoon blue column, both favorites! Can it be Spring tomorrow?”

Teri Agins, Author and iconic fashion writer, says, “I was just blown away! I’ve watched Kevan Hall since his Halston days. While he’s always been able to conquer the red carpet, which is no small feat, but what he’s also managed to capture with this collection is what today’s elegant, stylish consumer wants to wear in every aspect of her busy day. Kevan’s garments have something extra!” Agins continues, “In Kevan’s deft hands, normally heavy tweeds and weighty beads floated down the runway in springtime perfection – light as a feather. The eyelet was sensational! He has his own mastery of technique that so many others simply lack. Kevan Hall’s Spring 2023 was a tour de force of stylish realness and the casting and pace of the show was old-school cool.”

About Kevan Hall

Detroit-born Kevan Hall knew by the age of seven that he wanted to be a fashion designer. He embraced haute couture as an interpretive art form, setting out to redefine glamour for a new generation. He stepped into role of Design and Creative Director at the hallowed house of Halston in the Fall of 1998 determined to revive the dormant brand. By Spring of 2000 he had dressed a distinguished coterie that included Celine Dion, Sharon Stone, Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek.

He launched his signature Kevan Hall Collection in 2002, a reflection of a fashion philosophy that emphasizes purity of style, incomparable tailoring and sensuously draped silhouettes uncluttered by modern design.

Hall also founded the The Novus Forum, an international collective trade show to support womenswear and accessory designers, that has become a fashion destination for global buyers during the New York fashion market. In 2018, he co-founded the Black Design Collective, an organization that supports young costume and fashion designers in the form of scholarships, education and business workshops and mentorships.

##

Learn More

kevanhalldesigns.com

With love,

FWO