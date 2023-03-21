Flying Solo’s NYFW Show – A Culmination of International Talent in Accessory Design.

Flying Solo debuted the collections of designers of global representation for their New York Fashion Week runway show in February at Canoe Studios on Manhattan’s west side.

The minimalist, metallic and white set accentuated the dramatic and often colorful pieces that took off down the catwalk– backdropped by the glittering city skyline and Hudson River. The production boasted an array of textures, techniques, and creative vision, and each look consisted of pieces from multiple brands– styled to perfect cohesion. Below are summaries of personal accounts from several of the designers who showcased their collections with Flying Solo, as well as a glimpse into the inspiration behind each collection.

Flying Solo’s NYFW Show Accessory

Angelina Swann

Kelechi Okengwu is the CEO and founder of Angelina Swann, a luxury gele brand that produces headdresses for women, which can be worn daily or for special occasions. Kelechi was born in Nigeria but left the country at a young age due to political persecution, and had not returned for over 20 years until a trip in 2018 that inspired her to start her brand. She was moved by the culture, people, and music she experienced, which led her to develop the idea for a gele luxury line. The name Angelina Swann honors Kelechi’s maternal grandmother and serves as a symbol for women to recognize their own beauty.

Kelechi’s ideal customer is a woman who leads an active and fabulous lifestyle, enjoys dressing up, and indulging in high-quality goods that withstand the test of time. The upcoming collection is an opportunity for Kelechi to share her culture with the world and invite all to engage with it through fashion. Kelechi advises aspiring entrepreneurs to work on their people skills, trust themselves, embrace failures as lessons, and be stubborn and relentless in pursuit of their dreams.

Flying Dog Jewellery

Emma Cunningham is a New Zealand artist and founder of Flying Dog Jewellery, a brand that creates unique, handmade pieces predominantly made from vintage silverware. Inspired by her successful exhibition in 2014, Cunningham transitioned from sculptural works to focus on jewellery and established her brand. Flying Dog Jewellery is for customers who seek soulful and statement-making pieces crafted with love and quality craftsmanship.

Cunningham’s upcoming collection, The Enchanted Garden, will be showcased at New York Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of the countryside where she lives. Cunningham believes that the top three skills that fashion entrepreneurs need to have been a good work ethic, an eye for detail and quality craftsmanship, and creative flair. Her advice to those wanting to start their own fashion brand is to work hard, be honest, and feel the magic.

PB-Design

Petra is the founder of PB-Design, a handmade jewelry brand. Petra was inspired by her family’s entrepreneurial background and her passion for creating beautiful jewelry. PB-Design welcomes a diverse range of customers of all ages. Petra’s upcoming collection features bold and beautiful multifunctional jewelry made from precious gemstones and metals.

To be a successful fashion entrepreneur, Petra believes that creativity, business skills, perseverance, and progressiveness are important. Petra advises aspiring fashion entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and their brand, stay positive, and enjoy the journey of building their brand.

Privado Eyewear

Laura Hynoski introduced herself as the owner and designer of Privado Eyewear, stating that her passion for sunglasses and belief in their ability to protect our eyes from harmful rays and surrounding energies inspired her to start her brand. She added that sunglasses also offer privacy in an exposed world. According to her, her ideal customer is someone who values quality and detail but doesn’t want to spend a fortune on eyewear.

As a fashion entrepreneur, she expressed her belief that fearlessness, authenticity, love, and creativity are essential skills. She stated that fear can hold us back, but it’s important to overcome it to achieve our dreams. She also emphasized the importance of authenticity in a world full of insecurities and lies. Regarding advice for those who want to start their own fashion brand, she recommended disconnecting from distractions and focusing on one’s vision. She urged aspiring fashion entrepreneurs to keep going no matter the hardships because the only way to fail is to give up.

Trinity Barbara

VHR

