Meet Model / Entrepreneur Sharlena Hassani

Sharlena Hassani is a model, actress, and now a business owner. Like so many models we meet, she isn’t content to rest on her laurels. She’s an overachiever in every sense of the word.

Says Hassan: “I am opening up my own Med Spa on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in September, along with plastic surgeon Dr. Tim Neavin. I have a clientele of people and a number of celebrities and influencers I perform advanced skin treatments and create skincare regimens for.

“A lot of my clients have ‘problem skin,’ such as acne, which I suffer from myself. To be able to help people who suffer from problem skin is so rewarding. I battled with my own self-esteem because of it, as well as my overall self-image as a model, for years.

“Ultimately I have learned a lot along the way. The biggest lesson for me is been that it was never about my body or my skin but the mindset I had about myself, and what I thought I should or shouldn’t look like.

“After years in the skincare and modeling industry I have found that I feel now the most beautiful when I look my best naturally. Everybody deserves to be comfortable in his or her own skin and it’s my goal to help my clients achieve that. I want to spread that same message to anyone else that follows my journey.

“As a freelance model it’s been a rollercoaster, with lessons learned, but I have had the pleasure of working and collaborating with brands such as Meshki, Honeybum, Fashionnova, Ethika, Nubyen Beauty, Edenskye, Body Blendz, Joy Dravecky Jewelry, Gooseberry intimates, and various swimsuit brands.

“I have also had the pleasure of working with artists such as Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and more. I was also recently featured in my first movie role with a talking role, which was a very fun experience, I definitely want to act more.

“As a newcomer to Swim Week I must say there were ups and downs but I tried to focus on the positive and learn from it all, the good and the bad. The bad only being that I didn’t have any experience, as it was my first time at Swim Week, and I wasn’t as prepared as I would have liked to have been, knowing what I know now.

“I met a lot of people in the industry who I look up to, as well as new people who inspired me with their hard work and dedication to their brands, and to keeping the spirit of Swim Week alive. These are the people who come together each year to create the best of what Miami Swim Week has to offer.

“I also admire some of the models who are Swim Week regulars, or even girls who were there their second time, and seeing how much change can happen in a year.

“I was able to attend a couple of shows this year, one of which was the Newmark x Bikini.com show, which was such an amazing show. The Newmark girls have really made their mark during Swim Week, and that’s the kind of dedication I admire: not only to Swim Week, but to each other.

“Another show I got to watch this year was the KAOHS show, which was incredible. One model in particular stuck out to me, and that was Georgia Gibbs. Her walk was mesmerizing, and oozing with confidence.

“It’s not easy being a newbie in a world you’re so passionate about, filled with regulars, and people who have already made their mark. But I do know I’m going to keep showing up and keep doing what I love, and growing as a model, and see where that takes me.”

