This season’s collection introduces garments meant to be used frequently and for different situations in life.

The range is designed to transform from daywear through to the evening, suggesting a notion of freedom to act throughout the day. In this way, functionality is not only in focus on a practical level but, most importantly, is implemented to achieve a comfortable feel.



The Wood Wood SS23

Photos: James Cochrane

##

Learn More

woodwood.com

With love,

FWO