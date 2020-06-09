(Main image: Grazia Qatar)

A new initiative to support digital fashion week

Grazia Arabia, Qatar’s leading international monthly women’s magazine, introduces Access All Areas; a new digital initiative designed to support brands in today’s changing fashion landscape. Coverage of fashion experiences and digital street style edit is powered by Instasamy.com.

The pioneering new initiative will see the magazine capture fashion week highlights in real time, so readers can access new trends and key looks from the safety of home.

In addition, Grazia Arabia will collaborate with key figures in fashion to showcase what they will be wearing to experience the digital offerings, thereby curating, for the first time in its history, a Digital Street Style Edit.



(Photo: Francesco Gili)

Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, publisher of Grazia Arabia says, “We want to capture the excitement of fashion week – the inventiveness, the creativity, and the vision – in a way that enables our readers to access all areas from the safety of home. As Qatar’s leading monthly women’s magazine, and with a significant international following via our social media platforms, our readers and audience look to us for the latest fashion news and to engage in the most relevant fashion conversations. From sustainability to the future of fashion, we will continue to provide our cutting-edge content across pioneering new digital initiatives.”

We want to capture the excitement of fashion week, says Bianca Brigitte Bonomi.

Access All Areas is produced in association with Social Media Agency Instasamy.com.

For information, visit @graziaqatar or go to Instasamy.com.

##

Learn More

@graziaqatar

With love,

FWO