Cupshe Brings Inclusiveness And Celebration Of All Bodies To The Runway At Miami Swim Week

Cupshe brought light and magic to the runway Sunday afternoon showcasing two collections in the 42 look runway show. The runway show featured hot and haute influencers carrying their self confidence and self love down the runway in The brand debut two celebrity capsule “See Now, Buy Now” collections to a packed house. The first was a collaboration with former Bachelorette and CNBC star Joelle Fletcher featuring Charlotte McKinney and the second was a size inclusive collaboration featuring curve model Hayley Hasselhoff and amputee model, Marsha Elle.

The brand had an inclusive runway featuring top tier influencers and models with diverse backgrounds and body types.

The first collection, Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher was inspired by the Bachelorette alum’s vibrant and joyful life. The star quoted that when creating the collection, “I live by the motto, ‘Joie de Vivre’, and I wanted that joy and optimism to be seen throughout this collection. “ This collection used a combination of soft tricot, floral stretch jacquard, and dusty lurex swim. Coverups featuring crochet, chiffon and a rayon challis complemented the suits to perfection. Colors were inspired by the Sahara with warm, baked sunrise hues and punchy accents. Clay and terracotta toned neutrals mixed with retro lavender transported guests to a dreamy locale with pastel hued sunsets and the feeling of freedom and joy.



Cupshe

The second collection, Cupshe x Tabria Majors collection was released days before the show at the brand’s popup on Lincoln Road. The plus size line was inspired by the outdoor lifestyle of Los Angeles. The bold prints and colors you see in the collection mimics the murals and artwork you see throughout the city of angels. The collection featured fun bright tricot, metallic lurex rib and sheer mesh designed especially for swimwear. Coverups featured mesh used in swimwear pieces and airy rayons. The silhouettes accentuated the beautiful curves of the models and featured electric cyan, punchy pinks, neon citron and solid black in a celebration of the female form going beyond body positivity to body celebration!

The brand has developed a reputation for creating accessible swim/beach wear in a wide range of sizes and has been seen on celebrities ranging from Brooke Burke, Eva Longoria and Hillary Duff to Olivia Culpo, Porsha Williams and Rumor Willis. Cupshe is a lifestyle swimwear/beachwear brand that values inclusion in all forms. We came up with the theme “Beauty in All Forms” to show our audience that Cupshe is for everyone, and anyone can look & feel great in Cupshe beachwear. Our fashion show will showcase our greatest collections of the year on diverse, size-inclusive, and disabled models. ” Adriana Chavez, Cupshe PR Director.

The brand opened a pop up shop on Lincoln Road Mall to celebrate their Miami Swim Week debut at 1655 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. The pop up will be open through July 31 with both collections available for purchase.

About Cupshe

Cupshe is a beachwear brand inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Since our inception in 2015, we’ve built an incredible community of women who move forward in confidence, comfort, and style.

From swimsuits to cover ups, all of our pieces are crafted with love using patterns, textures, and quality fabrics that get you from beach to brunch effortlessly. We’re committed to staying true to our roots in our mission to empower women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, stylish, and affordable swimwear. Learn more about Cupshe at https://www.cupshe.com or follow along on Instagram at @cupshe.

##

Learn More

@cupshe

cupshe.com

With love,

FWO