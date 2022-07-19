Breakout Star of Miami Swim Week: JMP The Label, styled by SATC famed customer + opened with Miss USA’s Elle Smith

This past Saturday, breakout star and cast favorite Juliette Porter of MTV’s Siesta Key and designer of body positive designer swimwear and apparel brand JMP The Label brought the heat and ferocity to the runway during this year’s Miami Swim Week at the Paraiso Tent at Collins Park.

The show opened with Miss USA, Elle Smith, cast mate and model, Kelsey Owens walked, and the show was styled by Emmy award-winning costume design and wardrobe stylist Rebecca Weinberg of Sex and The City fame. Siesta Key cast members sat first row in support of Juliette.

The show themed Into the Jungle was captivating. Rebecca incorporated her signature stiletto-stomping, risk-taking aesthetic that put Miami Vice and ‘Sex in the City’ fashion on the map (alongside Pat Field), for an unforgettable show.

The collection titled “Into The Jungle ” featured wild and bright prints from tortoise shell, neon pinks and oranges, rich and exotic crochet, plenty of neutrals and more. With an abundant selection of mix and match bikinis, flattering one pieces to vibrant coverups, JMP The Label is a one stop shop for swoon worthy swim and loungewear that will take you from the beach to the bar.

JMP The Label is on a mission to empower women to embrace their beauty. The brand features inclusive models and leads important conversations around positive body image, women’s health, and wellness, and normalizing beautiful and natural bodies of all sizes. Plus, they upcycle fabrics and support the local community in Bali where they manufacture. Sexy and sustainable, yes please.



JMP The Label

The approachable beauty launched the size inclusive label in January 2021 with her industry veteran partner Jaymi Washburn, from the beach to the bar, JMP The Label has chic and thoughtfully designed pieces in a plethora of sizes ranging from 0-18. Reimaging swimwear for the independent woman on the go, the label has a range of silhouettes and styles to nail your summer style without compromising quality and comfort. Think bright and flattering swim, sexy day to night looks that take you from lounging by the pool to hitting happy hour. Mix and match styles with endless combinations. The whole family can get in on the stylish fun, with men’s, kids, plus matching family sets.

