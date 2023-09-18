6 Ways to Make the Most of a 10-Minute Break at Work

Coffee-making time is sacred-or should be! This is the time to recharge and relax your body and mind. Rest, even a short one, helps you return to work with full energy, more focused and in a good mood. Therefore, turn off the monitor, mute the phone, take a massage ball or just try to stretch your body. Try some of these tips for an effective 10-minute break.

Recharge your energy with a healthy snack

There is nothing better than taking a break to eat and recharge your batteries. A piece of fruit, a mixture of nuts, or muesli with yoghurt are great options to cheer up and, of course, improve digestion. Yoghurt options with probiotics can help digestion and absorption of nutrients, so the body becomes stronger and less susceptible to diseases. Don’t forget to drink water as well – dehydration helps you stay alert and motivated.

Do a massage

Self-massage can not only relieve fatigue and muscle pain, but also motivate and energise. A stiff spine due to sitting in front of the computer for too long? With circular movements up and down your spine, using your knuckles as high as possible, hug yourself to stretch your upper back. A tennis ball can be a great ally: take off your shoes and roll it over the soles of your feet, pressing them to get a great foot massage.

After a hard day’s work, massage and spa can help relieve physical and emotional stress as well as set you up for a productive day.

Stimulate the brain

If you feel that your concentration is wandering somewhere else, it’s time to take a break. Quick mental exercises are great for waking up the brain and restoring concentration. Try solving Sudoku (an intellectual game) in ten minutes, calculate how many kilometers you have run this week, or even write to a friend or relative. Short, intense mental activities that force your mind to focus are great for brain training and memory improvement.

Step away from the computer

If your eyes are red and tired from looking at the monitor all day, stop your activity and move away from the screen. A quick ten-minute walk, if possible in the fresh air, helps to wake you up as well as relax your eyes. Use this time to focus on non-work-related thoughts or work on some personal unfinished business.

Relax with music

Find a quiet place, turn on calm music, and use your ten-minute break to relax. Start with long, deep breaths—inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth. This will have an immediate calming effect and free your mind. By choosing a 10-minute track, you don’t have to worry about losing track of time: when the song is over, it’s time to get back to work! If you feel that calm music is not for you or you are afraid of accidentally falling asleep, choose cheerful music. Touch your toes, stretch, and feel the energy.

Chat with your friends

Take a break with a friend and take 10 minutes to talk about amenities or even decide where to have lunch if the break is in the middle of the morning. It’s also a good time to fill a water bottle. Choose a longer route or even a water cooler on another floor to move around a bit.

What not to do on a break

Reading e-mail, watching YouTube videos, accessing social networks, surfing the Internet, or professional phone calls in the workplace do not help the mind rest. Leave it for the end of the day or lunch break if possible.

Do not wait until the body stops blaming the signs of fatigue, because at this time productivity will already be reduced. Be sure to move every couple of hours and, if possible, introduce massage in any form into your life.

