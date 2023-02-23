12 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big in 2023

What’s a good outfit without some amazing accessories? Whether it’s a gorgeous set of earrings, an eye-catching necklace or a bold ring, you can never go wrong when you add texture and dimension to your looks with jewelry.

Jewelry is always in vogue, but how we wear it and the pieces that we wear is changing all the time. In this new year and new season, there are already some standout jewelry trends we’re seeing on runways and social media pages.

In 2023, jewelry trends are becoming more and more diverse. With various styles, shapes and designs, there is something for everyone. There are so many ways to wear jewelry and more ways to make it a part of your own unique style.

Here are some of the top jewelry trends you can consider experimenting with.

Pre-Loved

Pre-owned fashion in general is a huge trend right now. Platforms like Poshmark are allowing people to sell high-end pre-worn fashion and jewelry, extending the lifespan of clothing and accessories. It’s great because on one hand the buyer gets an amazing piece of jewelry at a fraction of the price, and on the other hand, the seller can liquidate an item so that they have the cash to buy new things that they’ll actually wear. If you’d like to sell jewelry, Miami based company Vivid Diamonds can help. A representative from their high end jewelry store says “Gold necklaces, watches, diamond rings, and other fine jewelry are in high demand, and you can turn pieces with precious stones, such as diamonds, emeralds, sapphire, or rubies into cash.”

One major factor driving this is the growing awareness of sustainability and the desire to reduce waste and consumption. Buying pre-owned jewelry is an environmentally friendly and socially responsible choice, as it keeps existing jewelry in use rather than contributing to the overproduction of new items.

Another reason for the trend is the affordability and exclusivity of pre-owned jewelry. Many people find that buying pre-owned jewelry is a more affordable option than buying new jewelry, and it can also be a way to own a piece of jewelry that might otherwise be out of their budget. Additionally, pre-owned jewelry can often be unique and one-of-a-kind, adding a sense of exclusivity and rarity to the piece.

Statement Earrings

Large and bold statement earrings are back in trend, making a big impact with their size and style. These earrings come in a variety of designs, including hoops, dangles and studs, and can be found in a range of materials, including gold, silver and colorful gemstones. Remember statement earrings don’t have to look cheap, there are many bold designs that still look incredibly classy.

Chunky Chains

Chunky chains are back in vogue, and they are a great way to add a touch of edge to any outfit. These chains come in a variety of thicknesses and can be worn alone or layered with other chains. You might think that a chunky chain can look quite dated but if it’s paired with a minimal outfit, it can look incredibly modern and classy.

Punk

Speaking of chunky chains, punk jewelry is making a comeback because it represents a form of self-expression and nonconformity. The punk movement, which emerged in the 1970s, was a reaction to mainstream culture and the status quo. The jewelry worn by punk musicians and fans was often bold, eclectic, and DIY, reflecting the rebellious spirit of the movement. As people look for ways to express themselves and stand out in a world of mass-produced fashion, punk jewelry has become increasingly popular. Additionally, the resurgence of interest in punk culture, both in music and fashion, has contributed to the renewed popularity of punk jewelry.

Pearls

Pearls are making a comeback in 2023, and they are not just for grandmas anymore! These classic gems can be found in a variety of designs and styles, and they can be worn in a number of different ways, including as earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Today’s take on pearls is a lot more modern, edgy and personality-filled. You’ll see pearls with inorganic shapes, pearls mixed with punk-inspired studs and many other reimaginings of this class trend. If you’ve got some old pearl jewelry in your collection, don’t be afraid to modernize it and wear it in a very refreshing way.

Colored Gemstones

Colored gemstones are becoming increasingly popular, as people are looking for unique and colorful ways to express themselves. From sapphires to emeralds, these gemstones come in a range of colors and can be found in a variety of designs and styles. Colorful gemstones allow you to make a statement, and they can turn even the plainest outfit into something straight off an influencers page.

Mixed Metals

Mixed metal jewelry is on trend in 2023, as people look for ways to mix and match different metals for a unique and interesting look. This trend can include pieces that feature a combination of gold, silver, and rose gold, or even more unusual metals like titanium or stainless steel.

Sustainable

With increasing concerns about the environmental impact of the fashion industry, sustainable and eco-friendly jewelry is becoming more and more popular. From recycled materials to ethical sourcing, this trend is all about making a fashion statement that is also good for the planet.

Cuff Bangles

Cuff bangles are a huge trend right now because they are versatile and stylish. They can be worn alone or stacked with other bangles, and they come in a variety of designs and styles. Some of the reasons why cuff bangles are popular is because of their ability to add a touch of elegance to any outfit, whether it’s a casual or formal look. They are also perfect for creating a layered look, as they can be worn with other bracelets and bangles. Additionally, cuff bangles are also great for making a statement, with bold and chunky designs that can add a touch of edge to any look. The trend is also due to their durability and timelessness, as they are often made from sturdy materials like gold and silver, which can withstand the test of time.

Personalized Jewelry

Personalized jewelry is experiencing a surge in popularity as more and more people look for unique, one-of-a-kind items to express their individuality. Whether it’s a monogrammed necklace, a custom-engraved ring, or a charm bracelet with sentimental significance, personalized jewelry allows the wearer to create a piece that is truly their own. One reason for the trend is the rise of social media and the constant pressure to present a curated, polished image of oneself. Personalized jewelry is a subtle way for individuals to express their personality, style and to stand out from the crowd. It’s a way for people to tell their own story and to make a fashion statement that is truly unique.

Mermaidcore

Maybe it’s the upcoming release of Disney’s live action version of The Little Mermaid, but mermaid inspired jewelry is becoming increasingly trendy as people are drawn to the mythical and fantasy elements of the mermaids. The mermaids have always been a source of inspiration in popular culture, and the trend now is to create jewelry that captures the essence of the mythical creature. Mermaid-inspired jewelry often features seashells, starfish, and other ocean-related elements, making it a perfect choice for those who love the ocean and marine life. Another reason for the trend is that mermaid-inspired jewelry is versatile and can be worn in a variety of settings, whether it’s a casual beach day or a formal event. The designs of mermaid-inspired jewelry are often delicate and intricate, making them perfect for layering with other jewelry. Mermaid-inspired jewelry also brings some personality and playfulness to your outfit, so this is a trend you can have a lot of fun with.

Lab Grown

The rise of lab-grown fine jewelry is a trend that has been growing in recent years. The technology behind lab-grown diamonds and gemstones has advanced significantly, making it possible to create high-quality, virtually indistinguishable stones that are more affordable than their natural counterparts. This has led to a growing demand for lab-grown fine jewelry, as consumers become more conscious of the environmental and ethical issues surrounding mining natural diamonds and gemstones. We’ve actually started to see a lot of people opting for a lab-grown stone for their proposal and engagement rings. One of the main reasons for the trend is that lab-grown diamonds and gemstones are more sustainable and eco-friendly, as they do not require mining, which can have a negative impact on the environment. Additionally, lab-grown diamonds are often more affordable than natural diamonds, making them a more accessible option for many consumers. Another reason for the trend is that lab-grown diamonds and gemstones are often of a higher quality and have fewer impurities than natural diamonds, resulting in a more beautiful and clearer stone.

This is the year to experiment with jewelry and accessories in a way you never have before, there are many ways to do it. From bold look-at-me earrings to punk-inspired bangles, you can elevate whatever you wear by including some bling in your own signature style. Jewelry trends are becoming more diverse and varied, with something to suit all tastes and styles. Don’t be afraid to pick up some of these trendy pieces and try them out for yourself!

