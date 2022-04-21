Wearable Trends for Men Summer 2022

This season has seen all kinds of weird and wonderful trends emerge in menswear, from bold cutout pieces to effeminate ruffles, skirts and lace, vivid colour blocking and so much more.

These are of course striking and interesting from a runway perspective, but in terms of wearability are something that many men will probably struggle with. Thankfully there are more muted trends too that will trickle down to luxury and high street fashion to make some cool wearable pieces. Read on to discover what summer 2022’s wearable trends are in menswear.

Bold Prints

Prints tend to always feature heavily in summer fashion, but this year’s prints really bring art to mens fashion. You’ll find everything from graffiti to geometric bold prints, patchwork and tie dye. Marques Almeida splashed this festival friendly print across hoodies and other pieces on the SS22 catwalk and many other designers also featured bold tie dye designs. Even very bold printed pieces are easily styled since you can pair a vibrant top with basic shorts or bottoms, or vice versa. Whether you’re heading on vacation or opting for a staycation these are the sorts of things you’ll want to be wearing this summer!

90s Style

Nineties fashion is back; think Vans, graphic t-shirts and skater style clothing. Skater style looks great, is comfy to wear and is a style that most body shapes can pull off. As we can see from luxe brands like brands like Palm Angels, this returning trend has taken on a more refined, flattering silhouette as opposed to the super baggy style that skaters rocked a couple of decades ago. It’s still nostalgic of the original trend that many of us would have worn as teens, but takes it to the next level.

Summery Knitwear

Knitwear isnt something that you might originally think about when building your summer wardrobe, but it’s a practical staple for the cooler days and evenings. SS22 catwalks were rife with statement knitwear from the likes of Gucci, Versace and Burberry, and this year’s summer knitwear is all about bold novelty and youthful prints. Simply pair with lighter staple pieces; perfect for early summer and also the transition through to autumn later in the year too.

Black and White

While bold colours and prints are very in fashion for 2022, on the opposite end of the spectrum we’re seeing a lot of monochrome black and white too. Simple and elegant, yet a scaled back colour palette allows more daring wearers to bring some experimentation to their wardrobe. An unexpected yet fresh choice for summer.

Varsity Jackets

Sportswear in general is a huge trend in menswear this summer, from jogging suits, hooded sweatshirts, football and basketball items and much more. But varsity jackets (made to reference American sports teams) especially are making a huge comeback. Chic, super on trend and very wearable it’s well worth adding one to your summer closet this year.

What trends are you loving this summer for menswear? Would you try out any of these yourself?

