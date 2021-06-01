Festival Fashion Tips for Your Upcoming Rave

Festival season is finally here, and this time, it is about to be groundbreaking. Thirsty for dancing and hungry for rave, you have probably been dreaming about it for quite a while already, right?

So, here’s how to make it memorable: with the latest festival fashion trends and the most mind-blowing festival clothing ideas in town.

What’s new around here, and how are you supposed to vibe with the zeitgeist? We’re here to give you some precious hints in the paragraphs below.

Spandex is a Deal-Maker

You already know that comfort is a must, especially when you are planning to trip the light fantastic. Thankfully, mesmerizing design and ultimate freedom of movement blend perfectly in one specific type of party garments – these made of high-quality spandex.

This is an amazingly stretchy, flexible, and non-see-through material that is meant to fit your body like a glove. What is more – spandex almost always comes with vivid colors and state-of-the-art durable prints with different motifs. So, it’s a win-win deal, where perfect pliability comes with a savage appearance. A deal-maker indeed!

Cyberpunk is the New Black

Have you been loving cyberpunk style since forever? Okay, now everybody else is loving it as well. Futuristic cyber outfits are taking over the festival scene, and they’re definitely bringing about an entirely new kind of vibe – ruthless, tough, streamlined, and even a bit cosplay, if you want to.

So – cyber assassins, rusty droids, steel warriors, and bionic prototypes of all worlds – unite!

One-Piece is a Masterpiece

One-piece festival outfits have always been around. Anyway, as of today, their abundance is really spectacular. From bravely revealing to stylishly mysterious, they keep on gaining greater and greater popularity among ravers from all over the globe.

The most well-liked kinds of one-piece rave pieces of equipment include, for example:

Full-body costumes and catsuits with a “second skin” design – long sleeves, ankle-length leggings, and hidden zippers.

with a “second skin” design – long sleeves, ankle-length leggings, and hidden zippers. Long-sleeved, short-sleeved, and sleeveless bodysuits with no leggings , where high mock necks and broad frontal cuts are a powerful trend right now.

, where high mock necks and broad frontal cuts are a powerful trend right now. Oversized adult onesies for the wildest dancers and the most alternative among the alternative ones.

for the wildest dancers and the most alternative among the alternative ones. Oh, and those bodycon dresses! The only way to make them even better is to choose a cyberpunk-printed one and go slay.

Oh… And you Shall Probably Bring a Face Mask

Ignoring reality is not a wise way to handle it. Many countries around the globe are still battling with the Covid-19 pandemic, so proper distancing and/or reliable face protection is often a must for visiting a festival event this summer.

Ready for the good news? Festival fashion brands have taken care of it all. You can now purchase hundreds of monochrome and patterned face masks and neck gaiters to complement your outfit in a perfectly stylish way.

So, things are definitely not the way they were a couple of years ago. But can’t they be even better now that we fully appreciate our freedom?

Let’s go party!

