Home Digital Watch Global Talents Digital, June 10-11! Digital Watch Global Talents Digital, June 10-11! By FWO - June 8, 2020 FWO Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Watch Online! New Collections from 20 Countries, Virtual Models, Digital Clothing and 3D Art: The First Hybrid Online Fashion Event Fire-up your browser and get ready! On June 10 to 11, 2020, Globa... This content is for VIP members only. Become a fashion week VIP for $9.99 for a whole year (Pre-register to attend certain shows during New York and Paris Fashion Week for 2020 and 2021. ❤️) Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password