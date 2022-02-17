Vivienne Hu Fall/Winter 2022

Vivienne Hu’s Fall22 collection is inspired by the neutral and dark tones of the vast Arabian Desert and the animals that live in the sands.

The Arabian Desert is a wilderness of light sand-colored terrain with black lava flowing and reddish systems of desert dunes.



Vivienne Hu

You’ll see tones of olive, brown, and black in this collection as well as distinct animal prints inspired from the animals that live in this extreme desert. The prints and fabrics in this collection will make one feel as if they are watching the desert come to life.

viviennehu.com

