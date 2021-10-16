Vancouver Fashion Week Announces Day One Official Designer List

Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW) is elated to announce the official designer list for the upcoming show starting on October 22, 2021.



Opening day will feature designers presenting their Spring/Summer 2022 collections through live in-person events as well as live streams.

Tako

Aranka Jacoba Scheeper

ATIRA x EMWA

Crystal Dress

Lilymoon

UNDEPENDANT

Priyanka Signature Couture

Emerald Queen Art

Ja Collection

TOOT

VFW has released its first day list of designers for the Spring/Summer 2022 show being held on October 22, 2021 with its last runaway appearance on October 24, 2021. A full list of official designers will be released later this week.

This season’s event will feature designers from around the globe including Japan based designer UNDEPENDANT and Korean designer Ja Collection.

This is the first time since the Fall 2020 show that will be an in-person event. VFW will be streaming all designers and shows as well as a few exclusively digital designers on their official website and social media channels each day of the event. VFW is proud to bring together incredible Canadian designers as well as outstanding international designers alike to one stage for this remarkable event.

About Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW):

Established in 2001, Vancouver Fashion Week is an organization that was created to support Canadian and International fashion designers, as well as the fashion industry itself. Founded by Producer, Jamal Abdourahman, VFW owns and produces Vancouver Fashion Week, Vancouver Kids Fashion Week as well as Global Fashion Collective. Now in its 21st successful year, VFW continues to create ongoing partnerships and arrange the official calendar through commerce and relationships. The bi-annual event has garnered international respect and press from around the world.

About Vancouver Kids Fashion Week (VKFW):

Established in 2016, Vancouver Kids Fashion Week is a two-day fashion event dedicated to celebrating designers who focus on children’s fashion and creativity. The ever-growing talent in this niche market was the inspiration driving the launch of this new platform; the ultimate goal to highlight children’s designers on an international scale.

