Todd Patrick SS23 “Small Town, Big Dreams”

The latest collection from Todd Patrick highlights the feeling of growing up in a small town with your whole life ahead of you. From the old school cars to the houses that all look the same. There’s a certain aesthetic that comes with being from a town. Light color palettes, a plethora of textures. This collection is nostalgia, effortlessly blended with innovation. Raincoats, trousers, double layered cuban tops. Todd Patrick plays with new design elements as they give a nod to Waterford, MI.

The inspiration behind the collection stems from personal experiences from Creative Director, Desyree Nicole. Growing up in a small town with friendships that still exist. “I still have best friends that I have been friends with since I was 12 years old.”

Todd Patrick is infamously known for their innovation not just in collections but as a luxury brand. Black and women owned designing in the menswear space is a very rare sighting but for Desyree and Gabriella they took on the challenge. The two aim not just to lay the foundation of pursuing dreams and dominating the menswear industry, but to tell stories that the following generations can co exist within their creative endeavors.

Todd Patrick

Todd Patrick is a luxury menswear brand that focuses on how the past models the future. Fusing comfortability and stepping outside of the box. Relaxed silhouettes merged with unique texture combinations. The brand has carved out a niche. Founder and designer of Todd Patrick, Desyree Nicole, began cultivating their brand in 2016. The initial thought was to move to Paris to pursue designer dreams, but the Michigan native took the New York route. With no formal specific to design and being completely self taught. She named the menswear label after her brother to inspire him. Being a woman, designing menswear is where she feels most inspired. With the goal being just one to continue to push the envelope being a female owned brand. With her partner Gabriella Paulino, they continue to tell stories through fabric and shift the narrative of menswear for the world.

The collection is set to release July 19th.

