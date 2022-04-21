Sheila Frank Victorian Modernism 2022 Bridal Collection

This season, Sheila Frank, an all-inclusive, bespoke bridal and evening wear designer based out of Mechanicsburg, PA, took inspiration from pre-Victorian menswear spanning from 1830s to late 1890s.

Each piece in her collection is designed with a garment in mind from the frock coat, waist coat, shirt variations to the cravat. Fabrics in the new line range in variation from muted matte satin, crepe and tulle to standout shiny and beaded mesh.



Sheila Frank Victorian Modernism

Colors range from classic ivories and whites to bright jewel tones adorned with bronze and gold buttons and styled with pressed flower pendant necklaces and belts. Sheila focused on exploring the idea of vintage meets modern with clean lines and pleated fabrics that flatter the female form.

