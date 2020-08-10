Paraiso Miami Beach Plans To Move Forward With In Person Swim Week Event In August

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the fashion industry from every angle, severely impacting companies, lives and the market. While there is still no immediate end in sight, there is an opportunity to help the industry by envisioning new ways to support the brands, and reviving the physical experiences as they continue to be an important and much-needed platform for the swimwear industry’s sales, and international collaborations.

With the full support of the City of Miami Beach, a number of in person fashion shows and presentations will be produced and live streamed following the strict CDC guidelines on social distancing and other methods preventing the spread of COVID-19. All swimwear enthusiasts will be able to RSVP to these events, and attend based on capacity.



“We are fortunate that Florida is reopening much more quickly than expected, making it possible for us to hold Paraiso Miami Beach just a month away from the originally scheduled dates”, said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Creative director of PARAISO Miami Beach. “We understand the priorities and challenges that brands are facing at the moment. The fundamental platforms that need to be re- activated for the fast recovery of the fashion system as a whole are trade and marketing platforms”, adds Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Creative director of PARAISO Miami Beach.

Alongside industry leading brand partners, Beach Bunny, Acacia, Vitamin A Swim, Luli Fama, Agua Bendita, Maaji, and Verde Limón, Paraiso engaged with a highly sophisticated, and creative technology partner theCxn for its new virtual showrooms, who will be supporting in unique ways, helping brands sell their collections in a more creative and visually immersive way.

ParaisoMiamiBeach.com digital platform and marketplace will focus on new business opportunities for brands, and boost the visibility of their Resort 2021 Collections by activating commercial contacts in order to generate new orders. The service will be operational from August to November.

Retailers will be able to schedule virtual appointments, shop from curated collection videos, and truly connect and engage with brands from anywhere. Through designer introduction videos, shoppable runway presentations, and virtual rack with cross-merchandising capabilities, exhibitors will better communicate all the facets of their brand identity and provide buyers with a unique experience.

We understand the certain challenges will follow with the change; we will be here to help by providing information in any way that we can, and adapt our platform to best support the swimwear and beach wear industry and new market conditions.

Paraiso’s Story

In July 2018, PARAISO opened its doors in Miami Beach to unveil a brand-new breed of experiential festival that creatively united the world’s favorite fashion, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle brands. A multi-day fashion platform centralized in Collins Park and stretching to all surrounding areas of South Beach champions the core values of innovation, originality, and discovery through must-see events, imaginative activations, exclusive launches, runway presentations, and collaborations in design, music, wellness, art, and social media.

With over 40 events in four days, PARAISO 2019 brought a uniquely elevated and unified event showcase to the globally recognized Miami scene. Runway shows with top designers and style- setting supermodels and celebrities, educational panels with respected business leaders, cutting- edge fitness and wellness programming, and surprise music performances with headlining talent and pop-up conceptual retail experiences quickly went viral, with event imagery capturing the world’s attention.

ABOUT TheCxn

There has never been a better time to embrace change and evolve. theCxn is an innovative technology built for the new age. The visually strong and creative platform features stunning presentation that can be implemented into sales strategies of the future. The viewer is immersed in an online experience on par with a runway or a showroom visit, ensuring that brand integrity of each house is kept and presentations are aligned with luxury fashion. theCxn is ready for tomorrow, NOW.

