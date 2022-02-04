NYNNE Autumn/Winter 2022

NYNNE Autumn/Winter 2022 has been created around the idea of the optimal wardrobe for the cosmopolitan woman.

Silhouette is key for NYNNE and has been part of the brand’s signature since the beginning, and therefore also a significant starting point for this collection.

NYNNE

The brand is not only working to empower women to feel great about themselves, but also about the choices they make in life. Adding new volumes and cutlines to key wardrobe pieces has been the mission, but also making sure it has a multifunctional purpose. NYNNE has taken inspiration from the film noir movement, merging the high glamour and drama with practicality. The pieces are designed to be mixed and matched for different occasions.

“We have the ethos that more is less, so we are making sure this collection can be styled in many ways, both for daily and evening use.”

Notable pieces with striking design details, such as jumpsuits with low back and rushing details, stand out this season, merging with the signature metallic shimmer of the Diana dress. For this Autumn collection, the brand has been exploring textures with a new rushed stripe and a take on soft tailoring with a noughties creative cut. Denim also holds the focus this season with new wide jeans, accentuated by box pleats and a voluminous oversize coat. The knitwear touches on delicate colours with fading cream and beige ombre, but also with strong contrasts, such as cobalt blue. The colour palette this season is dominated by various shades of blue, from pastel to a deep cobalt, contrasting with a tint of deep aubergine and a warm beige.

The collection will be presented during Copenhagen Fashion Week with film drawing inspiration from film noir, and the play between light and dark settings in a modern twist.

