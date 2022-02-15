New York Fashion Week: Tadashi Shoji Premiers Fall 2022 Collection

Tadashi Shoji, a global woman’s eveningwear and special occasion brand, premiers Fall 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week.

On Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at 2 pm EST, Tadashi Shoji will debut his Fall 2022 collection. The digital-only presentation will launch on New York Fashion Week’s site, nyfw.com, and www.tadashishoji.com.



Tadashi Shoji

Shoji, known for his impeccable fit, trademark ease, and fresh sense of femininity, will share his vision for Fall 2022.

Inspired by boundless expression, Shoji presents a collection that celebrates a fluidity of style, occasion, and presentation. Pieces include a tuxedo-styled coat dress, a lace patchwork illusion gown, and a pearl-dotted chiffon trapeze dress.

Menswear-inspired textiles are glamorized, from pinstripe-inspired diamanté on stretch velvet to chevron jacquard suiting. Draping is ultra-feminized in bombshell cuts where piecework overlaps and wraps to create skin-revealing slits.

Fall 2022’s message encourages us to free ourselves from fashion’s implicit rules: “This season, glam up. Tease the typecast and outfit how you envision. Wear gowns to feel good because confidence is beautiful and confident beauty is radiant. Remain exquisitely you.” –Tadashi Shoji

Photographer Andrew Lee lensed the collection, and cinematographer Germano Assuncao filmed the digital presentation. Models Isabella Attolini and Josie Chey move through scenes in glamourous occasion looks that are saturated, bold, and embellished. Hair and makeup artist, Patrick Santa Ana, paired big teased curls and slicked-back wet hairstyles with a dramatic smoky eye.

Following the New York Fashion Week official launch, the Fall 2022 collection will be available to view on www.tadashishoji.com.

About Tadashi Shoji

Designer Tadashi Shoji, who stems from an artistic background, started his collection in 1982 after noticing the few occasion dress options in the contemporary market. Celebrity fans include Michelle Obama, Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Ashley Graham, among others. The TADASHI SHOJI brand is carried in over 700 major department and specialty stores worldwide. The company operates offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as showrooms in New York City and Tokyo.

