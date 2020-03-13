Moose Knuckles Launches ‘Surf Rodeo’ Campaign for Spring/Summer 2020

Canadian outerwear brand debuts its Spring/Summer 2020 Collection

Canada’s notoriously intrepid and much acclaimed outwear brand, Moose Knuckles, debuts its Spring/Summer 2020 campaign ‘Surf Rodeo’, featuring skateboarder and surfer, Evan Mock, his brother, Alika Mock, Canadian model, Melrose Boyer, and Hawaiian surfer and model, Malia Murphy.

The campaign, shot on the North Shore of Hawaii, infuses cowboy aesthetics and metropolitan sensibilities for the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.

Moose Knuckles

Styled and co-creative directed by Hawaiian creative, Taylor Okata, and shot by photographer Alana Spencer, sister to Evan and Alika Mock, the Spring/Summer 2020 campaign ties in the feeling of family, Ohana, and celebrates the history and shared culture between Canada and Hawaii. Predating the Wild West, Captain George Vancouver, British Naval officer and explorer, gifted cattle to King Kamehameha I, founder and first ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaii. The King then requested that Mexican vaqueros travel from California to Hawaii to teach their cowboy lifestyle throughout the Islands, what Hawaiians then labeled as “paniolo’ – Hawaiian cowboys. The storyline of the campaign further embodies the Hawaiian way of life; It portrays a group of friends on a Hawaiian adventure that leads them from a beautiful horse ranch to a beach bonfire with the cast ending the day in a sunset surf session.

“Moose Knuckles takes a trip to Cowtown, an affectionate nickname for Calgary, the Alberta city steeped in Western culture,” Tu Ly, Moose Knuckles’ VP of Design, explains. Inspired by the Calgary Stampede, one of the world’s largest rodeos, we reinterpreted the stampede’s rich heritage as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth to perpetuate the greatest outerwear brand in the nation.”

The Spring/Summer 2020 Collection features a variety of lightweight quilted jackets, rainwear, seam-sealed parkas, fitted down jackets, and elevated country-influenced pieces – all in a color palette inspired by the grasslands of the Canadian Prairies, provoking a feeling of nostalgia.

This season’s collection includes graphic treatments, ranging from thematic horseshoes to humble “Eat Your Greens Broccoli.” The hardworking looks for the collection are designed with Moose Knuckles’ logo-patterned bandanas. Rounding out the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection, Moose Knuckles introduces custom, hand-made, python and kangaroo cowboy boots with inlay designs made by the Alberta Boot Company.

