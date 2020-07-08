Miami Swim Week Summit Launches 2 Day Digital Panel Series Next Week with Impressive Line Up

In lieu of in person events for Miami Swim Week, top producers and industry partners have come together to produce the Miami Swim Week Summit July 15th and 16th, 2020. The summit will be held via Zoom and feature a roster of impressive speakers with topics ranging from How to Get into the Coveted Sports Illustrated Swim Issue to Ways that you can Incorporate Diversity into your Small Business.

The team behind some of the most successful runway shows and PR campaigns, The Riviere Agency, created this two day digital Zoom series, Miami Swim Week Summit, as a resource for Swimwear, Resort and Lifestyle brands to allow designers the ability to continue to build their business today. In partnership with Paraiso Miami Beach, Fashion Week Online, Miami Swim Week [dot] Net, California Apparel News, Launchmetrics, Imaxtree, FNL Network, and Fashion Monitor, the production team has tapped on some of the industry’s top professionals to lead panel discussions aimed at giving participants practical knowledge to grow their business in the COVID-19 environment.

Esteemed speakers include assistant editor at Sports Illustrated Swim, Joanna Giunta and Fashion Director Jessica Andrews of Bustle along with key consultants and swim and resort wear PR specialists from top agencies Bollare, CLD PR and The Riviere Agency. The founder of Swim Show, Judy Stein will discuss swim trade show opportunities and Paraiso co-founder, Natalija Stojanovic will talk about the live and digital evolution of the premier runway platform of Miami Swim Week.

Other powerhouse panelists include speakers from Mara Hoffman, California Apparel News, Andie Swim, Noire Management, Launchmetrics, Fashion/Beauty Monitor, Influencer Intelligence, Fashion For All Foundation, Essence, IMAXTREE, and more for a 360 view of the industry from the inside out.

Ticket holders to the two day summit will have access to the sessions live or recorded as well as marketing resources that will allow them to be visible, off the runway and trade show floors this season. The seminar headquarters will be held virtually at Staypineapple, An Artful Hotel located in midtown. Staypineapple is the home of The Naked Experience which has always boasted cleanliness and sanitation as a hallmark point of differentiation.

Producers will also be hosting unique panels on diversity and inclusivity on the runway and in business. Sports Illustrated Swim, known for their diversity in shape, size and ability on the Swim Week Runways and their coveted Swimsuit Issue will be talking to brands about representation. And as brands are being called to task to be more diverse within, speakers like Hannah Stoudemine from Fashion For All Foundation will speak to brands about “Ways To Create Diversity and Inclusion in A Small Business.”

Topics that will be covered in the 2 day summit include:

– Sustainability with the Mara Hoffman team

– Buyers and Trade Shows with Judy Stein from Swim Show

– Body Positivity and the coveted Swimsuit issue with Sports Illustrated

– Runway shows with Paraiso Miami Beach

– Media with Bustle, Essence, and FNL Network

– Diversity & Inclusion with Fashion For All Foundation, Models of Color Matter, and The Women of Color Fashion Tech Brunch founders

– PR with The Riviere Agency and Bollare

– Social Media and Digital resources with Launchmetrics, IMAXTREE, Tailwind, Fashion/Beauty Monitor, and Influencer Intelligence.

…and more

The Miami Swim Week Summit is coming up quickly taking place July 15th and 16th. Tickets are on sale now for $249 at www.miamiswimweeksummit.com and visit www.miamiswimweeksummit.com/speakers for a full list of all the confirmed speakers. All sessions will be recorded and available for playback to ticket holders serving brands and designers in time zones all over the globe.

