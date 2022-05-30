Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet: Seven Unforgettable Dresses

The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and the dress code – “Gilded Glamour.”

The phrase “Gilded Age” was coined by Mark Twain and refers to the industrial age that saw a cultural shift in the U.S.

The age was marked with rich fabrics, shiny embellishments, and gold details, and attendees at the event did not disappoint.

The event took place at The Metropolitan Art Museum, and despite there being some key faces missing, there was enough red-carpet glitz and glamour to bring the expected “wow” factor.

With such an array of beautifully crafted, glitzy, glamorously dressed stars, it was tough to choose the most memorable party dresses of the evening. You too can glitter and shine with some of these beautiful looks from NA-KD.

There were definitely some dresses that stood out more than others.

From Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s infamous dress, to Sarah Jessica Parker’s beautifully thoughtful and historically inspired gown. This year topped the charts of unforgettably beautiful people in stunning, memorable gowns.

This year gave designers the inspiration they needed to produce some of their best gowns. Anthonio Rubio even paid tribute with his Canine Couture, which unfortunately didn’t make it to the carpet this year!

1

Kim Kardashian

No best dressed list is ever complete without a Kardashian. This year Kim was the vision of “Gilded Glamour” wearing Marilyn Monroe’s infamous Happy Birthday dress. With the signature platinum blonde, perfectly coiffed do, that took 14 hours to achieve and a dress she lost 16 pounds to fit into – this lady ain’t messing around! It takes dedication and bravery to pull this unforgettable look off…and Kim succeeded.

2

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson’s awe-inspiring Caroline Herrera dress was something to behold. The grosgrain bustier bodice and the 200-metre train of gathered tulle that cascaded behind her made a strikingly fabulous statement. While more in keeping with a Swan Lake vibe than the industrial revolution, this won’t be a dress people forget quickly!

3

Anok Yai

Hot in hot pink Ano Yai made a memorable red-carpet appearance in this custom sequined gown by Michael Kors. With custom made leather gloves and a cascading, sparkling train, Ano Yai floated along the red carpet.

4

Nicola Coughlin

Nicola Coughlan made a sparkling debut on the carpet in this embroidered Bridgerton inspired, feathered gown by Richard Quinn. Pretty in pink and black with a beautifully fitted bodice, exposed cups and, in line with others on this list, a cape. A truly memorable tribute to “Gilded Glamour”.

5

Lizzo

Lizzo stepped out onto the red carpet in a spectacular gown from Thom Browne. Black with striking floral embroidery, adding a Renaissance vibe to the proceedings. Instead of using jewellery to accessorise, Lizzo brought her golden flute. Not only did this add to the glamour, but Lizzo even began playing during her red-carpet appearance.

6

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys emulated the New York state of mind in this beautifully embroidered, perfectly fitting, bejewelled gown and cape by Ralph Lauren. The cape featured the glittering silhouette of the New York skyline, fitting perfectly with the evening’s theme.

7

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker’s dress paid homage to the dress designs of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley – the first female Black fashion designer to work in the White House. SJP teamed up with Christopher John Rogers in reinterpreting a dress design from Keckley dating back to the 1860s. SJP pared this with a striking fascinator from Philip Treacy headpiece. The result? Nothing short of unforgettable glamour and beauty.

##