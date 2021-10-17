Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia: New Designers, Cultural Unity And Digitalization

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is taking place on October 19 through 23 at the Museum of Moscow. 70+ designers will show their new collections in Moscow and other Russian cities – St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.

The united MBFW Russia schedule will also include live streams of video presentations by designers from Bolivia, Brazil, Germany, Israel, Nigeria and UK. On October 25, the show by BICHOLLA will take place at Petrovsky Palace (Moscow).



Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia

All the shows and presentations will be live streamed in the MBFW Russia official group in VKontakte, the biggest social network of Russia and the CIS, and media partners’ websites. This year, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia has got an award from VKontakte social network as a provider of Content That Helps Survive in the field of fashion and style.

14 DESIGNERS WON GRANTS FOR MBFW RUSSIA PARTICIPATION

Together with Fashion Fund, in this season Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia once again offers extensive grant support to designers. The Advisory Board decided 14 winners, namely Jenesaq, BLCV, ABZAEVA, INNOMINATE, Sasha Gapanovich, SaiJamin, ZA_ZA, Maison Kaleidoscope, SEYANA, K/TITOVA, AL KAFTAN, Agatha Ænter, BARBINO, Gerda Irene. Grants from Fashion Fund will enable talented designers to bring their shows to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia without an entrance fee.

#MBFWRUSSIA PARTICIPANTS

The following Russian designers will present their collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia on October 19 through 23 – ROGOV, Masha Tsigal, ZA_ZA, Yana Besfamilnaya, NASTYA NEKRASOVA, Sasha Gapanovich, K/TITOVA, INNOMINATE, Institute of business and design (B&D), Elena Souproun, ALENA NEGA, BARBINO, Julia Dalakian, M.I.R.277, SERGEY SYSOEV, KISSELENKO, N.LEGENDA, Agatha Ænter, ABZAEVA, Jenesaq, NASTYA POLUNINA, Gerda Irene, Maison Kaleidoscope, RigRaiser, VINA, Paulain, Online Academy of Branding and Design METRICS, MARFAFEDOROVA, SEYANA, BLCV, GUREVICH, SaiJamin, TEPLITSKAYA DESIGN, AL KAFTAN, It is ART PIECE, Ansel Kod Mody, `Rishi, kreamonz, and others.

Specially for MBFW Russia, Slava Zaitsev is going to present his retrospective show, featuring motives of traditional folk dress in modern fashion.

Moreover, the Fashion Week will be also participated by the designers from other countries, namely – Kyle Ho, CHRISTOPH RITTER STUDIO (all of them from UK), Juan De La Paz (Bolivia), CUTE-SAINT (Nigeria), VALENTINS (Israel) and others.

Sardinia region, the official partner region of the Fashion Week, will present its local brands at MBFW Russia within SARDINIA ON STAGE show, including DAVIDE SIMULA, EMMA IBBA, GIUSY MURA, MARCO MARONGIU, MARIA TERESA CARLETTI, MARITA BALAZS, PAOLA SALIS, SONIA FLAUTO.

DESIGNER EXCHANGE

MBFW Berlin’s designers are taking part in autumn season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia within the framework of the new format MBFW International Edition, which aims at intensifying the creative exchange between the individual MBFWs by offering to their talents a global platform and network. MBFW Berlin together with Fashion Open Studio are presenting a fashion film showcasing 14 designers are presented that are focusing on producing in a sustainable and ethical way. Among them are: Anciela, Anekdot, Barabara, Buki Akomolafe, Church of the Hand, #Damur, Emeka, Fade Out Label, Grandma would approve, New Blue, Rafael Kouto, Soup Archive, Therapy, Top Mantaden. In early September Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia from Moscow and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin agreed on the designer exchange and started with a digital contribution by Russian brand and permanent participant of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Nasty Nekrasova as part of MBFW Berlin.

MBFW Russia and Brazil Immersive Fashion Week (BRIFW), Brazil Immersive Fashion Week is a meta-platform to educate and build a creative network of fashion young professionals in Latin America, has also made a collaboration agreement. Brazilian brand Lucas Leão, will present its video presentation at MBFW Russia.

KEY IMAGE OF THE NEW SEASON

In the new season, the Infanta, traditional symbol of the Fashion Week, is inspired by the green digital topic and is created in AR (the Augmented Reality). AR is available via QR code – everyone can use it to make a selfie with the Infanta in the Augmented Reality. The Infanta’s dress features eco-friendly mycelium and 3D printed elements. Viktoria Volokitina designed the Infanta in the AR – a media artist working in the AR and the VR. Besides, she does generative graphics, game frameworks and motion sensors. Viktoria has participated in international light festivals and digital born art exhibitions.

EXCLUSIVE PLAYLIST AT YANDEX.MUSIC

What can inspire making of new collections better than a combination of instrumental samples, striking melodies, booming the rhythm? Specially for the Yandex.Music streaming Service, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia designers compiled a playlist with tracks that help them with creating the brand-new looks. The playlist will be available in the app and on the website. The chance to get acquainted with favorite designers’ creations and their music will be available on October 19 through 23.

Learn More

mercedesbenzfashionweek.ru

russianfashioncouncil.ru

