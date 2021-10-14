Art Hearts Fashion’s Line-Up of In-Person Shows Comes to the Majestic Downtown

This October, Los Angeles Fashion Week will wave goodbye to virtual runways as Art Hearts Fashion ushers in a week of key shows and events at the Majestic Downtown.

Taking place October 14th-17th, the return to in-person shows marks a moment of creative inspiration and renewal for designers. Guests can look forward to bold streetwear, custom lingerie, modern couture, and ready-to-wear designs from the most sought after national and international designers

Since its inception in 2011, Art Hearts Fashion has grown exponentially, with more runway productions, events, collaborations, and parties across the country than any other platform. The longtime fashion leader continues to embrace inclusivity on the catwalk, showing the world the face of fashion is every face.

This season, EyeBuyDirect, has partnered with Los Angeles Fashion Week as a Presenting Sponsor. EyeBuyDirect will provide designers some of the hottest styles for models walking the runway. VIP guests will find stylish, quality frames from EyeBuyDirect in their event gift bags and will be encouraged to share their favorite styles on social using the hashtag #RunwayMyWay.

The beauty trends hitting the catwalk are made possible by Title Beauty Sponsor Runway Rogue, Official Makeup Tool Sponsor Japonesque, and Official Hair Care Sponsor I.C.O.N. Additional sponsors include: Classic Cat, Rockstar Energy Drink, Pretty Party, Shibue Couture, The Makeup Light, Simply Gum, Eat Me Guilt Free, Topo Chico, Hint Water, Florapy Beauty, Simply High, Warwick LA, and AHF media partners: California Apparel News, Angeleno Magazine, Fashion Week Online, 24Fashion TV, FNL Networks, BEHIND IT© Magazine, and Famous and Savage Magazine. The event will feature a fine art gallery curated by Six Summit Gallery.

Special thanks to Official Hotel Sponsor Hilton Checkers Los Angeles, the premier location for pre-event drinks and dinner. Happy Hour will be hosted at the Hilton Checkers rooftop each day from 5PM-6PM.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 14th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – HOUSE OF SKYE By Skye Yayoi Drynan

9PM – House of Castell by Merlin Castell, Jonathan Marc Stein, Gh Luxury Lingerie

Friday, October 15th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – Glaudi, Eni Buiron FEMME, Alexis Monsanto

9PM – Watt x W.G., Anna Gupta, Willfredo Gerardo

1030PM– Official Afterparty hosted by Classic Cat

Saturday, October 16th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – ARGYLE GRANT, Chicago Playground, Chavez Inc.

9PM – Mister Triple X, Kentaro Kameyama

1030PM-2AM – Official Afterparty at Warwick LA

Sunday, October 17th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – NATALIA FEDNER, StormyWeather Designs, Giannina Azar

8PM – Presentation by Adolfo Sanchez

9PM – Kenneth Barlis, ASTA RAZMA, Diana Couture X UBS Gold

1030PM – Official Closing Gala hosted by Classic Cat

ABOUT Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Our coast-to-coast contemporary events bring both the most renowned and the sharpest up-and-coming emerging designers to the runway in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond. Founded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art, and entertainment. The shows have featured designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Camilla, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, and Michael NGO.

DESIGNERS:

Anna Gupta is a high-end luxury brand for women.

Founded by Designer & Stylist and Model Anna Gupta. Based in Los Angeles and originally from Russia. She showed from an early age the passion for creating and arts. Anna attended the Fashion Design School in Los Angeles. Meanwhile she did presentations and presented her collections , In December 2019 she won four Awards with her garments at the Graduation Fashion Show “ Gold Thimble “ . And in 2020 she created her brand Anna Gupta.

Her mission is to provide high fashion pieces that are unique one of a kind designs.

Designer: Anna Gupta

@annaguptadesigns

Adolfo Sanchez takes you on a journey to a world of freedom, where women dare to be strong and different. The collections consist of different experiences and inspirations that Sanchez has encountered in his life. Understanding how saturated the fashion world has become, he shows people that he is unique and so are his creations. Sanchez knows that to stay ahead he has to constantly search for new ideas and challenges.

Designer: Adolfo Sanchez

@asanchezfashion

shop.adolfosanchezdesigns.com

Alexis Monsanto When fashion becomes big business, like it is today, advertising takes over a large share of importance and it becomes necessary to make news. The press writers jump on the novel creations because they find them easier to handle. My desire is to design timeless collections regardless of politics and trends. This is when fashion becomes culture.

Designer: Alexis Monsanto

@alexismonsanto

http://www.alexismonsanto.com/fashion-biography

ARGYLE GRANT is a sophisticated mens swim and lifestyle brand from Los Angeles, California. The chic range includes luxury linen shirts, linen tanks, SoCal Briefs, and the famous Beach To Brunch short – which seamlessly transitions from Argyle Grant was founded by businessman Ryan Morgan, and has become the ultimate Hollywood Hills pool party essential.

Designers: Dean McCarthy & Ryan Morgan

@argylegrant

http://www.argylegrant.com/

ASTA RAZMA: COLLECTION ALPHA Spring/Summer 2022 is inspired by the fusion of streetstyle art, pop culture and global symbolism. This premier catwalk collection for ASTA, a Chicago artist will showcase the energy of spraypaint art, chains, and barbed wire fits on a pret a porter collection of coats jackets corsets and boots. Collection Alpha tentacles symbolize water shortage + ocean climate change while the chains + barbed wire exemplify humanity in the midst of this global pandemic.

Designer: Asta Razma

@astarazma

Chavez Inc. is an international designer footwear & wearable art couture fashion brand based in Toronto, Canada. Founded by International Fashion Designer – Antonio Chavez, with a goal to redefine the Fashion Industry in the areas of innovation and design ingenuity. Chavez pushes the boundaries of conventional fashion with daring designs that shimmer and shine with crystals, gems, and diamonds while combining accessories that further compliment the overall aesthetic to achieve the perfect fusion of artistic avant-garde design, and wearable practicality.

Creating Art Through Fashion, by Chavez.

Designer: Antonio Chavez

@chavezfashion

www.chavezfashion.com

Chicago Playground is a cultural lifestyle brand of the Arts; specializing in the creation of what’s known as “conversation-pieces”, with the scope being the iconic style of varsity jackets and patches. Based upon the principles of Unity, Passion and Excellence, it’s a brand that seeks to inspire one to feel appreciated, honored and valued; with the inspiration being lead by the arts, sports, music and the African culture; to create an aesthetic which is unique to the fashion industry. Chicago Playground was established in 2008.

Designer: Kid

@chicagoplayground

www.chicagoplayground.net

Diana Couture X UBS Gold: CYBER COUTURE SS21

Indonesian Fashion Designer Diana M Putri of Diana Couture teams up with the designers behind Indonesian based gold accessory brand, UBS Gold on a very special collaboration for Los Angeles Fashion Week SS 2022 powered by Art Hearts Fashion titled “CYBER COUTURE”. The collection meshes both brands’ creative and fashionable imagination during the pandemic. As this marks both brand’s first collection since the terrifying COVID-19 pandemic, “CYBER COUTURE” felt like an appropriate concept, exploring the possibilities the internet has provided us to create beyond borders in a virtual world.

Designer: Diana Putri

@dianamputri x @ubs.gold

Eni Buiron is an accomplished and well-known couturier in the children’s fashion world, with her brand Lulu et Gigi Couture, reaching acclaim on a global scale. A Vogue Recommended brand, most inspirational woman of the year (France), as well as being named one of the top 10 most iconic moments in Paris Fashion week history by CNN style. Ms.Buiron, has now chosen to expand creatively with the launch of her women’s brand. Eni Buiron FEMME. Dramatic, Elegant and Unexpected. The EVOLUTION Collection, is a strong and powerful statement for the discerning women. Structured lines, exotic textiles create an edgy and modern silhouette.

Designer: Eni Buiron

@e.b.femme

Gh Luxury Lingerie is designed by Gale H. and Rachel C. Every piece of lingerie is made-to-measure. Not only does Gh provide non-typical lingerie; it also finds the niche in the market and develops Gh’s signature: ‘Lingerie as Outerwear.’ Gh means ‘Get Her, Get Hon and Get Hen.’ It is a brand that stands for sexual equality and all genders. ‘H’ refers to her, honey and hen. ‘Hen’ is Swedish for neutral gender. As a couture brand, Gh aims to target a wider range of customers for all genders, shapes and sizes. Because there is no standard beauty. . Gh hopes wearers can truly love their bodies and show their glamorous looks with confidence.

Designers: Gale Hung and Rachel Chen

@gh_luxury_lingerie

https://ghluxurylingerie.wixsite.com/ghlingerie

Glaudi Based in the capital of luxury fashion, Beverly Hills, GLAUDI by Johana Hernandez is a celebrity couture bridal house that creates one-of-a-kind bridal designs, evening gowns, and men’s bespoke suits. Johana was nominated as one of the 25 most influential Latinas in People en Español and is part of Marquis Who’s Who in America. Some memorable moments include becoming the first Salvadoran to present at Paris Fashion Weekand being the first Latinx on the cover of the Beverly Hills Courier since 1965.

Designer: Johana Hernandez

@GLAUDIbyJohanaHernandez

@GLAUDIMEN

@GLAUDIBridal

https://glaudicollection.com/

Giannina Azar: Tribal SS21 Collection inspired by the Taino tribe. Made with noble materials including wood, copper, bronze, hand-painted snails and fabrics.

Designer: Giannina Azar

@gianninaazar

https://www.gianninaazaratelier.com/

HOUSE OF SKYE By Skye Yayoi Drynan is an unexpected beast in the industry boasting patents in tech and fashion in over 111 countries. SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN (CEO / Founder / Head of Design), a 45 year-old self made business woman who has made her way to the top of the BioTech industry is the dynamic force behind the HOUSE OF SKYE luxury group. Skye recently dropped the new globally patented SEXYBACK BRA. Unapologetic just like its inventor, the SEXYBACK BRA goes from business to pleasure at your fingertips with multiple styles in one. HOUSE OF SKYE ‘s BAREBACK intimates, SNOW BEAST outdoor wear + gear, and sartorial DULCE BESTIA lines are the fusion of HIGH-TECH and HIGH-FASHION.

@houseofskye.shop by @skyedrynan

https://houseofskye.shop/

Jonathan Marc Stein, a self-taught Los Angeles based designer, is emerging as an influential fashion designer with a fresh and inspirational style at just 26 years old. His women’s and men’s garments make a bold statement incorporating elegance with a splash of edge. Jonathan’s artistic talent and Mechanical Engineering degree combined with his family history of seamstresses positioned him well for a fashion career. Since presenting his first collection in 2017, his designs have graced the runway at Arab Fashion Week, New York and Los Angeles Fashion Weeks, a private collaboration event, various charity fashion events, and more. In April 2021, he presented his Autumn/Winter 2021 DIGITAL EXPERIENCE and has big projects in the works for the rest of 2021.

Designer: Jonathan Marc Stein

@jonathanmarcstein

Kenneth Barlis: The Moretsuna Gemu SS22 (The Furious Games)

Kenneth Barlis of Season 19’s Project Runway rocks the runway with his latest collection The Moretsuna Gemu SS22 for Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion. 2030 and the dust begins to settle after a 2 year long war between the Osaka Maru Clan & Yamagata Tokyo Hiro clan. Time for peace and what better way to celebrate but to come together in a special ceremony to celebrate love, peace, and happiness. Under the Hunters Moon, the latest collection of strategic precise cut lines in blacks & gorgeous contemporary basic colors are rocked by the male and female warriors of each clan. Time to come together! Time to heal

Designer: Kenneth Barlis

@kennethbarlisofficial

Kentaro Kameyama Japanese-born angeleno kentaro kameyama is the member of fashion’s “in” crowd as the winner of season 16 of lifetime’s emmy-nominated series “project runway”. kameyama clinched the coveted prize with his jaw-dropping runway show at new york’s fashion week, which featured models wearing expertly-tailored clothes inspired by classical music, walking to an original score composed by kameyama. the fashion-forward collection impressed the show’s judges heidi klum, nina garcia, zac posen and this year’s finale guest judge, jessica alba. the collection was a featured spread in marie claire magazine. kameyama is also a classical pianist and composer, kameyama has a graduate certificate in piano performance from the university of southern california, an artist diploma from the university of redlands, masters of music from the university of south carolina, bachelor of music from oklahoma wesleyan university, and an associate of art in piano performance from toho music college in tokyo.

Designer: Kentaro Kameyama

@kentarokameyama

www.kentarokameyama.com

Mister Triple X is a high end streetwear line that is for those keen to embrace their inner rock star. Combining leather with bright prints, the collection is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement. Erik Rosete is the designer, manager, and producer of the line as well as RMG Talent and Art Hearts Fashion.

Designer: Erik Rosete

@mistertriplex

https://mistertriplex.com/

House of Castell by Merlin Castell

Designer: Merlin Castell

@merlincastell

http://www.merlincastell.com/

NATALIA FEDNER The eponymous couture label of designer Natalia Fedner is based in New York and Los Angeles. The avant-garde designs have been worn by Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Janet Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe, & Kourtney Kardashian, Shakira, Megan Thee Stallion, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Anitta, Normani, Charlize Theron, Sharon Stone, Taraji P. Henson, Pamela Anderson, Bebe Rexha, Laverne Cox, and others. They have also been featured in the prestigious windows of Bergdorf Goodman (where they are currently sold) and Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC. Magazine highlights include Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Numero, The Cut, L’Officiel, i-D, Sports Illustrated, Esquire, & Maxim. Rooted in the haute couture tradition, what makes the vegan and sustainable designs so unique and a celebrity favorite, is the textiles and hand-made nature of the line. Fedner uses her patented 6-way Stretch Metal textile for the chainmaille style designs. The Stretch Metal instantaneously molds to the body, adopting the body temperature of the wearer within 15 seconds, and is both comfortable and strong. Not only does this create a beautiful, sparkly silhouette – it also allows size fluidity as many pieces can accommodate a variety of body shapes and sizes.

Designer: Natalia Fedner

@nataliafedner

https://nataliafedner.com/

StormyWeather Designs

Stormy has worked in the fashion industry for 50+ years as both a fashion designer & fashion design educator. She has gained critical experience in working with quality fabrics, apparel originality, color, and foresight. As a seasoned designer, Stormy is passionate about the advancement of others and the ability to provide opportunity. Stormy specializes in broad reach of apparel ranging from evening wear to out-of-box eclectic style wear called STEAMPUNK.

Designer: Stormy Weather

@stormyweatherdesigns

www.stormywdesigns.com

Willfredo Gerardo is a favorite among celebrities including Marjorie De Sousa, Daphne Joy, and Chiquis Rivera. The designs are frequently seen on major red-carpets and have been featured in Elle Bulgaria, Runway Magazine featuring Nancy O’Dell, and People en Español. Designer Willfredo Gerardo now resides in Miami, FL and is currently expanding his couture line.

Designer: Willfredo Gerardo

@willfredogerardo

@chance.watt

SPONSORS:

Angeleno As part of the award-winning Modern Luxury Media network, Angeleno delivers an insider’s perspective of Los Angeles including cutting-edge fashion spreads, revealing celebrity profiles, and the latest local know-how, ensuring our content consistently engages the city’s most cultured audience.

The Classic Cat was established in 1965 in the heart of the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood California. It’s located across from the original Tower Records and two doors down from The Viper Room. The Classic Cat is a supper club that brings a modern take on a classic American restaurant by offering American cuisine in a luxury intimate dining atmosphere where drinking, eating and entertainment unite to bring our guests a unique experience. Energy flows throughout the night during dinner service and transitions late in the evening to a clubby high-energy lounge atmosphere with live entertainment and bottle service.

Eat Me Guilt Free’s recipes are handcrafted by a registered nurse in the sunny city of Miami, FL. We are committed to creating protein-packed, portable, better-for-you foods. Eat Me Guilt Free provides healthy solutions for people who strive to live a healthier and active lifestyle without sacrificing their favorite foods.

@eatmeguiltfree

https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. We offer convenient innovations such as 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

@EyeBuyDirect

https://www.eyebuydirect.com

Hilton Checkers Los Angeles is a full-service Hilton hotel located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Recently renovated, this boutique-style, historic hotel, is walking distance to all that downtown has to offer including entertainment, dining, and shopping destinations. Travelers can indulge in the beautiful Southern California weather, while taking in sweeping views of downtown’s skyline, from the iconic hotel’s rooftop terrace. Enjoy a restful sleep in the well-appointed guest rooms and meet in style in the flexible meeting rooms, ideal for corporate events and social gatherings. All while traveling with confidence knowing that Hilton’s CleanStay program delivers an even cleaner stay. Experience downtown Los Angeles at Hilton Checkers!

JAPONESQUE Born in Japan over 30 years ago, our products were inspired by the Japanese tradition of exceptional craftsmanship. Today, JAPONESQUE remains committed to this philosophy through our unparalleled research, development, and design process. Our discerning and uncompromising standards and our innovative approach to beauty tools ensure every product features quality craftsmanship, balanced design, and precision performance.

@japonesque

https://japonesque.com/

The Makeup Light The Makeup Light is the only full-color spectrum LED panel trusted by professional artists to provide proper illumination every time. In 2013, makeup artist Vivian Baker needed a lighting upgrade. It needed to fit in the small spaces of her trailer, be bright, but not blinding, and have the full color spectrum and color temperature. Her husband, Michael Astalos, used his knowledge as a commercial photographer and electrical draftsman for lighting to create the first TML. The symbiotic relationship between Vivian and Michael has created the best lighting for artists because it has come out of a working need.

@themakeuplight

https://themakeuplight.com/

Rockstar Energy Drink, founded in 2001, produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers who are focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit

@rockstarenergy

www.rockstarenergy.com

Runway Rogue Inspired by her experiences on the Runways of Paris, New York and Milan alongside Kate, Christy, Linda and Naomi and from the covers of Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Allure, 90s Supermodel Patricia Hartmann created Runway Rogue Beauty. Patricia’s unique perspective on the transforming artistry of makeup, the performance required for all day magazine cover shoots and split-second fashion changes was forged working with the world’s most iconic makeup artists, and evolved as a mother and beauty entrepreneur focused on real life wearable cosmetics with skin care benefits. The result is high performance CleanLuxeBeauty products that are Runway Worthy-Made for Real Life…!

@runway.rogue

www.runwayroguebeauty.com

Shibue is powering fashion down runways in New York, Miami, Paris, and of course Los Angeles. From invisible panties to Shibue Skin cover ups, you may not see us but we are there making a difference. We are the reason your look is perfect. Don’t think of us as starting a trend, we invented coverage, comfort, and modesty – now all you have to do is wear it.

@shibue_official

https://www.thestyliststore.com/

Six Summit Gallery is a diverse fine art gallery celebrating their 11th year in business and 5th year curating Art Hearts Fashion. SSG has curated major installations in Hudson Yards NYC, Saks Fifth Avenue, SBE Hotels, and coming in Fall 2021 Port Authority Bus Terminal in Times Square NYC.

