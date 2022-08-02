Look Good, Feel Great: Top Health And Beauty Hacks

Taking good care of yourself can help you to look and feel great. If you’re on a mission to supercharge well-being and boost your confidence, this guide contains some top health and beauty hacks.

Sleep and rest

Did you know that around a third of US adults don’t get enough sleep? Most of us are familiar with the unshakeable feeling of tiredness and lethargy that looms large after a sleepless night. Sleep troubles zap energy and they can also affect your mood and the way you look. Most of us are prone to dark circles and bags if we don’t get enough rest and our eyes can feel sluggish and glazed, rather than bright and twinkly. In the short term, a lack of sleep causes minor issues, but in the long term, problems can spiral. You may be more susceptible to infections and illnesses, your moods may fluctuate and you will have a higher risk of stress, anxiety and depression.

If you’re one of the millions of people who don’t get the required 6-8 hours of sleep per night, it’s wise to try to identify possible causes and take action. Try to get into a routine that prepares your body and mind for sleep. Unwind, relax and avoid anything that stimulates you or stresses you out. Leave work at the office, put your phone down once you get into your bedroom and avoid caffeine in the evenings. Take some time to wind down and set yourself a daily bedtime.

This will enable your body clock to adjust. Ensure that your bedroom is a serene, soothing space. Regular exercise is also beneficial for sleep.

If sleep troubles persist or get worse, seek advice from your doctor. There are solutions and treatments available.

Managing stress and anxiety

Stress levels are rising, and studies suggest that 1 in 5 Americans have symptoms of mental illness, including anxiety. Many of us think about our bodies when we talk about health, but mental well-being is equally important. Taking care of your mind is beneficial for your overall health and it can also increase confidence and self-esteem. Try to be proactive in preventing stress and anxiety. Just as you can take steps to lower the risk of physical health problems, you can also nourish your mind. Self-care solutions include exercising, taking up hobbies, maintaining positive relationships, spending time outside, taking time to relax and managing your workload.

If you are prone to bouts of stress or anxiety, there are several therapies and self-help methods you can try. Examples include exercise, creative activities, breathing exercises, massage therapy, talking to people, aromatherapy and using products that contain cannabinoids, such as Delta 10 vape carts. It’s important to note that people react and respond differently to treatments, products and therapies. What works for one person may not be effective for another. It’s often beneficial to try different activities or remedies and see how they make you feel. Practical measures, such as speaking to your boss if you’re stressed at work and seeking professional advice if you have money worries, can also help.

Exercise

Health experts recommend 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Regular exercise is proven to lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia and some types of cancer, but it also offers incredible mental health benefits. When you work out, your body releases endorphins, known as happy hormones. The levels of chemicals in your brain, including serotonin and dopamine, increase. This creates a natural high. Playing sports and embracing an active lifestyle can also enhance skin health, strengthen your bones, improve flexibility and suppleness and help you to lose or gain weight or maintain a healthy body weight.

If you’re reading this and panicking that you don’t ever exercise or worrying about finding time to get your body moving, it’s essential to understand that you don’t have to become a gym bunny overnight. There are myriad activities you can try and you don’t need to exercise for hours to enjoy the rewards. If you don’t want to jog for miles or join the gym, why not sign up for beginner spin, HIIT, dance or yoga classes, go swimming regularly, or become a member of a sports team or club? If you’re short on time during the week, spend your evenings and weekends hiking, kayaking, climbing or cycling, or do a quick, high-intensity workout at home after work. Make exercise fun by varying activities and getting friends and family involved.

Skin health

The skin is the largest organ in the body. It plays a vital role in protecting the internal organs from external hazards. Many of us are conscious of the appearance of our skin. We long for dewy, radiant, youthful, soft skin. The skin is often the first part of the body to show signs of stress, fatigue, poor nutrition and aging. This is why it’s so crucial to nourish the skin. Make sure you have a daily regime that is tailored to your skin type and your individual requirements. Stay hydrated. Protect your skin from the sun and avoid smoking. Take a few minutes at the end of the day to remove makeup, cleanse and moisturize, exfoliate once a week and treat yourself to a facial or a home spa day once in a while.

Diet

Your diet is important for a host of reasons. We tend to obsess about what we eat in terms of how it impacts our body weight, but the most pressing matter should always be nutrition when planning a menu. Your diet should provide your body with all the nutrients and goodness it requires to function efficiently. There’s nothing wrong with keeping an eye on your calorie intake, especially if you’re trying to lose weight, but prioritize healthy eating. Opt for whole grain foods, monitor your intake of sugar, saturated fats and salt and choose foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Eating a balanced, nutritious diet will boost your health and it will also enhance your looks. Examples of foods that are particularly beneficial for glossy hair and glowing skin include nuts, oily fish, eggs, leafy green vegetables, avocados, peppers and sweet potatoes.

We all want to look and feel our best, but it’s not always easy to make health and well-being a priority. These simple hacks will help you to nourish your body and mind and make you feel incredible.

