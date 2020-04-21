London Fashion Week is re-branding as a single, “gender-neutral” showcase

The British Fashion Council has announced it will merge London Fashion Week‘s womenswear and menswear showcases into a gender-neutral digital platform, taking place beginning June 12.

Caroline Rush, the CEO of the BFC said: “It is essential to look at the future and the opportunity to change, collaborate and innovate. Many of our businesses have always embraced London Fashion Week as a platform for not just fashion but for its influence on society, identity and culture. The current pandemic is leading us all to reflect more poignantly on the society we live in and how we want to live our lives and build businesses when we get through this.”

“The other side of this crisis, we hope will be about sustainability, creativity and product that you value, respect, cherish. By creating a cultural fashion week platform, we are adapting digital innovation to best fit our needs today and something to build on as a global showcase for the future.”

“Designers will be able to share their stories and, for those that have them, their collections, with a wider global community; we hope that as well as personal perspectives on this difficult time, there will be inspiration in bucketloads. It is what British fashion is known for.”

