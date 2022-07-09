Li-Ning X Wade – Wade 10th Anniversary

Survival of the Fittest

The Origin of Species Evolution is never about following in the footsteps of others, but about transcending oneself and becoming a better being. Always stay competitive and pushing boundaries, that is build in our DNA.

MAKE YOUR OWN WAY

Faithful to the evolutionary gene that the Wade brand has always adhered to over the past 10 years, the designer is inspired by the laws of nature’s operation and incorporates various elements related to evolution such as planetary orbits, biological evolution, geological changes and civilization inheritance into the design.

Through the ultimate evolution of design, materials, and craftsmanship, WOW10 has became the strongest performance combat weapon in 10 years.The US9.5 size is only 372 grams, which is not only the lightest in the history of Wade’s Way series, but also one of the lightest basketball signature shoes among the industry.



Li-Ning X Wade

“The laws of nature definitely inspired WOW10, and just like Dwyane Wade’s 10 rules to success, “constant evolution” is the core motivation.

Each generation of WOW has been breaking the perception for what sneakers should be like. Having experienced the boldness of WOW8 and the extreme of WOW9, we have accumulated a lot of experience in continuous innovation, and all these unique experiences are reflected on WOW10.

it’s all about how to make a pair of basketball shoes that offer the ultimate performance experience”

—— JOE CHOO

DESIGNER, WAY OF WADE

Top signature shoes with the BOOM technology the lightest WOW series sneakers in history

Since Wade retired, Russell and other young players have represented Wade’s series on NBA court. Adapting to today’s faster-paced era of small balls, their steps need to be more flexible.

The WOW series are committed to providing athletes with a comfortable foot feel and the most reliable midsole support, helping them move flexibly and smoothly on the court through technological upgrades:

Equipped with full-palm Li-Ning Boom Technology, boosts up fast-start and reduces the shoe weight.

The weight of a size 9.5 shoe is only about 372 grams, which is the lightest in WOW history. In addition to providing top-notch technology, it is committed to optimizing the structure of shoes for players and consumers, hence further improve sports performance.

