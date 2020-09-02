International Digital Fashion Week Officially Launches the World’s Largest Fashion Week with over 100 Fashion Designers from all over the world!

On September 5th, 2020 International Digital Fashion Week will premiere on FNL Network at 12 Noon EST, broadcasting over 100 designers video runways, fashion films, and presentations from fashion designers from all around the world. Esteemed designers will be showcasing their collections on the IDFW platform from all over the world creating a revolutionary movement that is taking Fashion Week to a whole new level.

As Fashion Weeks begin to approach, shows across the globe are being canceled due to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak. The fashion industry is in disarray while designers and creators have been begging for help in order to keep the industry alive in the midst of this pandemic and FNL Network has created the solution.

IDFW can be watched for FREE only on the FNL Network TV channel or the FNL Network app worldwide via Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, and all iOS devices by clicking this link https://linktr.ee/fnlnetwork anyone can view IDFW from the comfort of their couch or your daily commute and will be for FREE to all users. This non-traditional broadcasted format has created a unique opportunity for the audience to experience Fashion Week in a safe way with no invitation. IDFW is transforming Fashion Weeks around the world. This digital platform has given an opportunity to designers from around the world to showcase their new season’s collections to a bigger audience than ever before.

Participating designers include:

Agua Bendita, Alberta Ferretti, Aliya Sagdi, Amato Couture, Anemone, ANYE BY, ASPARA, Atelier Raushan, Bimpe Bata Footwear, Brand Dongak, Bride Kollection, Carlous Palmer Designs, Chantique Brunei, ChapanSar, Children of the Discordance, Christian Siriano, Dana Ashim, Dave Ocampo, David Catalan, Dellenkilten of Helsingland, Dr. Zwack, Dsquared2, Dina Sayfi, EdRealxtitchez, ELEVENTY, Elisabetta Franchi, Emily Ann Designs, Ermanno Scervino, Ermenegildo Zegna, ESH, Etienne Jeanson, Genny, Georgina Herrera, Gulnara Kassym, Gulnara Khalilova, Hayden,Han Kjøbenhavn, Human Wear, Iceberg, Iconic License, Ideal, Interim Clothing, Irina Gorbman, Jolipoli, Julien Fournié Haute Couture, KADR, Kidill, LA MÉTAMORPHOSE, LaQuan Smith, Lenny Agustin, Leonard, Les Hommes, Liang Zhuang, Luli Fama, Maaji, Marc Cain, Marina Micanovic, Max Mara, MEN folder, Minthuryein Mode et Design, Molto Caldo, Mona al Mansouri, Mongol Costume, MORFIUM by Jelena Malešević, Naggah, Natacha Van Collection, Neera Alatas, NIZIE, Nutsclub, Ocantos, One Day We Forayed, OTEYZA, Pat Santos, Pitnapat, PLAN C, Qi Zhou, ROMANOVA RUSLANA, SAJAS, Sakhaboho, Salvatore Ferragamo, Samo, San Andres, Sanja Veličković, SANKUANZ, Sanna Haute Eco Couture, Selma Moreno Design, Serdar, Silvia Tcherassi, Simona Marziali, Smalto, Sport Max, TAAKK, Taragalte, Thalassa Beachwear, The Blonds, The Insane Studio, The Parrot, Walter Van Beirendonck, Wan Bynun, Urban, Weiling Chang, XUAN, Zeken Moda, Valentin Yudashkin, Zang Toi, ZIN

##

Learn More

Watch Here

With love,

FWO