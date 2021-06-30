HELLESSY Resort 22

Represented by In + Addition Communications

Sylvie Millstein refines her signature laid-back glamour with a 34 look collection full of HELLESSY signatures to modernise on and off-duty dressing.

HELLESSY has always been deeply personal, but this season ‘’Where does the HELLESSY woman go and what does she want to wear now?’’ Was the question asked as Millstein wondered if her sophisticated muse was ready to slip back into gowns just yet. With this in mind, Resort 2022 is the perfect capsule collection: an integrated wardrobe of separates that each have multiple styling variations built into a single piece.

Sylvie Millstein

2022’s fabrications truly make high glamour feel effortless. An extension of HELLESSY evening denim launches, becoming the foundations of a day-to-night uniform. This season’s styles are cropped to frame the ankle whilst emblazoned with hyper-flattering grosgrain ribbon tuxedo stripes that sweep the floor for dramatic effect. Others are complete with a sophisticated asymmetric pom pom detailing with a Pollock inspired splatter print. The standout blue jean comes in the form of the ‘Broomfield’ pant, featuring an embroidered horse reminiscent of an archival motif from the iconic Maison Hurel in Paris who developed the embroidered horse crepe fabric in the collection. Further denim jacket styles are introduced such as an oversized mens shirt with an 80’s feel completed by faux pearl buttons.

This season’s denim was designed to be dressed up. Teamed with the ‘Cara’ Bustier in a valentine red silk satin duchess, a sultry femininity counter balances the boyish charm of a boyfriend cut pant that makes the look equally as beguiling with a stiletto or a slide. Knits for Resort 2022 receive the same treatment, fine plisse weaves are introduced for the first time as flared pants in scarlet, limelight and frost blue. Twinned with either the ‘Warwick’, a voluminous winged cropped sweater or the ‘Neville’, an off-shoulder gathered top with contrasting white ruched detailing. HELLESSY’s much coveted love affair with co-ordinated sets continues in lighter fabrics than ever before. A mood of emergence runs throughout the collection which offers comfort with a dramatic flare.

Millstein’s own off-duty favourites, the track pant do not escape a glam up coming in a dove grey or navy alpaca blend sequin knit. The perfect hybrid of day and night the ‘Thomas’ Pants are tapered at the bottom and have a drawstring waist that pairs seamlessly with the elegant ‘Bilton’ sweater: a caped one-piece disguised as a twinset. The ‘Thomas’ also harmoniously marries the ‘Cloud’ blouse, a striking silhouette with a plunging v-neck that shows off HELLESSY’s most favoured sultry spot – the collar bone.

Silk blouses have long been at the core of HELLESSY collections. The 2020 update includes the ‘Jazmin’, a nipped in at the waist, twisted piece of crepe silk that wraps the body before falling over the shoulders into a trademark HELLESSY winged sleeve that splits from the elbow to the wrist. The ‘Jazmin’ is complete with a detachable Chantilly lace insert at the bust giving the illusion of an added sheer layer of lingerie. Available in ecru or a pale grey plaid silk twill thats equally as chic teamed with denim for the weekends or a statement pant to make an entrance, HELLESSY Resort 2022 shirting is timelessly understated.

Coming in a platinum metallic stretch vegan leather, the ‘Austin’ pant has presence. A buy-now, treasure forever trouser that can be worn solo or partnered with its detachable waist tie skirt gives a multitude of styling options. Other vegan leather options include the ‘Bastien’ pant which features a fringed pocket detail. Worn with another of HELLESSY’s statement separates the ‘Lois’ shirt, this tonal platinum look gives a nod to the 90’s. Tailored to appear like a silk scarf wrapped under the bust, the ‘Lois’ shirts silhouette defining feature is built into the garments structure as Millstein does the styling work so her muse doesn’t have to.

Multiple purpose garments feature heavily this season, seen best in the ‘Oxford’ bustier that appears like a jumpsuit when teamed with the ‘Atkins’ cargo pant in grey plaid satin gabardine but also effortlessly can transition to a skirt, making it the hardest working item in a woman’s wardrobe.

This season’s prints are wardrobe staples – a beige/black houndstooth seen on a collarless, double breasted blazer complete with a silk pocket square thats oozes masculinity, whilst the first of its dual layers cuts in at the waist to accentuate the female form. There is an Oxford stripe, interpreted three ways and a black base polka dot that features flashes of aqua, tangerine and limelight, shades Millstein feels reflect escapism and evoke a vacation feel. The hero print story of the collection is a Bordeaux/Blush Cheval embroidered satin from the golden age of Hurel embroidery. An archive motif that features from outerwear silhouettes and oversize knits through to the exquisitely crafted ‘Alban’ top, a sculpted silhouette with a solo front lapel teamed balloon sleeves that elegantly drape from the forearms is a scene stealer.

The new HELLESSY mood is straight-foward, trend-less pieces that can be mix-and-matched with items from seasons past. Millstein designed solely with her muse in mind to built a collection of future classics that exude a seductively quiet confidence. Each piece has an intense savoir-faire signature that makes it a timeless to-go for decades to come whilst remaining effortlessly modern to show that statement style never dies.

@hellessy

hellessy.com

