FWO Continues our Commitment to Growing the Digital Fashion Space

In this challenging time, FWO is doing what we’ve been doing for the past 9 years: working tirelessly to support designers and help fashion fans discover front-of-house of behind-the-scenes content.

As one of the first adopters of live streaming content, we have been building sections for virtual reality fashion shows, hosting videos from the major fashion capitals from New York to Paris, even as we recognize the importance of continued on-the-ground shows and experiences once the virus is contained.

As we all deal with the uncertainties of COVID-19, FWO is continuing our commitment to supporting designers during this difficult time by hosting live streams, digital lookbooks, video presentations and recaps, beginning with this Bridal Fashion Week.

You can submit your events, lookbooks, or anything else here.

##

Free Event Submission Form

With love,

FWO