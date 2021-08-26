Asia’s fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE returns next month

Designers and brands take innovative approach amid pandemic Annual event opens to public visitors for the first time

Asia’s premier fashion event, CENTRESTAGE, returns in September for its sixth edition, running in a physical format from 10 to 12 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the show features more than 200 brands from over 20 countries and regions and close to 30 fashion events, offering an ideal platform through which brands and designers can showcase their creativity in the fashion arena and demonstrate their resilience in overcoming the recent challenges. For the first time, the show will open to public visitors for the entire duration of the event.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: “Last year’s CENTRESTAGE was held virtually, but I am delighted that the event has been able to overcome limitations resulting from the pandemic and return in the physical format in 2021, helping to showcase more fashion brands and budding designers from Asia and across the globe. The show provides a comprehensive promotional platform through which fashion talents can present their latest collections and connect with global buyers and fashionistas. This year’s CENTRESTAGE is particularly meaningful as designers have gone through so many challenges as a result of the pandemic. They are facing up to the new environment with fresh ideas and a spark of innovation in their creations.”

Overcoming pandemic challenges, fostering industry interaction

CENTRESTAGE 2021 will have “Chapter Infinity” as its central theme, encouraging those in the fashion industry to take creative approaches and reignite their inspiration in the pandemic era, exploring the countless opportunities that lie ahead. The event will feature three thematic zones: ALLURE – representing craftsmanship, refinement and elegance; ICONIC – displaying avant-garde designs; and METRO – showcasing contemporary, minimalistic expressions of urban life. This year’s event will feature over 200 fashion brands, including more than 120 brands from Hong Kong. Although travel restrictions remain in effect between Hong Kong and the rest of the world, some brands and industry organisations outside Hong Kong will send local representatives to participate in the event, including the Taiwan Textile Federation, Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Italian fashion promotion organisation Ente Moda Italia (EMI) and new joiner Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Amalty from Kazakhstan.

In addition, overseas buyers that have been invited to conduct video business meetings with exhibitors include 3NY from the United States, Germany’s Encode Fashion, Thailand’s Bluepin and Vietnam’s Runway. Local fashion buyers such as Club 21, D-mop, Harvey Nichols, I.T, Lane Crawford and online fashion store Farfetch have also been invited.

CENTRESTAGE ELITES show boosted by XR, artiste Hins Cheung gives support

The spotlight opening gala show on 10 September, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will see the global launch of the latest 2022 Spring/Summer collections from local designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun’s renowned brand The World Is Your Oyster, as well as acclaimed Korean designer Lee Mooyeol’s brand, YOUSER. Lee Mooyeol won’t be able to come to Hong Kong himself, but he is actively involved in the show’s production. Celebrity singer and fashionista Hins Cheung will attend the event, which will use extended reality (XR) for added impact, and give his support to the designers. The show will be livestreamed through the CENTRESTAGE website and social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, employing augmented reality (AR) effects to enhance the online viewing experience.

Wide array of fashion shows presented by local design talents

The HKTDC has organised a series of activities around the world. With profound experience gained through international fashion weeks, a number of local designers will present their latest collections at Hong Kong Emerging Talents Show on 10 September and Fashion Go Places on 11 September.

Another highlight of this year’s CENTRESTAGE will be the final of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest 2021 (YDC) held on 12 September. The VIP judges will be Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, founders of menswear label BOTTER. The 10 shortlisted candidates will compete for four honours, including overall champion, the Excellence Award, Best Visual Presentation Award and My Favourite Collection Award. Members of the public can vote for their favourite collection online and stand the chance to win one of seven HK$2,000 Lee Gardens Area e-gift certificates sponsored by Hysan Development.

Local online fashion hub FASHIONALLY.com will feature its FASHIONALLY Collection #17 fashion show on 10 September, presenting rising local fashion designers and labels. Other Hong Kong brands will combine a fashion short film with an onsite performance at FASHIONALLY Presentations on 10 September and 11 September, providing a creative showcase for their 2022 Spring/Summer collections.

Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2021, an international forum focused on sustainable development in the fashion industry, will take place on 9 and 10 September with the theme “Design for the Future”. Redress, a local non-governmental organisation promoting sustainable fashion, will present the Grand Final of the Redress Design Award 2021, the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition, on 11 September. Local fashion brands Sparkle by Karen Chan and The Sparkle Collection will launch their new collections at CENTRESTAGE. Well-known key opinion leader Lilian Kan will also showcase her designs at the fair for the first time. Other events include the Hong Kong Kids Fashion Show and “LEGO x Hong Kong Designers Parade” on 12 September, while the “Watch x Fashion” Lucky Draw Session will take place on the weekend of 11-12 September.

CENTRESTAGE in Town citywide events

CENTRESTAGE in Town features a series of fashion events beyond the CENTRESTAGE fairground, collaborating with some 100 Hong Kong boutiques, shopping malls and cultural landmarks to generate a fashion buzz across the city.

Highlighted events include:

Date (Year 2021) Event Venue From today to 5 Jan 2022 Exhibition – “NOT a fashion store!” Hong Kong Museum of Art From today to 31 Dec PMQ Creative Workshop Series PMQ From today to 5 Sept Fashion Walk HK Designers Concept Pop-up Store (inside Philip Gold Curation) Fashion Walk, Kingston Street, Causeway Bay 20 Aug to 12 Sept JCCAC X PMQ Collaborative Exhibition: But Wing-ki PMQ 27 Aug to 6 Sept CENTRESTAGE Fashion Showcase Harbour City Gateway Arcade 1-9 Sept CENTRESTAGE Digital Gallery D2 Place TWO 1-9 Sept CENTRESTAGE Pop-up Shop (Whitelisted by Novelty Lan & Fashion Farm Foundation) D2 Place ONE 4-5 Sept, 11-12 Sept, 18-19 Sept, 25-16 Sept D2 Place Weekend Market D2 Place ONE 4-6 Sept JCCAC Handicraft Fair Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre (JCCAC) 20 Sept to 3 Oct JCCAC X PMQ Collaborative Exhibition: Chan Ting PMQ

