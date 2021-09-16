70% See Seasonless Fashion as Key Promotional Strategy

Asia’s premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region*, drew to a successful close yesterday.

The three-day extravaganza (10 to 12 September) brought together more than 200 fashion brands from 24 countries and regions, with 30 fashion events taking place. It attracted over 2,550 trade buyers and more than 17,200 public visitors to participate and source fashion items. Over the three days of the event, close to 700 video business meetings were arranged to match global fashion buyers with exhibitors online.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: “CENTRESTAGE, the premier annual event in the Asian fashion industry, is the first and largest fashion event staged in Hong Kong since the pandemic began. The fair helped industry participants exchange the latest fashion information and develop their businesses. I am pleased to see talented designers launching their latest fashion collections and apparel, showing an endless stream of creativity and vitality. The show was fully open to public visitors for the first time, attracting fashionistas and members of the public who follow fashion trends. The atmosphere in the fairground was positive and it was a special experience for everyone.”

53% say fashion sales will increase in 2022 – significantly higher than 2019 survey

The HKTDC conducted a survey during the show to gauge future product trends and the outlook for the fashion industry, interviewing more than 290 exhibitors and buyers. On sales prospects and the market outlook for 2022, 53% of respondents believed that overall sales would increase in the coming year – a significant increase on the 31% who expressed the same sentiment at the 2019 CENTRESTAGE – while 33% expected things to remain steady. Fifty-four per cent expected production or sourcing costs to increase while 40% expected they would remain unchanged. When asked how the pandemic has impacted the fashion business, respondents stated that a drop in sales/revenue (64%), rising sourcing and production costs (27%) and a decrease in the number of physical shops (26%) were the main consequences.

On fashion trends, 45% of those surveyed expected casual wear and city wear to be the most popular in 2022, followed by fashion accessories (24%) and sportswear (14%). Regarding their promotional strategies in the coming year, 70% either agreed or completely agreed that “seasonless” collections would be the most prevalent trend in the fashion industry next year, while 62% expected the “see now, buy now” model would also be popular.

The sixth CENTRESTAGE ran with “Chapter Infinity” as its central theme, encouraging those in the fashion industry to take creative approaches and reignite their design inspiration in the pandemic era, exploring the countless opportunities that lie ahead. ITOCHU Textile Prominent, the Hong Kong subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate ITOCHU, joined CENTRESTAGE for the first time. Celia Lo, Manager of ITOCHU Textile Prominent, said she identified two local designer brands for developing the company’s women’s casual wear business and will place orders averaging 1,000 pieces for each style.

CHEMRO, which operates fashion shops in Korea, also sourced at CENTRESTAGE. Danny Chau, Director of CHEMRO, said most of their customers are young people looking for new fashion styles. He said he found four new designer brands from Italy, Hong Kong and Mainland China, and expected that his company would place trial orders involving 1,000 pieces of each men’s, women’s and children’s style per colour.

Local designers shine, enhancing visibility of young fashion brands

More than 20 fashion shows were held during the exhibition. The spotlight opening gala show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, featured the global launch of the 2022 spring/summer collections from local designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun’s renowned brand The World Is Your Oyster, as well as acclaimed Korean designer Lee Mooyeol’s brand, YOUSER. Extended reality (XR) was used to boost the stage show, which attracted many industry professionals, celebrities and fashionistas. Augmented reality (AR) effects were employed to enhance the online viewing experience – click here to enjoy the show.

Another exciting catwalk show, Fashion Go Places, celebrated the international footprint of Hong Kong designers at international fashion weeks. METHODOLOGY Creative Director Glori Tsui said it was already the sixth year participating in CENTRESTAGE. The company showcased its latest casual collection for women, along with bags and jewellery, attracting a lot of attention and achieving positive results. Another brand, THAT’S CHONG, which specialises in wedding and bridal accessories, participated in CENTRESTAGE for the first time. Its director Boo Chong said a local exporter approached them to explore cooperation and introduce the company’s products to the overseas market. She also connected with a supplier selling Japanese ribbons and trimmings that could be used in their latest range of bridal accessories.

Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2021, an international forum focused on sustainable development in the fashion industry, ran during CENTRESTAGE under the theme “Design for the Future”, attracting many industry participants. Create Hong Kong of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government* is the Lead Sponsor of the Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2021.

Redress presented the Grand Final of the Redress Design Award 2021, the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition, to discover new eco-friendly fashion stars. Create Hong Kong of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government* is the Lead Sponsor of the Redress Design Award 2021.

“Hong Kong Kids Fashion Show” (left) which featured a collection of internationally renowned brands, and the “LEGO x Hong Kong Designers Parade” (right) were well received by audiences

CENTRESTAGE in Town featured a series of fashion events beyond the CENTRESTAGE fairground, collaborating with Hong Kong boutiques, shopping malls and cultural landmarks to generate a fashion buzz across the city

