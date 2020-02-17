Asia Fashion Collection (AFC) Made Its 7th Annual NYFW Runway Show

The purpose of the Asia Fashion Collection is to discover and nurture young designers who are from Asia. Organized by Vantan Inc. and PARCO. Co. Ltd., AFC FW20 debuted February 10th 2020 at NYFW showing both menswear and womenswear.

Seven brands revealed their collections during the runway show. All of the brands and designers are from Asian countries.



1) KTOKA by Shiki Cara Kataoka – Japan @ktoka_garments



2) VEGAN TIGER by Yang Yoona – South Korea @vegan_tiger



3) ito by Kurumi Ito, Taisho Takenaka – Japan @iiitttooo



4) zizi shi by Chaohua Shi – Parsons (born in China)



5) chalisa by Chalisa Anekvorakul – Thailand @ccchalisa



6) SEANNUNG by Liao Sean Nung – Taiwan @seannung_official



7) aNANA tih sayim by Nana Miyashita – Japan @@nanatihsayim

Over 360 guests arrived consisting of press and buyers from all over the world attended the show and applauded each up in coming designers from Asia.

Notable attendees include:

Business of Fashion, WWD español, WWD Japan, Harper’s Bazaar Italy, Glamour, Grazia, VICE, Dazed, Instyle Thailand, Salvatore Ferragamo, Estee Lauder, Covergirl, Briogeo, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks fifth avenue, Moda OPERANDI, Macy’s, MTV, Fashion TV France, Fashion TV Latin America, Fox News, Huffington Post, Kamiah Adams (Spouse of NBA player Bradley Beal), Erin Gibbs (Fox News), Amir Arison (Actor, Director), Cognac Wellerlane, Chris Lavish (Fashion Week Online.com), Jason C. Peters, Ka Wa Key, Official Rebrand, Kanako Takase, Amin & Amir Butler’s (@butlertwin_)

PR/Beauty Acquisition & Creative: New York Tokyo

Show Production: Kuroko Inc.

Casting: Eric Cano

Hair: Kien Hoang for Oribe

Makeup: Chika Chan @Make-up Pro.

Bag: Parisa Wang

Photography: Hunter Arthur

Dressers: Parsons & Vantan

About Asia Fashion Collection (AFC)

An incubation project produced and supported by Vantan Inc. and PARCO, in cooperation with other Asia-based partners. AFC is passionate about widening the reach of the fashion industry by fostering the growth of the continent’s most promising up-and-coming designers.

AFC’s Judge includes: Kaname Murakami (Editor in Chief, WWD Japan), Masaya Kubota (Director of First Business Affairs Department, BEAMS), Daiki Nakane (TOKYO BASE STUDIOUS Brand Director/ Buyer), Chihiro Sekine (Women’s Merchandiser, Isetan Mitsukoshi), and Fumiya Yoshinouchi (Editorial Board/Director, fashionsnap.com)

About Vantan Inc.

The history of Vantan began over 53 years ago in a small garage in Ebisu, Tokyo. Led by a team of visionary professionals, Vantan now provides a wide range of programs in the Creative Arts. These include fashion, hairstyling, makeup artistry, cosmetology, graphic design, film, photography, game design, animation, manga, sound design and culinary arts. With over 195,000 graduates to date, Vantan’s unique approach to hands-on, business-oriented education has solidified it as a vanguard institution.

Notable alumni includes: Kunihiko Morinaga (Designer/Owner, 2019 LVMH finalist ANREALAGE), Kanako Takase (Makeup Artist), Daiki Suzuki (Owner/Designer, Engineered Garments)

About PARCO CO.,LTD.

Since the establishment of Ikebukuro PARCO in 1969, they have actively sought to showcase culture in all forms. Though they deal primarily in fashion, they are also involved in music, visual art, drama, and have brought a splash of color to consumer culture, as a whole. These initiatives have established PARCO as a creative space, allowing them to attract a great number of people with enormous talent. Together they are enlarging a circle of creativity that’s paving the way for the next cultural movement.

