A Look at 6 of the Best Hairstyles for Men During Summer 2021

Guess what time it is? It is almost summertime once again. And while last year was quite a bummer due to COVID-19 restrictions, 2021 might be much better. Well, you know what that means…? You need to get a befitting haircut to go with the season.

Now, choosing one haircut out of many can be a stressful endeavor. I mean, your new style has to be trendy, comfy, balanced, and stylish. Right? But. Don’t fret. Here are the top 6 fashionable summer hairstyles for men in 2021:

1. French Crop

First, you can go for the popular, stylish, and elegant – but practical – French Crop haircut.

This hairstyle features short hair on the sides and back – often faded – and relatively longer hair on top of the head. Moreover, the top is styled forward and cropped across the forehead.

And the best part about a French Crop haircut is that you can pair it with numerous other styles to fit your personality – like a glove.

2. Textured High Fade

Next, we have the textured high fade. This hairstyle features a high fade on the sides and back of the head with relatively longer hair on top.

Now, the top hair can be styled in a variety of ways. However, if you’d like a contemporary and urban look, then ask your barber to add some texture.

This will give your hair some traction and take your grooming to the next level.

3. Man Bun

Now, most popular men’s hairstyles out there are inspired by classic, vintage looks. However, if you have long hair and don’t want to cut even an inch of it, consider getting a Man Bun.

Simply put, this style involves gathering hair into a bun. It should be a more rounded knot that rests on the crown of the head. And with that, you have a stylish and relaxed hairstyle for the summer.

4. Crew Cut

The Crew Cut hairstyle was perhaps tailor-made for summertime. It features short hair on top of the head with tapered sides and back. This style is a great choice for men with round faces looking for a fashionable – yet practical – haircut to get them through the day.

Also, the Crew Cut doesn’t usually require styling but you can apply some pomade to keep the hair looking fresh and in place.

5. Surf Rat

So, do you want to look like you’ve spent the whole day on the beach surfing? Well, the Surf Rat hairstyle is your best option. The secret with this hairstyle is in the styling.

First, you’ll need damp, medium-length hair. Next, apply some salt spray to add texture and volume to it. To achieve the best results, let your hair air-dry.

Pro Tip:

You can make a homemade salt spray by mixing fine sea salt and water in a spray bottle.

6. Buzz Cut

Now, some might say that a Buzz Cut isn’t summer-worthy in terms of being fashionable. But, as far as comfort and convenience go, it’s the best haircut for this season. Why?

Well, for one, summer months are hot, thus, it’s much better to have shorter hair; i.e. this reduces the chances of sweating or getting uncomfortable with the heat.

Also, a Buzzcut requires zero maintenance and can be tailored to perfectly fit your head shape. That’s why it’s regarded as a simple – yet functional – summer hairstyle.

In summary, your choice of a summer haircut will determine a number of things; including how many heads you’ll turn, how comfortable you’ll be, and the activities you’ll be able to participate in. So, yes. It’s important to choose the best one for you. Once that’s done, you’ll be ready to get the party started.

