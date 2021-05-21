A Guide To Choosing Your Bridesmaids’ Dresses And Bouquets

Everyone has to look good on your wedding day! Not just you, the bride yourself, but also your ladies. They have to be comfortable with what they’re wearing so that they’re happy to be a part of your bridal entourage. Given this role that they play, it’s also a given that your girls are going to be on a lot of the photos with you. So, you’ve got to get the details right.

Depending on your theme and color scheme, there’s just so many dresses and bouquet designs that you can choose from. It can get overwhelming, particularly when you get overly excited. Fortunately, being that their dresses and bouquets have to go together, choosing them can also mean abiding by a uniform or similar guide for both.

Before finally saying ‘yes’ to the dresses and bouquet designs that you wish your girls to don, review these tips first:

1. Find Out What Flowers Are In Season On Your Wedding Day

This first tip applies to your bridesmaids’ bouquets. Before looking for designs and getting crazy with the millions of bridal bouquet inspirations you can find online, narrow them down immediately.

Find out what flowers are in season on your wedding day, so you’re sure that the design that you want is doable by your trusted wedding flower services. Plus, it’ll cost so much more if you have to import or ship flowers that aren’t in season because you already had a pre-determined bouquet choice in mind.

2. Don’t Go Too Crazy With The Colors

Even if you’re having a modern-themed wedding, this doesn’t mean that you can go all out with the colors of your bridesmaids’ dresses. These will only look distracting in photos. Plus, it’ll make your wedding look so busy. Instead of having the focus on you, the focus will now be on your entourage who have different colors, and all in bright tones.

If you want to opt for a bright color, you can always keep it more subdued. For instance, you’ve got a summer wedding. Instead of bright yellows for the dresses, you can go for a lighter, pastel, or canary one. You can reserve the bright summer or spring followers for the bouquet instead, like beautiful sunflowers and daisies for your girls.

3. Consider The Body Types

If your bridal party members have different body types, then it may be a wrong idea to have them wear exactly the same styles of dresses. There are many dresses now that come in sets for a bridal party, all in the exact same color, but with different designs. These designs are still coherent enough for your girls to look consistent, but different enough to consider each lady’s body type.

When you opt for dresses of different styles, you’re also making your bridal party more comfortable with what they’re wearing and happier to be a part of your entourage. Plus, everyone will look flattering in photos as well.

To make sure that your girls really feel confident, comfortable, and beautiful in their gowns, it’s a good idea to take them with you as you decide. That way, they can also try out different options and see for themselves what designs look great and what don’t.

4. Keep The Material Simple

You’ll want your girls to look as good as you do, but you wouldn’t want them to overshadow you. So, instead of having dresses that look overwhelmingly grand and complicated, tone it down quite a bit.

The key is for you to balance everything out so that their dresses complement the bridal wedding gown, without taking the spotlight. But, don’t make it underwhelming that you look great, but your girls look under-dressed next to you. Everything has to match yours, so you can have lovely photos with your ladies.

5. Keep In Mind Your Budget

Depending on where you’re buying your bridesmaids’ dresses from or having them made, there are some dress shops that offer them in sets. Typically, this will end up cheaper than if you’re going to have one made or bought one separately.

So, be mindful about your budget if you’re going to be the one to pay for your bridesmaids’ dresses and bouquets.

Conclusion

With this guide, are you now ready to start selecting from among your options? Your bridal party plays an important role on your wedding day, so, surely, you’d also want your girls to look as good as you do. While the options can be overwhelming from the different styles of the dresses to the different flowers you can use, there’s always a way to simplify things. The tips above can make that road towards saying ‘I do’ to your bridal party’s dress and bouquets a lot easier and stress-free.

