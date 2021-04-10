Markarian SS2022 Bridal Collection

The Markarian Spring / Summer 2022 Bridal Collection references the ornate detail and embellished opulence of late Renaissance portraiture cut in classic silhouettes of the 1950’s.

Each gown is nostalgic yet fresh, transporting you to a time where old-world elegance is infused with modern femininity. Ditsy jacquards, delicate bundles of silk organza floral appliques, pearl beaded laces, and exaggerated sashes bring layered textures to life for a playful take on classic romance.

“Feminine cuts take focus this season and are accessorized with dreamy headpieces made in a special collaboration with Gigi Burris Millinery,” says Alexandra O’Neill, founder and designer of Markarian. “We used fabrics and embellishments from our S/S2022 bridal gowns to effortlessly complement the beautiful accessories. Satin wrapped headbands, hand draped Swarovski pearl dotted silk bows and violettes, and wispy veils are all ethereal yet wearable.”

“Gigi Burris Millinery was founded to preserve the romantic craft of millinery, with timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship in every piece produced,” says Gigi Burris, founder of Gigi Burris Millinery. “Gigi Burris Millinery and Markarian are dedicated to responsible, local and handmade production in New York City. A natural partnership between two female founders, we both share an appreciation for exquisite technique and attention to detail.”

Markarian emphasizes versatility this season, with a diverse collection of gowns to suit today’s unique wedding celebrations. From minimal, refined silhouettes to beautifully embellished gowns, and a dreamy collaboration of accessories, Markarian has every type of bride covered for S/S2022. This season, Markarian evokes optimism, timelessness and aspiration with a standout collection of one-of-a-kind pieces that are sure to bring the modern bride’s dream to life. The new collection will be live for pre-order on 4/15 at www.markarian-nyc.com.

ABOUT MARKARIAN

Founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill, Markarian is a luxury womenswear label renowned for its evening and bridal wear designs. Named after a particularly radiant grouping of galaxies, Markarian combines Alexandra’s love of celestial romanticism with timeless design and modern grace. Each piece is whimsical and playful yet wearable and beautifully made. Romanic and ethereal styles are thoughtfully made-to-order and are a nod to the designer’s attention to detail, quality and commitment to sustainability. Designed and produced in New York City, Markarian has a strong belief in supporting the fine craftsmanship that the New York Garment Center has to offer.

Since its inception, Markarian has quickly become a celebrity favorite and featured internationally among top fashion publications. Using her unique perspective, Alexandra has created eye-catching occasion wear that is both modern and striking for red-carpet icons such as Kate Hudson, Beanie Feldstein, Constance Wu, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, Laura Dern, Priyanka Chopra, Lizzo, Thandie Newton, Andie MacDowell and many more. Recent brand projects include Markarian’s collaboration with Christie’s Interiors in 2019 and partnering with Swarovski for the Fall/Winter 2020 season.

On January 20, 2021, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom Markarian dress and coat to the inauguration of her husband, President Joe Biden. The outfit was designed, produced, and hand-finished in New York City’s Garment Center by Alexandra and her production team. Alexandra is incredibly humbled to have been a small part of a historic moment.

