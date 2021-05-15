9 Fashion Trends That Might Make a Comeback

Nostalgia is one of the most impactful feelings in the world. It can significantly alter our behaviors and influence our thoughts. One of the areas that are unquestionably tied with nostalgia is the fashion industry. There, we can find numerous examples of everlasting trends that make a comeback once every few years.

Although many fashion ideas are not as popular now as they were in the past, a few of them can be excellent fashion statements in the twenty-first century. They range from military-inspired clothing and baggy jeans to leather jackets and oversized sunglasses. If you would like to know the complete list, read on.

Military-inspired Clothing

This trend is as old as time itself. During the Second World War, many people were forced to wear military clothing and accessories. We are referring here to items such as field jackets, raincoats, and combat boots. All of them were originally intended for soldiers but were soon adopted by civilians.

Military apparel became very popular in the late 1940s and early 1950s and was even considered by many a national fashion trend. In the following years, its practicality made it almost obsolete. Nowadays, if you would like to see more military-related clothing, you can visit some of the stores dedicated to military apparel online.

Flared Jeans

Flared jeans were extremely popular in the 1960s, especially among girls. Women wore them with platform shoes or ankle boots. Moreover, to soften their original look, many women used to wear them with sweaters or blouses. However, a few decades later, they transformed into a kind of retro style. They have been frequently worn by rock stars, such as David Bowie and Robert Smith of The Cure.

Bell-Bottoms

Bell-bottoms are another timeless style that was introduced in the 1960s. They have been initially worn by men but were quickly adopted by women as well. Their popularity lasted until the mid-1970s when straight pants and jeans replaced them. Even though bell-bottoms have not been in fashion for decades now, their comeback is highly anticipated among many fashionistas.

Baggy Jeans

The 1990s brought us baggy jeans and tracksuits. Both of them have been enormously popular at that time. Nonetheless, the 1990s fashion trends have not been forgotten just yet. In fact, many of them are making a comeback right now. Baggy jeans are beginning to grow in popularity among teenagers. Even adults tend to fall in love with these retro looks once again.

Rings and Hoops

Rings and hoops were at the peak of their popularity during the 1990s. They were worn by both men and women alike. Although they were not in fashion for decades, they recently started to make a comeback. For example, Rihanna has been often seen wearing a pair of hoop earrings. Soon, they might become a popular addition to any outfit.

Leather Jackets

Leather jackets have been enormously popular during the 1960s and the 1970s. They were once worn by rock stars and people from the underground scene. However, they were soon adopted by mainstream society and have remained popular ever since. With their unique appeal, their popularity may grow even more in the future.

Velvet Clothing Items

Velvet clothing items are another example of a trend that has not been forgotten. Many people who lived in the 1960s or 1970s remember velvet skirts, suits, jackets, dresses, trousers, and coats. Even though they have not been recently worn, some fashion designers still use them to create extraordinary clothing pieces.

Oversized Sunglasses

Oversized sunglasses are one of the most well-known signs of the 1960s. They were frequently bought by young women trying to mimic the style of the wife of President John F. Kennedy — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Nowadays, oversized sunglasses are starting to make their way back into the spotlight. Thanks to fashionistas like Paris Hilton, they are now one of the most exciting fashion trends in the twenty-first century.

Wide-Brimmed Fedoras

Not so long ago, musicians like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears have kept fedoras in fashion. However, one of the oldest trends that may make a comeback is wide-brimmed fedoras. They were probably the most popular clothing item in the 1920s. In current times, they start to gain more followers with each passing year.

The Bottom Line

There you have it! These are some of the biggest fashion trends that might make a comeback in the next few years. They range from fashion ideas that were popular in the 1920s to more recent trends from the 1990s. Nevertheless, all of them can be perfectly adapted to suit the image of modern men and women.

Keep in mind that our list is not exhaustive, as fashion can sometimes be unpredictable. Regardless of current trends, always wear what you like, and you should have no problems creating the style that suits you best. Good luck!

