12 Days of Glamour for Your Holiday Season

Holiday shopping for your lover can be a tough task. Lucky for you, we have crafted the perfect 12-day shopping plan for you to sweep them off their feet! From candles to earrings to illustrations, this glamorous gift guide covers all the bases, so you definitely can’t go wrong here.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

One pair of Zelda Farzak Opera Gloves

You’re not going to want to go anywhere without these 100% lambskin leather Zelda Farzak Opera Gloves. Available in black and white, these luxurious gloves are acrylic lined, easy to pull up and the perfect accessory to add to any holiday outfit. Zelda Farzak is a New York based leather outerwear and accessories brand specializing in jackets, coats, gloves, shoes and more.

Link: https://www.zeldafarzak.com/shop/opera-glove-white

On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Two Thale Blanc Audrey Croc-Embossed Designer Evening Clutches

Perfect for the holidays, designer Deborah Sawaf created this evening bag as a tribute to Audrey Hepburn’s 90th birthday in 2019. Crafted with metallic bronze croc-embossed leather, this bag fits perfectly in your hand and features a fold-over signature Audrey scallop flap along with a chain for when you want to go hands-free.

Link: https://thaleblanc.com/collections/designer-evening-bags/products/audrey-croc-embossed-handbag-gold-designer-clutch-bag-evening

On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Three pairs of Remo Tulliani Foxy Sunglasses

Handcrafted in Italy, these stylish Remo Tulliani Foxy Sunglasses have shatter resistant lenses, are up to 95% UV and IR protective, hypoallergenic, lightweight and sturdy. They are available in four colors including bronze-tortoise, black, rose and sapphire and the arms and frames are made with Grilamid, a high-strength plastic.

Link: https://tulliani.com/products/foxy?variant=33075499532370

On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Four tubes of Negris Lebrum Ruby Chocolate Matte Lipstick

Wanting to turn heads at your holiday party? The Ruby Chocolate Matte Lipstick will do the work for you. This shade of bright red is the perfect color to brighten up your lips, make your face brighter and give yourself a boost of confidence with the season’s trendiest matte finish. Negris Lebrum is an African-American owned runway collection that is a regular at NYFW.

Link: https://www.negrislebrum.com/product-page/ruby-chocolate-ruby-matte-bundle

On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Five Emerging Heroes Merlot Croc Masks

Who said face masks had to ruin the outfit? This fashionable crocodile-printed mask from Emerging Heroes is a beautiful shade of merlot and will fit perfectly into your holiday palette. Available in many different colors and prints, these masks are carefully constructed with fast-drying SILVADUR fabric, have a double layered design for breathability and protection and have adjustable straps for a secure fit making it one size fits all.

Link: https://emergingheroes.com/collections/masks/products/merlot-croc-mask

On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Six sets of 3Wishes Diamonds Are Forever Babydoll Lingerie

Have a Merry Christmas indeed with this sensual lingerie set from 3Wishes.com, a sexy lingerie and Halloween costume company. This elegant two-piece babydoll set is constructed with lace and mesh and includes a rhinestone chain cup detail, satin ribbon bows, a hook and eye back, adjustable straps and a matching g-string panty. Or choose from one of their many sexy lingerie ensembles to celebrate the holidays.

Link: https://www.3wishes.com/Diamonds-Are-Forever-Babydoll

On the seventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Seven PARK Accessories Golden Jet Flasks

We never knew a flask could actually match our outfits! Luxury brand, PARK Accessories created a beautiful 4.5 oz flask trimmed with vachetta leather, wrapped in signature PARK plaid and built of lightweight stainless steel. These are the perfect gifts for friends who need their “spirits” lifted a little this holiday season.

Link: https://parkaccessories.com/products/golden-jet-flask

On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Eight Rory Worby Olive/Tobacco Leaves Kimonos

Rory Worby is the artist and creative force behind beautiful hand-painted silks inspired by nature which blur the lines between fashion and fine art. This gorgeous cover-up is the perfect gift for your person who loves to lounge around in style. The kimono is unlined, has a removable waist tie and is one size fits most.

Link: https://www.roryworby.com/lounge/fall-leaves-kimono

On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Nine bottles of Shaun Leon Softest Ever Body Oils

Winter is harsh on skin – this luxurious body oil from Shaun Leon, an artisanal beauty oil and bathing botanical company based out of Brooklyn is guaranteed to keep your skin soft, glowing and vibrant. This lightweight and easy-to-absorb body oil is composed of nutrient-dense sunflower seed, rice bran, almond and grapefruit oil. It comes in 6 rich scents: champagne rose, exotic citrus, english floral, lavender, lemongrass and jasmine.

Link: https://shaunleon.com/products/softest-ever-body-oil

On the tenth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Ten Rekindle Candle Mistletoe + Fraser Fir Candles

A sustainable candle and reed diffuser company based out of Georgia, Rekindle Candle just dropped their 2020 Holiday Collection and Mistletoe + Fraser Fir is their most popular winter scent. This is a clean scent with the sweet smell of fir needles and a fresh, green smell of mistletoe. Made sustainably in the US from soy wax and coconut oil, the entirety of their Holiday Collection can be found on RekindleCandle.co.

Link: https://rekindlecandle.co/collections/winter-collection/products/mistletoe-fraser-fir

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Eleven pairs of Luz Ortiz Smoky Drop Earrings

These Smoky Drop Earrings from Dominican-born jewelry designer, Luz Ortiz, are the perfect staple for all of your holiday ensembles. These elegant and timeless art deco inspired earrings are sterling silver with smoky quartz, measure 3-inches long and are handcrafted in New York City.

Link: https://www.luzortiznewyork.com/shop-all/smoky-drop-earrings

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Twelve Deanna First Chanel Illustration

Crafted by New York based artist Deanna First, the “C H A N E L” illustration is done with pencil, charcoal and paint. This illustration was inspired by model Kaia Gerber and is printed on high quality white cover, smooth, 270 gsm paper. Available for a limited time, it is signed by the artist and available in 5 sizes.

Link: https://www.deannafirst.com/shop/chanel-kaiagerber-deannafirst

