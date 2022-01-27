Ziad Nakad / Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
Since his beginnings, the Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad has always wanted to sublimate women, weaving around the female body a precious and timeless creation.
For this Spring-Summer 2022 collection, the designer invites us to discover a collection of muses, all different, cosmopolitan, having in common an assumed femininity.
Ziad Nakad / Paris Haute Couture
Photos : Mohammad Seif
The choice of models, like muses, was decisive. France, Australia, Georgia, United States, Germany, Netherlands Korea, the designer wanted a panel of women from around the world to emphasize the fact that beauty is universal.
The opening dress of the collection is a symbol of light, which is born from darkness. An invitation to make a wish.
Throughout the collection we find the signature of Ziad Nakad : oversized shoulders, marked waists, and underlined by jeweled belts and embroidery. The signature dresses are created like mosaics, sewn square by square in the atelier in Beirut. A work of 6 months, and an incalculable number of hours per dress, in order to create this perfect architecture which molds the body of the woman.
Tulle, taffeta and lace highlight here and there a slender silhouette.
A line of accessories, Swarovski belts and oversized earrings complete the silhouette.
