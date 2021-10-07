World Famous Celebrity Designer Michael Cinco Showcased his Fabulous Gowns at Paris City Fashion Week on October 2nd

The Impalpable Dream of A NEW BEGINNING

Night falls. Dawn breaks. And we celebrate new beginnings. And in rebirth, nothing is more exalting than the metamorphosis of a butterfly. From the ordinary caterpillar to the exquisite winged creature of ephemeral beauty, it has become the metaphor for hope and change.

It is an emblem of the soul; an allegory for reawakening and triumph of spirit. This collection is an illumination of all that and more. The silhouette is in adulation of the butterfly’s breathtakingly fragile progression. It is as complex as its crysalis and yet transparent as its open wings. The palette is in reverence to a motley of infinite colors as the butterfly spreads its wings, soar high and vanish. Only to be reborn and keep us in awe of its immortality.



Michael Cinco

Photos: Mariana Cattoir @marianacattoir

It was a houseful event with people queued up around the block hours before the show started. The venue, American Cathedral was breath taking in itself with was brought alive by exotic designs and mesmerizing models. The Premium show started at around 6:30 PM, which was opened by celebrity designer Micheal Cinco at the American Cathedral. Paris City Fashion Week, produced by Ishika Chaudhary, Director of Runway Fashion Tour.

