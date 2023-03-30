With More Than Two Decades of Industry Experience, Isabella Kron’s Eponymous New Collection is Ready to Elevate Every Woman’s Wardrobe

Long the Secret Weapon of Fashion’s Hottest Designers, Isabella Kron is Ready to Take Center Stage with a Chic Collection of Timeless Essentials Handcrafted in Italy



Designed with thought, crafted with quality, and fashioned with purpose, Isabella Kron is the contemporary lifestyle brand for which women have been waiting. Specializing in leather, lifestyle accessories, and ready-to-wear pieces, Isabella Kron encompasses a unique sense of sumptuous simplicity and distinct detail that makes each piece a forever wardrobe staple that elevates the wearer’s look now and forever. This new collection includes a variety of dresses, denim, tops, t-shirts, pants, skirts, jackets, cover-ups as well as belts, scarves, handbags, shoes and watches.

Inspired by designer Isabella Kron’s own Milanese heritage and the Italian glamor of the 1960s and 1970s she grew up romanticizing, Isabella Kron, the label, is a lavish lifestyle brand committed to timelessness that includes clothing and accessories pieces for the everyday woman. Kron describes her label as “consciously designed and edited”, saying “The brand isn’t meant to be all-encompassing, but rather our focus is on creating seasonless, timeless pieces that are chic and essential in every woman’s wardrobe.”

Isabella Kron’s best-selling accessory is their Ibbie Bag, a casual, chic hobo-shaped carry all available in canvas and leather iterations ($950 to $1500). Highlights of the ready-to-wear collection include the Polly Top ($425), a luxurious silk halter with exquisite smocked detailing at the waist and the Lily Skirt ($395), an ethereal silk chartreuse skirt that goes from workweek favorite to evening out with a change of shoe.

Prior to founding her label in 2017, Isabella built a storied career as an Accessories Design Director at some of fashion’s most prestigious houses, including Armani, Calvin Klein, Gucci, and Tom Ford, where she not only helped build some of these brands’ most successful and remembered accessories and footwear collections, but also served as a sounding board and right hand to their powerful Creative Directors. Isabella also served as a creative consultant for the accessories collections of Narciso Rodriguez, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Aerin Lauder, and Joseph Altuzarra during her storied career prior to founding her own label.

Pieces in the Isabella Kron collection range in price from $180 to $1,560. In addition to being available for purchase online at www.isabellakron.com, Isabella Kron curates pop-ups nationwide at select, upscale retailers.



LILY SKIRT SILK CHARTREUSE AND PINK | DOTTY PRINT ($395)



VALENTINA PANT LATTE ($325)



IBBIE BAG CANVAS WHITE ($950)



PATTI SANDAL NAPPA TAPIOCA ($240)

ABOUT ISABELLA KRON, THE LABEL

Isbella Kron is an international fashion brand designing luxury goods Made in Italy. With a minimalistic approach to aesthetic and comprehensive approach to detail, all the items in the Isabella Kron collection are made simply with the intent to be modern, lasting, and timeless. With a distinctive spirit and contemporary elegance, each Isabella Kron piece is crafted with a signature blend of functionality and artistry. Eschewing trends, Isabella Kron embodies a subtle spirit while maintaining a delicate aesthetic to designs that combine natural materials and intricate features. www.isabellakron.com

ABOUT ISABELLA KRON, THE DESIGNER

Isabella Kron began her fashion career in her hometown of Milan, Italy, where she found her taste for fashion at an early age. Before launching her namesake label in 2017, Kron had a successful career as an Accessories Design Director, living and working in the world’s fashion capitals, Milan, New York, and London, with fashion houses including Armani, Clavin Klein, Gucci, and Tom Ford.

