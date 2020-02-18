Wiederhoeft Fall/Winter 2020 Collection “The Music Box”

The exquisite loneliness of childhood — the moments of being consumed by imagination, the birthplace of creativity. The origin of nostalgia and the romance of memory — fear of the dark and love of adventure…

What does the girl in the music box get up to when nobody’s looking? Does she ever tired of spinning to the same old song — or wearing the same old dress?



LOOK 1 Tutu dress in forest green tissue weight lamé with crystal and sequin faerie embroidery, butterfly embroidered tutu, and long straps with marabou feather pompoms. Leotard and socks in transparent paillette embroidery on soufflé net. Headpiece in bullion embroidered tulle on sculpted wire frame. Choker in velvet with hand embroidered rosette appliqués.

LOOK 2 Mini length crinoline bustier dress in taffeta, lace, tissue weight lamé, and net, with long straps with ostrich feather pompoms. Victorian leotard in green stretch lace with velvet and lace decoration. Glasses in 3D printed nylon with crystal chain embellishment.

LOOK 3 Long column dress in green lace with frog prince and dragonfly embroidery, with lace appliqué bows. Bikini set in silk charmuese with dragonfly embroidery and white marabou feather pompoms. Snood headpiece in silk crinkle chiffon with transparent sequin and metal chain embroidery, with lace appliqué bows. Fingerless hand-crocheted gloves in lime green mohair.

LOOK 4 Long opera cape in lavender taffeta with crystal and sequin faerie and butterfly embroidery. Bias cut dress in lavender crepe back satin with hand embroidered rosette appliqué. Nipped waist corset in white taffeta and lavender lace, with bow appliqué. Long sleeve leotard in lavender glimmer net with silver sequin firework embroidery. Hand-knit cap in purple mohair with iridescent sequin and silk bow embroidery.

LOOK 5 Mini length tutu dress in metallic silk with chain detailing and butterfly-embroidered tulle tutu. Hand-knit cropped sweater in lilac mohair with bow appliqué. Headpiece in crystal embroidered tulle on sculpted wire frame. Socks in lavender glimmer net with silver sequin firework embroidery. Garter in silver velvet ribbon with hand embroidered bows.

LOOK 6 Quilted Pierrot coat in white moiré with ruffled embroidery and white grosgrain belt. Pajama set – cropped camisole and long pantaloons in lavender crepe back satin with white lace appliqué. Earmuffs in purple fox fur with lamé headband.

LOOK 7 Long sleeve leotard and socks in grey lace with silver sequin dragonfly embroidery, and ostrich feather appliqué. Mini tutu skirt in tissue weight lamé with butterfly embroidered tutu and bow appliqué. Headpiece in sequin and ostrich feather embroidered tulle on constricted wire frame.

LOOK 8 Mini length long-sleeved poof dress, with crystal and dragonfly embroidery on silver sparkle organza, with interior net crinoline. Glasses in 3D printed nylon with silver chain trim.

LOOK 9 Cropped knight blouse with exaggerated sleeves and lace up detail in silver crepe back satin. Low rise flared knight pants with lace up detail in silver crepe back satin. Mini corselette in white taffeta with silver lamé details and lace appliqué bow embroidery. Earmuffs in white fox fur with satin band and crystal fringe embroidery.

LOOK 10 Pajama set – cropped camisole and long pantaloons in white moiré with black lace appliqué. Short-sleeved leotard in black stretch lace with velvet bow appliqué. Opera-length hand-knit gloves in black cotton yarn. Silly headband in sequin embroidered velvet with marabou feather pompoms and black velvet bow embroidery.

LOOK 11 Cropped poof-sleeve hooded jacket in white lace & black taffeta, with black marabou feather trim. Underbust hip-pad corset in black lace & white taffeta, with black lace appliqué bows. Mini skirt in black tissue weight lamé with butterfly-embroidered tutu skirt, with black bow appliqué. Glasses in 3D printed nylon with silver chain embellishment.

LOOK 12 Long ruffled nightgown dress in black tulle with sequin embroidery. Nipped waist corset in black moiré and tissue weight lamé, with bow appliqué. Long-sleeved leotard in black net with sequin firework embroidery. Short boxers in black crepe back satin with black lace appliqué. Cap in black velvet with sequin embroidery and velvet bow appliqué. Choker in black velvet with lace applique bow embroidery.

LOOK 13 Mini length tulle confection dress with crystal butterfly and lace bow embroidery. Hooded long-sleeve leotard and socks in silver palette embroidery. Earmuffs in grey crushed velvet with lamé, lace, and ostrich fringe appliqué.

This collection marks Jackson Wiederhoeft’s first New York Fashion Week presentation, following his ballet-meetsfashion-show collection debut in October. He is a graduate of Parsons School of Design, where he won “Women’s Designer of the Year” in 2016 for this thesis collection, “The Dollies.” From there he went on to design for Thom Browne for three years, where his work focused on the women’s runway collections. These years provided an opportunity to hone his craft, gaining a complete understanding of the design and execution of couture-level garments. An obsession with theatre, dance, and the magic of live performance has always fueled Jackson’s work. Every look he designs comes along with its own character, each unique in this faerie tale-esque, overdrawn universe. For him this collection was not only a chance to bring this buffoonery to life, but a chance to spread joy and bamboozlement to a world in need of it.

Producted in collaboration with: IMG & Spring Studios

Front of House Production: John Pizzolato & Jessica Allen

Public Relations: International Playground

Sound Design: Aotu Music

Lighting: Rob Ross Designs

Movement: Paul Zivkovich & Austin Goodwin

Hair: Sean Bennett sponsored by Arrojo NYC

Makeup: Raisa Flowers sponsored by MAC Cosmetics

Wiederhoeft Team: Sintra Martins & Yoav Hadari

