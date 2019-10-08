Watters Launches New Collections at Their Formal Runway Show for Spring 2020 at New York Bridal Fashion Week

Once again, Watters presented three stunning bridal collections during NYFW Bridal. Willowby by Watters’ “The Wanderer” Collection for Spring 2020 indulges the wandering heart who found your soul and made it home.

Inspired by travels to far off places in search of great adventure and a greater love, this free spirited, and bold collection embodies the essence of the courage it takes us to make a leap of faith and travel to the unknown.



Willowby by Watters

Hand drawn floral embroideries accented with a touch of sparkle reminiscent of the sun on the oceans horizon highlight a natural and free spirited beauty. Bold artistic laces with crochet touches and a juxtaposition of clean and stretch fabrics with graphic elements speak to the wandering heart.



Wtoo by Watters

Titled “Cabinet of Wonders,” the Wtoo by Watters Spring 2020 Collection took its inspiration from the collected memories and nostalgia of worldly travels, experiencing different cultures and the rich tapestry of the landscapes of far flung places. Designs feature opulent ballgowns and classic styles made for those with a love for the sublime. This stunning collection offers accessible luxury with a variety of silhouettes. This season, Wtoo by Watters announces their partnership with Something Borrowed Blooms; a collection of silk flowers with a rent and return model. This capsule collection was seen carried down the runway paired with Wtoo by Watters Spring 2020 Collection.



Watters

The Watters Spring 2020 “Sunset in Rose” Collection was inspired by the soft light of sunset and the romance of delicate and feminine lingerie. A truly captivating collection featuring clean lines and plays on the imagination with raw-yet-refined designs for the effortless bride. Notably this season is the “Hunter” dress which was worn by Hunter McGrady for her recent wedding reception. Featured on the runway was jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb that can also be found in the Watters Spring 2020 campaign images.

