MERCEDES-BENZ FASHION WEEK RUSSIA IS TAKING PLACE ONLINE THIS WEEKEND

The Russian Fashion Council with support of Fashion Fund has announced the dates of the virtual Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia. On April 4 and 5, both emerging and established designers will present their new collections. For the first time ever, the event will be totally digital

This solution was developed to support designers and fashion houses in a time of pandemic. For two days, Moscow and Russian brands will deliver their video presentations, custom made for MBFW Russia, at the online platform AIZEL.RU and MEGOGO, the major media service. Some pieces from the new collections will be offered for sale in the nearest future.

“We encourage you to support Russian designers not only with our traditional #MBFWRussia tag, but to use #stayhome and #stayhomeinfashion tags, too. Visit designers’ presentations from home, get ready, choose a look for a show or a street/home style one, post your picture, share and like it – all of these will support our talents under the current circumstances,” suggests Alexander Shumsky, President of Russian Fashion Council.

Initially, the intention was to livestream presentations and private shows that designers would prepare instead of their shows at Manege. However, following the new restrictions applied in Moscow and in order to prevent virus spreading, the organizers had to renounce the idea of livestreams from showrooms and private venues.

“Arranging one livestream takes at least 10 to 15 people, including modcatwalkels, makeup artists, camera operators, etc. The best thing that the fashion industry can say to the world today is #stayhome, stay home and be responsible. Our whole online event was prepared remotely,” said Alexander Shumsky.

The Fashion Week will take place as a set of new collections’ video presentations. Some of the collections will be presented as lookbooks. The Fashion Week (#MBFWRussia) website and media partners will be adding fresh content dedicated to the new collections throughout April.

At the virtual Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, new collections will be presented by IGOR GULYAEV, RUBAN, RED SEPTEMBER, /SELFÉTUDE, JULIA DALAKIAN, ELENA SOUPROUN, N.LEGENDA, BO.G.A.CHI. Borzova Gala | Alena Chipura, MADFRENZY, WHITE CROW, AMPLITUDA, SL1P, ÓNOMA:, ASOMATAV, Yana Besfamilnaya, SERAYA, velinask, LUTANI, VAKPROJECT, T3CM, OLYA KOSTERINA, ophelica, HOUSE OF LEO, MIETSA, Valeria SAAD, LATARDE, LEATHER LIKE WOOD, VILENA TIMOSHENKO and others.

For the first time in Russia, it will be possible to preorder pieces from new collections presented by Russian designers at the virtual “catwalk” arranged at AIZEL.RU, the leading Russian online store of designer clothing.

A popular virtual model Aliona Pole will give coverage to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia shows and share her favorite looks with the audience. Aliona has also created her personal capsule collection of digital clothes and is going to wear it for the first time at the Fashion Week. Clothes for Aliona have been made by means of computer graphics and neuronets.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia has cooperated with #Moskvastoboy (Moscow is with You) project, which is particularly relevant today, while everybody stays home. Every day, the project is updated with more and more online events featuring various venues. Video presentations of Russian designers’ new collections united under a single schedule will be posted at the project’s website stayhome.moscow.

Russian designers will be supported by 100+ Russian media including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, WMJ, Izvestia, Kommersant, Vedomosti, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Moscow 24, and many more, along with some international media. It will be possible to follow online presentations of designers’ new collections from anywhere in the world.

Fabrics’ image from the Museum of Moscow collection.

