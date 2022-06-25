Walter Van Beirendonck Spring-Summer 2023

Welcome to WIRWAR

Where a million false promises

echo at ear-piercing volume And chaos is attacking from all sides

Welcome to WIRWAR

Where we put on grand-feathered performances pretending not to see ourselves fall from the skies



Walter Van Beirendonck

WOW. NO!

Let’s regroup/rephrase

and rewind end times

Welcome to WIRWAR

Where we uncover the ghosts of futures past still blessing the Golden Boys

Welcome to WIRWAR

Where we ponder the following:

can we wage war against the GREED monsters

one moment?

And untangle ourselves the other?

To paint the world in electric colours and rage

and imagine flying high (but not too close to the sun!)

Welcome to WIRWAR

Don’t look for normal

That skeleton is never coming back

Up next is everything all-over all at once from the rear

and the front

If everything can end,

all is possible

Make-Up—Jenneke Croubels & team

Hair—Charlie Le Mindu & team

Eyewear—KOMONO X Walter Van Beirendonck

Music—Gerrit Kerremans

Show Production—Mark Vandebroeck

Copywriting—Dominique Nzeyimana

Graphic Design—Paul Boudens

Very Special Thank You to Dirk Van Saene

Thank You to our Manufacturers

Thanks to the Fantastic W-team:

Dorrith, Eiko, Ezio, Floris, Mareille, Marlous, Oscar, Susan, Yannik

Timoteo Ocampo from Cellblock 13

Thank You to all Models and the Dressers from Paris American Academy

