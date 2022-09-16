Vogue World: Vogue Magazine’s 130th Anniversary Celebration

Vogue celebrates 130 years of history, a celebration where a live runway show and a fashion experience took place. On September 12th during New York Fashion Week, Vogue presented the first edition of Vogue World, a catwalk event which spotlighted some looks from the Fall-Winter 2022 collections, inspired by “the new world of fashion”.

Fashion brands like Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Coach, Burberry, Ralph Lauren among many others were featured. Also a street fair made up of limited edition items and looks from stores such as Moda Operandi, Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER, Nordstrom and Ssense took place on the Anniversary celebration.

Legends such as Serena Williams were seen wearing Sequins, Lamé, Shimmer and Metallics referring to metallic trends inspired by “the new world of fashion”. The event was a fashion immersive experience, gathering the biggest fashion houses like the ones we mentioned above, and of course the world’s coolest models and celebrities just like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Emily Ratajkowski.

As an immersive experience, Vogue World also delighted the audience with Howard University’s Ooh La La Dancers and a fashion-forward cameo from a familiar face from Sesame Street “Oscar The Grouch” as part of the celebration.

Vogue World was a celebration where everyone could participate; either in person in New York, or For those who couldn´t attend, The event was live-streamed for audiences around the world, on Vogue’s global websites, (including Vogue Mexico and Latin America) which you can relive here.

Photographer: Acielle/StyleDuMonde and Hunter Abrams

##

Learn More

vogue.com

With love,

FWO